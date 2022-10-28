ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

OUI Inc., the Japanese Startup of a Smartphone-based Ophthalmic Diagnostic Medical Device, Wins First Prize at AEA2022 Innovation Awards

CHIBA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- The Asian Entrepreneurship Award 2022 event (AEA2022) was held fully online from Wednesday, October 26 th to Thursday, October 27 th with the participation of 24 tech startups selected from Asian countries and regions. Among the competing participants, Japan’s OUI Inc., which develops the Smart Eye Camera (SEC), a smartphone-based medical device that enables ophthalmic diagnosis anytime, anywhere, and by anyone, was chosen as the winner. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005324/en/ AEA2022 First Prize Winner, OUI Inc. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Benzinga

A Look Into Delta Air Lines Debt

Over the past three months, shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. DAL rose by 3.01%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Delta Air Lines has. Based on Delta Air Lines's financial statement as of October 13, 2022, long-term debt is at $21.20 billion and current debt is at $3.13 billion, amounting to $24.33 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $7.02 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $17.31 billion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy