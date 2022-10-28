ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley nonprofit teams with 'Internet Godfather' to combat senior fraud in Maricopa County

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month and R.O.S.E. has announced that Brett Johnson, the man the Secret Service dubbed "The Original Internet Godfather," is joining the non-profit organization's Advisory Committee to help protect Maricopa County seniors from fraud. Johnson is considered to be one of the leading authorities on cybercrime. After...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix Canal Murders trial: Forensic scientist takes stand

The trial over a string of sexual assaults and murders near a canal system in the Phoenix area nearly 30 years ago continued on Oct. 31, when a Phoenix Police forensic scientist and a Phoenix crime lab serologist took the stand. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona State Hospital staff assaulted by patients; 3 taken into custody

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three patients at the Arizona State Hospital have been arrested after allegedly assaulting staff and barricading themselves Monday morning. According to an Arizona Department of Health Services spokesperson, the assault happened around 8:30 a.m. at the facility on 24th Street near Van Buren when the patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff. Hospital employees then contacted Phoenix police, who helped take the patients into custody.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Group can monitor Arizona ballot drop boxes, US judge rules

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge Friday refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona’s largest county where watchers have shown up armed and in ballistic vests, saying to do so could violate the monitors’ constitutional rights. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said the case remained open and that the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans could try again to make its argument against a group calling itself Clean Elections USA. A second plaintiff, Voto Latino, was removed from the case. Liburdi concluded that “while this case certainly presents serious questions, the Court cannot craft an injunction without violating the First Amendment.” The judge is a Trump appointee and a member of the Federalist Society, a conservative legal organization. Local and federal law enforcement have been alarmed by reports of people, including some who were masked and armed, watching 24-hour ballot boxes in Maricopa County — Arizona’s most populous county — and rural Yavapai County as midterm elections near. Some voters have complained alleging voter intimidation after people watching the boxes took photos and videos, and followed voters.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Homelessness among older adult sat record levels, St. Vincent De Paul says

Homelessness among older adults and adults with disabilities has increased to record levels. In September, there were 898 older adults in Maricopa County who were homeless. That’s according to Julia Matthies, director of Ozanam Manor at St. Vincent De Paul. She’s in charge of transitional housing for older adults and adults with disabilities.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Mixed-income apartments in Phoenix celebrated with grand opening

PHOENIX — A grand opening celebration was hosted Friday for new mixed-income apartments in Phoenix, officials said. Soluna Apartments located on Roosevelt Street, east of Interstate 10, is a modern community consisting of 177 energy-efficient units with one to five bedrooms, the city of Phoenix said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Tempers flare during Council NDO debates

A feisty Chandler City Council on Oct. 24 began hammering out what a non-discrimination ordinance (NDO) would look like and the heated discussion led to confrontations, accusations, some shouting and pleas to follow decorum. “I’m desperately trying to get through this meeting and you are desperately getting in the way...
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Gilbert residents might notice discolored water; here's why they should not worry

GILBERT, Ariz. - Residents in parts of Gilbert may notice that something is off with their water this week. Officials with the East Valley town say people could see some discolored water coming out of the tap, as they start maintenance projects. The project involves crews shutting down a main transmission line, so they can drain it and inspect it with a robotic scanning device.
GILBERT, AZ

