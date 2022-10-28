Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation reports Missouri hunters took eight black bears this season
The Missouri Department of Conservation reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits for the season.
KFVS12
Missouri lakes restocked with fish
Graves County Sheriff files formal complain against recovery works. Will Illinois mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for school children?. Cape Girardeau church hands out free food, clothes. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Two Cape Girardeau organizations are partnering to help provide food and clothes to those in need.
mymoinfo.com
Missouri Cold Weather Rule Starts Tuesday
(Farmington) The Missouri Public Service Commission’s Cold Weather Rule to help customers with heat-related utility bills, begins Tuesday. The rule will remain in effect through March 31st of 2023. The Cold Weather Rule applies to natural gas and electric utilities under P.S.C. jurisdiction that provide heat-related service. Municipally operated...
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri or plan on traveling there soon, here are four amazing burger spots that you should absolutely try, if you love good burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
How soon recreational marijuana could be ready for purchase if approved by Missouri voters next week
If the measure is approved by voters, how soon could Missourians buy recreational marijuana, and how is the state preparing to roll out the program?
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Monday, October 31st, 2022
(Iron County, MO) -- Witnesses on the scene in southeast Missouri’s Iron County reported that the suspect allegedly threatened to shoot a school bus and harm people. Law enforcement quickly arrived to the location and arrested the man. The Iron County Sheriffs Department says on Facebook that the suspect was found with an AR-15 rifle, a handgun and two loaded magazines. He faces several felonies. No injuries were reported.
KFVS12
Mo. Dept. of Conservation to stock more than 9,000 rainbow trout in 4 southeast Mo. waters
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) -The Missouri Department of Conservation’s annual winter trout program will soon begin with the stocking of nearly 9,000 rainbow trout. According to the MDC, the four southeast Missouri waters are Perryville’s Legion Lake, Jackson’s Rotary Lake, Farmington’s Giessing Lake and Sikeston Recreation Complex Pond.
Stunning $300 Million Amusement Park Planned for Missouri
The 20-acre park would be located in the Ozarks
Missouri doesn’t have a red flag law, renewed legislation aims to change that
As the investigation continues into Monday's school shooting in St. Louis and how the gunman reacquired a weapon used in it, St. Louis police say officers lacked the authority to temporarily seize the gun because the state of Missouri does not have a red flag law in place.
gladstonedispatch.com
Missouri research on aviation biofuel could create new farm revenue stream
(The Center Square) – A federally funded research project will measure carbon emissions from aviation fuel produced with materials that include farm waste, potentially creating a new revenue source for farmers. Philip Whitfield, a professor emeritus of chemistry at Missouri University of Science and Technology, received a $2.05 million...
gladstonedispatch.com
VOTERS GUIDE: What's on your ballot for Missouri, Boone County races
Boone County voters will cast their votes Nov. 8 in races ranging from county offices and state house representatives to U.S. congressional representatives and U.S. Senate. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Local polling places are listed on the county clerk's website. There will be four...
KMOV
Law enforcement group backs “YES” vote on recreational marijuana amendment
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Law Enforcement Action Partnership (LEAP) announced their support for voting yes on Amendment 3 on the upcoming Nov. 8 ballot. If Amendment 3 passes, it will legalize the personal use of marijuana for people 21 and older. “We have watched as marijuana arrests and...
gladstonedispatch.com
New names and numbers mark congressional, statehouse contests
When Columbia voters head to the polls Nov. 8, there will be a few surprises on their ballots — such as unfamiliar names and numbers. This is because the Missouri General Assembly redrew political lines — changing districts for U.S. House and state legislative districts — as each state does every 10 years to accommodate changes in population.
Legalizing cannabis would improve Missouri’s economy; new study finds
KSNF/KODE — Recreational marijuana could be legal in half the country after the November elections. Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota, and South Dakota are all asking voters to legalize recreational marijuana. They would join 19 other states and the District of Columbia that already allow recreational cannabis. Missouri’s amendment would approve cannabis for those 21 […]
Missouri’s governor thanks Mendon community, first responders following deadly train derailment
Four months after a deadly trail derailment in north-central Missouri, Gov. Mike Parson stopped in Mendon Thursday to thank the community and first responders.
Missourinet
Amendment One: why the Missouri Treasurer is in favor (LISTEN)
Missouri is currently restricted from investing money from the state treasury in certain types of accounts and from some investment purchases. For example, it’s illegal for the state’s treasury department to buy municipal bonds issued by local governments that are often used to fund needed infrastructure. That could change if voters pass Amendment One, which would allow more flexibility in state treasury investments.
kcur.org
Lifted Spirits was named the best gin distillery in Missouri. Now they're expanding out of state
After noticing more than a decade ago how distillation and cocktails enhanced his own friendship groups, Michael Stuckey set out to create that same sense of community for others. “I fell in love with the idea of spirits first; this idea that spirits were inherently about bringing people together,” said...
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire State
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the state of Missouri or thinking about visiting, you might want to add the following towns to your list.
Missouri recreational marijuana could open up in February
Regardless, medical marijuana dispensaries are already planning on people voting Yes on Amendment 3.
