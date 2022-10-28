Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Specialty Taco Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale Coming Down Hard on AirbnbGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Obama Reportedly Looking to Buy NBA TeamNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Bob's Burgers Pop-Up Slinging Burgers For Limited TimeGreyson FMesa, AZ
Man found shot to death in crashed car in west Phoenix; suspect sought
PHOENIX - Police are looking for a suspect after a man was found shot to death inside a crashed car in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police say officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 11 p.m. on Oct. 30 near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road and found a man inside a vehicle that crashed into a fence behind a business.
Investigators: Phoenix man accused of recording teen girl at clothing store changing room
PHOENIX - Investigators say a Phoenix man is accused of unlawful recording, in connection with an incident that happened at a clothing store. According to court documents, 53-year-old Juan Eusebio-Hernandez was arrested on Oct. 28 at a clearance clothing store. The store is located inside a mall near State Route 51 and Camelback Road.
Two Phoenix police officers placed on leave after viral arrest video
Two Phoenix police officers have been placed on administrative leave after video of an arrest went viral.
Phoenix police: Man caught recording women in changing room
A man was arrested after secretly recording a 16-year-old girl in a changing room at the Last Chance clearance store
Man dead after crashing into fence, being shot in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after apparently crashing into a fence in west Phoenix late Sunday night. According to Sgt. Melissa Soliz, officers were called out to a shooting near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road around 11 p.m. When they arrived, they found that a man, who was later identified as 27-year-old Leonel Pineda-Valdez, had crashed into a fence behind a building in the area. Officers reported that the man was shot, and arriving crews pronounced Pineda-Valdez dead at the scene. Detectives say the shooting occurred behind a business at the northwest corner of the intersection. Details on what led up to the shooting are still under investigation.
Phoenix motorcyclist killed in apparent hit-and-run, police say
PHOENIX - A motorcyclist in Phoenix was killed in what police say appears to be a hit-and-run on the night of Sunday, Oct. 30. At around 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of a crash near 7th Street and Southern Avenue. That's where they found an unidentified motorcyclist who died at the scene.
Phoenix Canal Murders trial: Forensic scientist takes stand
The trial over a string of sexual assaults and murders near a canal system in the Phoenix area nearly 30 years ago continued on Oct. 31, when a Phoenix Police forensic scientist and a Phoenix crime lab serologist took the stand. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
AZFAMILY | Glendale Police return stolen French bulldog to owner
Phoenix mom claimed daughter had brain cancer in fake GoFundMe to collect money, police say. Coria and her husband spent the money on “rent, clothes, food, a vehicle, toys, TV, and medication,” court paperwork says. Two arrested in house party shooting, gunmen still on the run. Updated: 27...
FOX 10 Investigates: Concerns over far East Valley school where teen died of suspected overdose
The school, Canyon State Academy, is a private residential school in the town of Queen Creek. FOX 10 Investigative Reporter Justin Lum has more on the impact the school has had on Queen Creek's new police department.
Deadly crash in west Phoenix leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
A local teacher is motivating her students by not giving them homework the day after the Cardinals take a win. A Halloween party at an Airbnb in Tempe ended with several gunshots fired by multiple gunmen. Tempe police say it happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near Howe and Judd Streets.
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at officers in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A man was arrested Thursday evening after allegedly shooting toward officers in Phoenix, authorities said. Harry Denman, 38, was booked into jail after the shooting in a parking lot near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. The incident happened...
Man arrested after reportedly firing a gun during argument
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested Sunday morning after reportedly firing a gun during an argument with a woman. Chandler police say a man and a woman were fighting near Dakota and Chicago Streets when the man reportedly shot his gun. He then left the area before police could arrive. Chandler Police SWAT unit arrived in the area and began investigating.
Arizona State Hospital patients detained after 'not allowing staff to leave': police
PHOENIX - Three patients at Arizona State Hospital in Phoenix have been taken into custody after they allegedly wouldn't allow staff to leave the facility. According to Phoenix Police, the incident happened just before 9 a.m. on Oct. 31 when officers responded to the hospital for reports of a fight.
Wrong-way driver dies in Phoenix after crashing into 3 vehicles
PHOENIX — The driver of a wrong-way vehicle died early Sunday after crashing into three vehicles, injuring others, authorities said. Four vehicles were involved in the crash near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road that happened around 5:30 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Jose Molina,...
Investigation underway after shooting at what appears to be a Halloween party, police say
Meanwhile, Phoenix police officers are investigating after shots were fired during a party at a home near 18th Street and Campbell at 11 p.m. on Oct. 28. Police confirmed that there were signs that a shooting happened, but no injuries were reported and no arrests were made.
1 dead, 4 injured after wrong-way driver causes crash in west Phoenix
The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control announced the temporary closure of its east Valley shelter due to a potential disease outbreak among its dogs. The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control announced the temporary closure of its east Valley shelter due to a potential disease outbreak among its dogs.
Mesa Mother Left Her 5-Month-Old Baby Home Alone To Go Out and Drink
A Mesa mom faces several charges after police report she left her 5-month-old baby home alone Thursday to. In the middle of the night on Thursday Mesa police received calls of a possible drunk driver. Around 2:20 a.m., police pulled over 23-year-old Clare Margaret Meacham in the area of Gilbert and Baseline roads.
Arizona State Hospital staff assaulted by patients; 3 taken into custody
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three patients at the Arizona State Hospital have been arrested after allegedly assaulting staff and barricading themselves Monday morning. According to an Arizona Department of Health Services spokesperson, the assault happened around 8:30 a.m. at the facility on 24th Street near Van Buren when the patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff. Hospital employees then contacted Phoenix police, who helped take the patients into custody.
Phoenix police investigating the death of a pedestrian who appears to have been hit by the light rail
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who appears to have been struck by the city's light rail, authorities said. Just before 3 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers responded to a call for "unknown trouble" near 34th Street and East Washington Street. When they arrived, they found a person injured near the light rail tracks.
Shooting breaks out during party at Tempe Airbnb, police say
TEMPE, Ariz. - Two people were arrested after a shooting reportedly broke out during a party at a Tempe Airbnb early Saturday morning, and police say the shooters have not been caught. Officers received 911 calls about shots fired at a home near University and Hardy Drive at around 3:30...
