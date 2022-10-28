ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Man found shot to death in crashed car in west Phoenix; suspect sought

PHOENIX - Police are looking for a suspect after a man was found shot to death inside a crashed car in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police say officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 11 p.m. on Oct. 30 near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road and found a man inside a vehicle that crashed into a fence behind a business.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after crashing into fence, being shot in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after apparently crashing into a fence in west Phoenix late Sunday night. According to Sgt. Melissa Soliz, officers were called out to a shooting near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road around 11 p.m. When they arrived, they found that a man, who was later identified as 27-year-old Leonel Pineda-Valdez, had crashed into a fence behind a building in the area. Officers reported that the man was shot, and arriving crews pronounced Pineda-Valdez dead at the scene. Detectives say the shooting occurred behind a business at the northwest corner of the intersection. Details on what led up to the shooting are still under investigation.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix motorcyclist killed in apparent hit-and-run, police say

PHOENIX - A motorcyclist in Phoenix was killed in what police say appears to be a hit-and-run on the night of Sunday, Oct. 30. At around 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of a crash near 7th Street and Southern Avenue. That's where they found an unidentified motorcyclist who died at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix Canal Murders trial: Forensic scientist takes stand

The trial over a string of sexual assaults and murders near a canal system in the Phoenix area nearly 30 years ago continued on Oct. 31, when a Phoenix Police forensic scientist and a Phoenix crime lab serologist took the stand. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

AZFAMILY | Glendale Police return stolen French bulldog to owner

Phoenix mom claimed daughter had brain cancer in fake GoFundMe to collect money, police say. Coria and her husband spent the money on “rent, clothes, food, a vehicle, toys, TV, and medication,” court paperwork says. Two arrested in house party shooting, gunmen still on the run. Updated: 27...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Deadly crash in west Phoenix leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

A local teacher is motivating her students by not giving them homework the day after the Cardinals take a win. A Halloween party at an Airbnb in Tempe ended with several gunshots fired by multiple gunmen. Tempe police say it happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near Howe and Judd Streets.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Man arrested after allegedly shooting at officers in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man was arrested Thursday evening after allegedly shooting toward officers in Phoenix, authorities said. Harry Denman, 38, was booked into jail after the shooting in a parking lot near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. The incident happened...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man arrested after reportedly firing a gun during argument

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested Sunday morning after reportedly firing a gun during an argument with a woman. Chandler police say a man and a woman were fighting near Dakota and Chicago Streets when the man reportedly shot his gun. He then left the area before police could arrive. Chandler Police SWAT unit arrived in the area and began investigating.
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR.com

Wrong-way driver dies in Phoenix after crashing into 3 vehicles

PHOENIX — The driver of a wrong-way vehicle died early Sunday after crashing into three vehicles, injuring others, authorities said. Four vehicles were involved in the crash near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road that happened around 5:30 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Jose Molina,...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

1 dead, 4 injured after wrong-way driver causes crash in west Phoenix

The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control announced the temporary closure of its east Valley shelter due to a potential disease outbreak among its dogs. The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control announced the temporary closure of its east Valley shelter due to a potential disease outbreak among its dogs.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Mesa Mother Left Her 5-Month-Old Baby Home Alone To Go Out and Drink

A Mesa mom faces several charges after police report she left her 5-month-old baby home alone Thursday to. In the middle of the night on Thursday Mesa police received calls of a possible drunk driver. Around 2:20 a.m., police pulled over 23-year-old Clare Margaret Meacham in the area of Gilbert and Baseline roads.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona State Hospital staff assaulted by patients; 3 taken into custody

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three patients at the Arizona State Hospital have been arrested after allegedly assaulting staff and barricading themselves Monday morning. According to an Arizona Department of Health Services spokesperson, the assault happened around 8:30 a.m. at the facility on 24th Street near Van Buren when the patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff. Hospital employees then contacted Phoenix police, who helped take the patients into custody.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Phoenix police investigating the death of a pedestrian who appears to have been hit by the light rail

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who appears to have been struck by the city's light rail, authorities said. Just before 3 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers responded to a call for "unknown trouble" near 34th Street and East Washington Street. When they arrived, they found a person injured near the light rail tracks.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Shooting breaks out during party at Tempe Airbnb, police say

TEMPE, Ariz. - Two people were arrested after a shooting reportedly broke out during a party at a Tempe Airbnb early Saturday morning, and police say the shooters have not been caught. Officers received 911 calls about shots fired at a home near University and Hardy Drive at around 3:30...
TEMPE, AZ

