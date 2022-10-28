ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

Missouri Department of Conservation reports Missouri hunters took eight black bears this season

The Missouri Department of Conservation reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits for the season.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Missouri lakes restocked with fish

Graves County Sheriff files formal complain against recovery works. Will Illinois mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for school children?. Cape Girardeau church hands out free food, clothes. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Two Cape Girardeau organizations are partnering to help provide food and clothes to those in need.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Missouri Cold Weather Rule Starts Tuesday

(Farmington) The Missouri Public Service Commission’s Cold Weather Rule to help customers with heat-related utility bills, begins Tuesday. The rule will remain in effect through March 31st of 2023. The Cold Weather Rule applies to natural gas and electric utilities under P.S.C. jurisdiction that provide heat-related service. Municipally operated...
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Monday, October 31st, 2022

(Iron County, MO) -- Witnesses on the scene in southeast Missouri’s Iron County reported that the suspect allegedly threatened to shoot a school bus and harm people. Law enforcement quickly arrived to the location and arrested the man. The Iron County Sheriffs Department says on Facebook that the suspect was found with an AR-15 rifle, a handgun and two loaded magazines. He faces several felonies. No injuries were reported.
MISSOURI STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

Missouri research on aviation biofuel could create new farm revenue stream

(The Center Square) – A federally funded research project will measure carbon emissions from aviation fuel produced with materials that include farm waste, potentially creating a new revenue source for farmers. Philip Whitfield, a professor emeritus of chemistry at Missouri University of Science and Technology, received a $2.05 million...
MISSOURI STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

VOTERS GUIDE: What's on your ballot for Missouri, Boone County races

Boone County voters will cast their votes Nov. 8 in races ranging from county offices and state house representatives to U.S. congressional representatives and U.S. Senate. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Local polling places are listed on the county clerk's website. There will be four...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

New names and numbers mark congressional, statehouse contests

When Columbia voters head to the polls Nov. 8, there will be a few surprises on their ballots — such as unfamiliar names and numbers. This is because the Missouri General Assembly redrew political lines — changing districts for U.S. House and state legislative districts — as each state does every 10 years to accommodate changes in population.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOLR10 News

Legalizing cannabis would improve Missouri’s economy; new study finds

KSNF/KODE — Recreational marijuana could be legal in half the country after the November elections. Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota, and South Dakota are all asking voters to legalize recreational marijuana. They would join 19 other states and the District of Columbia that already allow recreational cannabis. Missouri’s amendment would approve cannabis for those 21 […]
MISSOURI STATE
Missourinet

Amendment One: why the Missouri Treasurer is in favor (LISTEN)

Missouri is currently restricted from investing money from the state treasury in certain types of accounts and from some investment purchases. For example, it’s illegal for the state’s treasury department to buy municipal bonds issued by local governments that are often used to fund needed infrastructure. That could change if voters pass Amendment One, which would allow more flexibility in state treasury investments.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy