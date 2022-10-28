Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
Bleecker Bob's, the Legendary Record ShopFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WNYT
Cafe Monocle now closed
A popular cafe in Cohoes has closed. Cafe Monocle has been in business for three years. The owner announced on Facebook that today would be the last day. Landlord troubles, staffing shortages and the cost of food were among the reasons the owner gave.
Mayfield restaurant closes until spring for renovations
Lanzi's on the Lake, a waterfront restaurant on the Great Sacandaga Lake, has temporarily closed for renovations. Their last day open was Sunday, October 30.
Where to get Polish food in the Capital Region
Polish cuisine is rich in meat, especially pork and chicken, and has different vegetables, spices, mushrooms, and herbs. Popular Polish foods include pierogis, golumkis, and bigos.
WNYT
Local road closed for over a year and there’s no reopening in sight
For over a year, part of Burden Lake road in the Town of Sand Lake has been closed. Detours and road closure signs have become part of the landscape since they were placed there in August 2021, about a month after severe flooding hit the area. The problem is nobody...
New Brewery In Ballston Spa Is 'Inviting Place For Delicious Pizza, Ice Cold Craft Beer'
A new brewery in the region is already making a splash with customers just a month after opening. Speckled Pig Brewing Co., located in Ballston Spa in Saratoga County, officially opened its doors in late September 2022 with its own beer on top and seltzers made in-house, along with wines and ciders.
Double M celebrates scare actor during Disability Employment Awareness Month
One man’s nightmare is another man’s dream come true. Eddie O’Hearn has been scaring his way into his passion ever since Wildwood connected him to Double M Haunted Hayrides.
Troy Record
Alaturco Gyro serves up Mediterranean fare to region
BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. — A new eatery with a familiar name – Alaturco Gyro – is now open in Ballston Spa, serving Mediterranean cuisine. The gyro shop, located at 142 Milton Ave. in Ballston Spa, is owned and operated by Nurgul Ziya, along with her husband Rauf Ziya.
Latham company agrees to pay $75k for selling counterfeit batteries
Industrial Equipment and Supply Company, LLC (IESC) of Latham have agreed to pay $75,000 to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act for selling counterfeit batteries to the federal government on a contract valued at $33,928.60.
Sourdough bakery opening storefront in Ballston Spa
Night Work Bread Co., an artisan sourdough bakery, is opening a brick-and-mortar location in Ballston Spa. Husband and wife duo Leigh Rathner and Cindy Rosenberg plan to open the shop in February.
Flannel Fest coming to Empire State Plaza
Once Halloween comes and goes, other fall-themed events will be here for the remainder of the season.
Albany County Adopt-A-Family program launches ahead of holidays
Albany County has the holidays on their mind.
Upstate Butcher Boasts World's Best Beef! Will it Break the Bank?
I've been fascinated by the recent Japanese Wagyu beef craze even though I've never actually splurged for the super-expensive, highly sought-after cut of meat said to be so rich, marbly, and prized for its flavor profile that people are willing to pay 100s a pound of dollars for a relatively tiny, albeit tasty morsel.
WNYT
Albany Rural Cemetery hosts drive thru Trunk or Treat
The 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat drew crowds Saturday. The event was hosted by the Albany Rural Cemetery and was free for kids. There were multiple police agencies and fire trucks that kids could get candy out of and play in. There was also a historian, pizza, and soda. Despite...
WNYT
Upcoming Halloween road closures in Cohoes
There will be road closures in Cohoes on Halloween. This includes no parking on these streets from 3-9 p.m. Limited access and no parking for cars in the Glen Meadows area. There will be road closures at Bayberry Lane at Vliet Boulevard, Willowbrook Lane and Vliet Boulevard, and Meadowlark Drive at Willowbrook Lane.
Must-See Spooky Home in Scare-A-Toga County! If You Dare!
Looking for somewhere spooky to do some Trick-or-Treating? Check out this Halloween Home in Scare-A-Toga County!. Trick-or-Treatin' might be for the kids, but Halloween is for everyone and while many will be racing home from school to get decked out in their costumes, a home in Saratoga County has been ready for the big day for months!
Duck theft stopped in Saratoga Springs
Earlier in October, Saratoga Springs Police Department stopped a duck thief. The location was Congress Park - a downtown location known well for large number of waterfowl who call it home. The ducks that live there are a protected species - a fact which police had to enforce.
theupstater.com
GOOD NEWS!: Nolan Energy cuts ribbon on new 9W building
COEYMANS — Nolan Energy cut the ribbon on its new 8,000-square-foot building on Route 9W last Tuesday. The building was constructed on the site of the former Cumberland Farms store, which moved to a larger site directly across the street in 2018. The new Nolan building quadruples the size...
The Kinderhook Blob Stalks the Woods near Albany, New York
Going back to the 1960s, there have been six different eyewitness accounts of what was described as a "floating, blob-like creature" in the woods of Kinderhook, New York. There was even a sighting as recently as 2017. The first encounter was reported by a 10-year-old boy, Bruce Hallenbeck, who was...
Megyn Kelly Returns to Capital Region Hometown Following Sister’s Passing
An unfortunate tragedy struck the family of media personality Megyn Kelly recently. Kelly was born in Champaign, IL, but moved to the Capital Region in her early years, and her family still resides in their hometown of Delmar, New York. Kelly broke the heart-breaking news on her SiriusXM radio show,...
Lansingburgh awards retention bonuses to faculty and staff
On October 27, the Lansingburgh Central School District awarded staff retention bonuses to all currently employed full-time staff and faculty who worked in the district during the 2020-2021 school year and/or the 2021-2022 school year.
Comments / 0