Over the past three months, shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. DAL rose by 3.01%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Delta Air Lines has. Based on Delta Air Lines's financial statement as of October 13, 2022, long-term debt is at $21.20 billion and current debt is at $3.13 billion, amounting to $24.33 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $7.02 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $17.31 billion.

16 MINUTES AGO