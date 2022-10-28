PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after apparently crashing into a fence in west Phoenix late Sunday night. According to Sgt. Melissa Soliz, officers were called out to a shooting near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road around 11 p.m. When they arrived, they found that a man, who was later identified as 27-year-old Leonel Pineda-Valdez, had crashed into a fence behind a building in the area. Officers reported that the man was shot, and arriving crews pronounced Pineda-Valdez dead at the scene. Detectives say the shooting occurred behind a business at the northwest corner of the intersection. Details on what led up to the shooting are still under investigation.

