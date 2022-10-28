ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballston Spa, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Cafe Monocle now closed

A popular cafe in Cohoes has closed. Cafe Monocle has been in business for three years. The owner announced on Facebook that today would be the last day. Landlord troubles, staffing shortages and the cost of food were among the reasons the owner gave.
COHOES, NY
Troy Record

Alaturco Gyro serves up Mediterranean fare to region

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. — A new eatery with a familiar name – Alaturco Gyro – is now open in Ballston Spa, serving Mediterranean cuisine. The gyro shop, located at 142 Milton Ave. in Ballston Spa, is owned and operated by Nurgul Ziya, along with her husband Rauf Ziya.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Upstate Butcher Boasts World's Best Beef! Will it Break the Bank?

I've been fascinated by the recent Japanese Wagyu beef craze even though I've never actually splurged for the super-expensive, highly sought-after cut of meat said to be so rich, marbly, and prized for its flavor profile that people are willing to pay 100s a pound of dollars for a relatively tiny, albeit tasty morsel.
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Albany Rural Cemetery hosts drive thru Trunk or Treat

The 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat drew crowds Saturday. The event was hosted by the Albany Rural Cemetery and was free for kids. There were multiple police agencies and fire trucks that kids could get candy out of and play in. There was also a historian, pizza, and soda. Despite...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Upcoming Halloween road closures in Cohoes

There will be road closures in Cohoes on Halloween. This includes no parking on these streets from 3-9 p.m. Limited access and no parking for cars in the Glen Meadows area. There will be road closures at Bayberry Lane at Vliet Boulevard, Willowbrook Lane and Vliet Boulevard, and Meadowlark Drive at Willowbrook Lane.
COHOES, NY
Hot 99.1

Must-See Spooky Home in Scare-A-Toga County! If You Dare!

Looking for somewhere spooky to do some Trick-or-Treating? Check out this Halloween Home in Scare-A-Toga County!. Trick-or-Treatin' might be for the kids, but Halloween is for everyone and while many will be racing home from school to get decked out in their costumes, a home in Saratoga County has been ready for the big day for months!
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Duck theft stopped in Saratoga Springs

Earlier in October, Saratoga Springs Police Department stopped a duck thief. The location was Congress Park - a downtown location known well for large number of waterfowl who call it home. The ducks that live there are a protected species - a fact which police had to enforce.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
theupstater.com

GOOD NEWS!: Nolan Energy cuts ribbon on new 9W building

COEYMANS — Nolan Energy cut the ribbon on its new 8,000-square-foot building on Route 9W last Tuesday. The building was constructed on the site of the former Cumberland Farms store, which moved to a larger site directly across the street in 2018. The new Nolan building quadruples the size...
COEYMANS, NY
US105

The Kinderhook Blob Stalks the Woods near Albany, New York

Going back to the 1960s, there have been six different eyewitness accounts of what was described as a "floating, blob-like creature" in the woods of Kinderhook, New York. There was even a sighting as recently as 2017. The first encounter was reported by a 10-year-old boy, Bruce Hallenbeck, who was...
KINDERHOOK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy