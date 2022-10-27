ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 Best Restaurants in Norfolk, Virginia to Try Today

Norfolk, Virginia, is a small city with a big heart. Spend your days exploring the historic sites, Battleship Wisconsin or touring the harbor on a 19th-century riverboat. But all the sightseeing is going to stir up an appetite. Luckily, Norfolk has enough restaurants to please the most discerning of diners.
WHOI Boat Helps with Sinking Ship Rescue

NORFOLK, Virginia (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard, a crew of scientists and others launched an air and sea mission to rescue 13 people, including a child, from a fishing vessel just moments before it sank in darkness in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Virginia. The Coast Guard said in a statement that […] The post WHOI Boat Helps with Sinking Ship Rescue appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Chesapeake: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Chesapeake, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Chesapeake Virginia. The city of Chesapeake is located in Virginia. As of the 2020 census, its population was 249,422. It is the second most populous independent city in Virginia and the tenth largest city in the Mid-Atlantic region. The city is located in the...
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of these places are highly praised for their exquisite service and amazing food.
15 Best Things to Do in Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach is an independent city found on the southeastern coast of Virginia. It is one of the most populated cities in Virginia, with a whopping 459,470 residents per the 2020 census. It's home to several state parks, beautiful long stretches of beaches, and military bases. With its thriving businesses,...
Haunted Hampton Roads | Fort Monroe in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Fort Monroe is the largest stone fort built in the U.S., dating all the way back to the 1830s. Visitors pass through this structure daily; however, this isn't a story about the fort’s visitors. It's a story bout the "permanent residents" that haunt it. “People...
Hampton Aquaplex opens this weekend

After months of waiting, the Hampton Aquaplex officially opens Saturday, October 29. It's the largest competitive aquatic facility in Virginia. The grand opening kicks off at 10 a.m. on Coliseum Drive next to the Hampton Roads Convention Center and Hampton Coliseum. Olympic gold medalist Cullen Jones will be there. You'll also be able to get a sneak peek of the outdoor splashdown park, which opens next spring.
Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia

- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
Introducing the 980 Express

NORFOLK – A new, limited-stop bus service begins Sunday connecting the Amazon warehouses in Chesapeake and Suffolk to the Downtown Norfolk Transit Center in Norfolk. The route 980 is the latest offering on the expanding 757 Express network and will provide workers an opportunity to leave their cars at home as they commute to these important employment centers.
How to Find a Chiropractor in Virginia Beach on Great Neck Rd

Before scheduling an appointment with a chiropractor, it’s important to know a little bit about the doctor’s background and training. If you have a preexisting condition, you should be sure to tell the doctor about it. A good physiotherapist will be able to treat you with ease if they have a good understanding of your medical history.
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each

(WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia each won $100,000 in the October 26 drawing, according to Virginia Lottery. They were bought in Henry County and Virginia Beach, and neither ticket holder has come forward so far. More than 54,000 Virginia tickets won prizes in Wednesday’s drawing,...
2 hurt in drive-by shooting in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two high school age boys are recovering after a drive-by shooting in Chesapeake Saturday just after 11 p.m., the Chesapeake Police Department said. Officers responded to the 1700 block of Acorn Street and learned that a gold SUV had driven past the area, and people inside the vehicle fired several shots, the department said.
