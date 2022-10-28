Read full article on original website
Cedar County man charged with stalking allegedly escapes from custody, led authorities on pursuit
Court documents showed that a Nebraska man that was accused of stalking a family and was charged with escaping from custody has entered a plea of not guilty.
Norfolk woman arrested on outstanding warrant, meth charge
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Officers reportedly found methamphetamine on a 40-year-old northeast Nebraska woman arrested for an outstanding warrant. On Sunday at 9:13 p.m., Norfolk Police officers identified Stefanie N. Applequist, 40, of Norfolk, near 13th Street and Norfolk Avenue. She was taken into custody on an active Madison County arrest warrant.
Quadruple-homicide suspect to appear in northeast Nebraska court next week
HARTINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The suspect in a quadruple homicide in the small town of Laurel is set for arraignment in northeast Nebraska next week. Court documents filed Thursday in Cedar County Court show Jason Jones, 42, has been ordered to appear remotely at 1 p.m. Wednesday. In addition to...
Niobrara rancher, Crofton businessman run for legislative seat in Northeast Nebraska pits
A fourth-generation rancher from Niobrara and an investment banker from Crofton are competing in a sprawling state Legislative district in Northeast Nebraska. District 40, which was redrawn by lawmakers following the 2020 census, covers the northern two-thirds of Dixon County, northern Pierce County and all of Cedar, Holt and Antelope counties. The district stretches from Atkinson in the west, north to the South Dakota border, east to the Iowa border and south to the Neligh area.
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man wanted by Fugitive Task Force
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. * Antwone McDougle, 38. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. McDougle is wanted on a warrant issued in Woodbury County for parole violation. He was on parole for a conviction of willful injury.
Norfolk man accused of assaulting 18-year-old, attempting to punch officer
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man was arrested after being accused of assaulting an 18-year-old woman in front of several children and later attempting to hit an officer, according to the Norfolk Police. On Saturday afternoon, Norfolk Police responded to a residence on East Phillip Avenue for a reported...
Man injured in I-29 crash with semi hauling anhydrous ammonia
WHITING, Iowa -- A man was taken to the hospital Sunday after the car he was driving struck a semi hauling anhydrous ammonia on Interstate 29 near Whiting. The crash happened at 9:57 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 117. According to a minimal crash...
Sioux City man involved in drive-by shooting pleads guilty to gun charge
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man charged in a drive-by shooting pleaded guilty Monday to a federal gun charge. Jalond Hills, 19, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of a firearm by a drug user. A sentencing date was not set.
Latest Woodbury County court report
Dedrick Daquan Hunt, 28, Sioux City, first-degree harassment (two counts), failure to appear, probation violation; sentenced Oct. 26, probation revoked, five years prison. Titus Leshawn Ellis, 49, Sioux City, eluding, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Oct. 25, five years prison. Before Judge Jeffrey Neary. David Gustav Lindberg, 51, Sioux City, possession...
They built a skate park in Nebraska’s poorest county. Then they watched Junior do something priceless.
WALTHILL, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) — The children of the Omaha Reservation begin descending on the town park in late afternoon. They arrive unannounced in twos and threes on a recent Monday, cluster in groups, chat and gossip as they not-so-casually eyeball the tantalizing thing that has drawn them to this spot, pubescent moths to the flame.
Man charged in Laurel homicides set to appear in Cedar County Court next week
HARTINGTON, Neb. — A man charged with fatally shooting four Laurel, Nebraska, people and burning their homes is scheduled to make his first court appearance next week. An initial arraignment is set for 1 p.m. Wednesday in Cedar County Court for Jason Jones, 42, of Laurel. He is charged with four counts each of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony and two counts of first-degree arson. A judge previously set his bond at $5 million.
Sioux City Police investigating double homicide Saturday morning
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are investigating a double homicide on Sioux City's west side early Saturday morning. Authorities were called to a home in the 1400 block of West 5th Street around 2:15 a.m. At least two people had been shot, one was pronounced dead at...
One killed in Wayne County, Nebraska accident
WAYNE, Neb. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says that on Wednesday, they investigated a two-vehicle accident located at the intersection of Hwy 16 and 849th Rd. A northbound semi-truck driven by Bernard Kneifl, Jr. had stopped to turn west onto 849th Rd when it was struck from behind by another northbound vehicle driven by Sander Granados-Herrera.
Conkey
Duane and Doreé (Johns) Conkey of Sioux City will celebrate 70 years of marriage on Wednesday. Cards may be sent to 1609 S Rustin, Sioux City, IA 51106. Duane and Doreé were married on Nov. 2, 1952, at the Methodist Church on Rustin Ave in Sioux City. Duane was a firefighter in Sioux City. Doreé was a homemaker and worked as a bookkeeper/secretary in the past. Both are retired.
Officials investigating car seen floating in Missouri River
Sioux City Police are investigating a vehicle incident in the Missouri River.
Laurel, Nebraska murder suspect released from hospital months after murders
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Laurel, Nebraska man accused in the deaths of four people is released from the hospital, months after the murders. The Nebraska State Patrol says Wednesday morning, 42 year old Jason Jones was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln where he had been since August 5th. Jones was arrested at his home in Laurel the day after investigators say he killed four people and then set fire to their homes. The NSP says Jones suffered severe burns in the incident. Following discharge, Jones was transported to the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
Man charged for stealing money from Sioux City church
A man is being charged with breaking into a Sioux City church and stealing money out of a locked cash box on Thursday.
DRIVER RESCUED AFTER CAR PLUNGES INTO MISSOURI RIVER
ONE MAN WAS HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING AN INCIDENT FRIDAY EVENING WHERE HIS CAR SANK IN THE MISSOURI RIVER. SIOUX CITY POLICE RECEIVED A REPORT FRIDAY EVENING THAT A CAR WAS FLOATING IN THE RIVER AROUND 7:20 P.M.IN THE AREA OF CHRIS LARSEN PARK. THE CAR EVENTUALLY SANK NEAR THE RAILROAD BRIDGE.
Man leads deputies in Plymouth County on high-speed chase
What ensued was a multi-mile chase that reached speeds in excess of 80 miles an hour in a 55 miles per hour zone. The a
Richard Krone
Richard Krone of Sioux City will celebrate his 96th birthday on Monday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 908 Cecelia St., Sioux City, IA 51105. Richard was born on Oct. 31, 1926, in Sioux City. He worked as a communication cost estimator. Richard married Anne on Oct. 14, 1950, in Sioux City. His children are Rick Krone of Sioux City; and Sharon (Mike) Irish of Sioux City. Richard has five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
