Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Specialty Taco Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale Coming Down Hard on AirbnbGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Obama Reportedly Looking to Buy NBA TeamNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Bob's Burgers Pop-Up Slinging Burgers For Limited TimeGreyson FMesa, AZ
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Canyon State Academy addresses concerns after recent teen death, hundreds of calls for service
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - Canyon State Academy is a private residential school located in the town of Queen Creek – it’s also where a 16-year-old boy reportedly suffered a drug overdose and died in October of this year. FOX 10's Justin Lum is taking a deeper look into...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Valley nonprofit teams with 'Internet Godfather' to combat senior fraud in Maricopa County
October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month and R.O.S.E. has announced that Brett Johnson, the man the Secret Service dubbed "The Original Internet Godfather," is joining the non-profit organization's Advisory Committee to help protect Maricopa County seniors from fraud. Johnson is considered to be one of the leading authorities on cybercrime. After...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona State Hospital patients detained after 'not allowing staff to leave': police
PHOENIX - Three patients at Arizona State Hospital in Phoenix have been taken into custody after they allegedly wouldn't allow staff to leave the facility. According to Phoenix Police, the incident happened just before 9 a.m. on Oct. 31 when officers responded to the hospital for reports of a fight.
Judge hears arguments over conditions in 'The Zone,' Phoenix's largest homeless encampment
PHOENIX — Human waste, trash, increased violence and vandalism. These were the top concerns witnesses testified to in court Thursday as a judge heard arguments in a lawsuit over conditions in Phoenix's largest homeless encampment. As of this week, nearly 1,000 people are sleeping on the streets in an...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Countryside Living senior community in Queen Creek hosted Deficiency Free party for residents, staff
Countryside Living, a senior living community in Queen Creek providing care and assistance to seniors needing assisted and memory care services, hosted a Deficiency Free party on Oct. 26. Staff gathered outside with the residents, playing bingo and enjoying eats from a food truck they brought in for everyone to enjoy.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix Canal Murders trial: Forensic scientist takes stand
The trial over a string of sexual assaults and murders near a canal system in the Phoenix area nearly 30 years ago continued on Oct. 31, when a Phoenix Police forensic scientist and a Phoenix crime lab serologist took the stand. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
fox10phoenix.com
New Gilbert Police team focuses on mental health-related calls
The city's Crisis Response Team, according to officials, are already responding to an average of 15 to 16 calls per day. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
AZFamily
Arizona State Hospital staff assaulted by patients; 3 taken into custody
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three patients at the Arizona State Hospital have been arrested after allegedly assaulting staff and barricading themselves Monday morning. According to an Arizona Department of Health Services spokesperson, the assault happened around 8:30 a.m. at the facility on 24th Street near Van Buren when the patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff. Hospital employees then contacted Phoenix police, who helped take the patients into custody.
Group can monitor Arizona ballot drop boxes, US judge rules
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge Friday refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona’s largest county where watchers have shown up armed and in ballistic vests, saying to do so could violate the monitors’ constitutional rights. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said the case remained open and that the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans could try again to make its argument against a group calling itself Clean Elections USA. A second plaintiff, Voto Latino, was removed from the case. Liburdi concluded that “while this case certainly presents serious questions, the Court cannot craft an injunction without violating the First Amendment.” The judge is a Trump appointee and a member of the Federalist Society, a conservative legal organization. Local and federal law enforcement have been alarmed by reports of people, including some who were masked and armed, watching 24-hour ballot boxes in Maricopa County — Arizona’s most populous county — and rural Yavapai County as midterm elections near. Some voters have complained alleging voter intimidation after people watching the boxes took photos and videos, and followed voters.
kjzz.org
Homelessness among older adult sat record levels, St. Vincent De Paul says
Homelessness among older adults and adults with disabilities has increased to record levels. In September, there were 898 older adults in Maricopa County who were homeless. That’s according to Julia Matthies, director of Ozanam Manor at St. Vincent De Paul. She’s in charge of transitional housing for older adults and adults with disabilities.
fox10phoenix.com
Veteran pays it forward, helps another Arizona veteran in need by gifting a car
MESA, Ariz. - An Army veteran in need was gifted a car on Oct. 31, but what makes this story so special is that the car came from another veteran who managed to turn her life around. Now, Whitney Thompson wants to pay it forward. Thompson, a Marine Corps veteran,...
Groups ask appeals court to stop individuals gathering at Arizona ballot drop boxes to surveil voters
A federal appeals court was asked on Friday night to issue an emergency order blocking individuals from gathering at Arizona ballot drop boxes to record voters.
Phoenix police: Man caught recording women in changing room
A man was arrested after secretly recording a 16-year-old girl in a changing room at the Last Chance clearance store
fox10phoenix.com
FOX 10 Investigates: Concerns over far East Valley school where teen died of suspected overdose
The school, Canyon State Academy, is a private residential school in the town of Queen Creek. FOX 10 Investigative Reporter Justin Lum has more on the impact the school has had on Queen Creek's new police department.
KTAR.com
Mixed-income apartments in Phoenix celebrated with grand opening
PHOENIX — A grand opening celebration was hosted Friday for new mixed-income apartments in Phoenix, officials said. Soluna Apartments located on Roosevelt Street, east of Interstate 10, is a modern community consisting of 177 energy-efficient units with one to five bedrooms, the city of Phoenix said in a press release.
East Valley Tribune
Tempers flare during Council NDO debates
A feisty Chandler City Council on Oct. 24 began hammering out what a non-discrimination ordinance (NDO) would look like and the heated discussion led to confrontations, accusations, some shouting and pleas to follow decorum. “I’m desperately trying to get through this meeting and you are desperately getting in the way...
fox10phoenix.com
Investigators: Phoenix man accused of recording teen girl at clothing store changing room
PHOENIX - Investigators say a Phoenix man is accused of unlawful recording, in connection with an incident that happened at a clothing store. According to court documents, 53-year-old Juan Eusebio-Hernandez was arrested on Oct. 28 at a clearance clothing store. The store is located inside a mall near State Route 51 and Camelback Road.
fox10phoenix.com
Gilbert residents might notice discolored water; here's why they should not worry
GILBERT, Ariz. - Residents in parts of Gilbert may notice that something is off with their water this week. Officials with the East Valley town say people could see some discolored water coming out of the tap, as they start maintenance projects. The project involves crews shutting down a main transmission line, so they can drain it and inspect it with a robotic scanning device.
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames Her
The Phoenix Police arrested a suspect for the Hobbs campaign office and identified him today as Daniel Mota Dos Reis, 36. He was booked into Maricopa County Jail on one count of third-degree burglary.
fox10phoenix.com
Event in Phoenix gave city's homeless population a change to get a mammogram
Oftentimes, people who are homeless have less access to healthcare, and that could have a dramatic impact on their health down the line. On Oct. 27, officials with Circle The City gave homeless women a chance to get mammograms, for free. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
Comments / 0