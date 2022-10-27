Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next monthKristen WaltersSuffolk, VA
Suicide or Murder? What Really Happened to 12-year-old Sean Daugherty?NikYorktown, VA
Related
allamericanatlas.com
13 Best Restaurants in Norfolk, Virginia to Try Today
Norfolk, Virginia, is a small city with a big heart. Spend your days exploring the historic sites, Battleship Wisconsin or touring the harbor on a 19th-century riverboat. But all the sightseeing is going to stir up an appetite. Luckily, Norfolk has enough restaurants to please the most discerning of diners.
capecoddaily.com
WHOI Boat Helps with Sinking Ship Rescue
NORFOLK, Virginia (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard, a crew of scientists and others launched an air and sea mission to rescue 13 people, including a child, from a fishing vessel just moments before it sank in darkness in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Virginia. The Coast Guard said in a statement that […] The post WHOI Boat Helps with Sinking Ship Rescue appeared first on CapeCod.com.
nomadlawyer.org
Chesapeake: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Chesapeake, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Chesapeake Virginia. The city of Chesapeake is located in Virginia. As of the 2020 census, its population was 249,422. It is the second most populous independent city in Virginia and the tenth largest city in the Mid-Atlantic region. The city is located in the...
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of these places are highly praised for their exquisite service and amazing food.
Norfolk nonprofit asks community to 'fight for your city' to end gun violence
NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk nonprofit hosted a community event Sunday afternoon aimed at fighting the city’s rising crime rate. It was called “C.E.A.S.E. - Fight for your city.”. Maceo Harrison of Impact VA, the group behind the event, said it’s about reaching out to youth and...
Popular Virginia Beach restaurant temporarily closed because of 'current economic climate'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A popular Virginia Beach restaurant is closing its doors temporarily. This weekend, a lot of hungry people showed up at Mary’s Kitchen for a hot breakfast only to find a locked door. The owner of the Virginia Beach staple says the business is shut...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach is an independent city found on the southeastern coast of Virginia. It is one of the most populated cities in Virginia, with a whopping 459,470 residents per the 2020 census. It's home to several state parks, beautiful long stretches of beaches, and military bases. With its thriving businesses,...
Why Virginia girl says she was suspended: 'I didn’t have time to say no'
The student, who wished not to be named, said that it all started on the bus ride to school Thursday morning when another student was seen with a boxcutter in hand.
Virginia's Witch of Pungo legend rekindles curiosity
The legend of Grace Sherwood, known as the “Witch of Pungo,” rekindles curiosity in Virginia Beach community
Haunted Hampton Roads | Fort Monroe in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — Fort Monroe is the largest stone fort built in the U.S., dating all the way back to the 1830s. Visitors pass through this structure daily; however, this isn't a story about the fort’s visitors. It's a story bout the "permanent residents" that haunt it. “People...
Hampton Aquaplex opens this weekend
After months of waiting, the Hampton Aquaplex officially opens Saturday, October 29. It's the largest competitive aquatic facility in Virginia. The grand opening kicks off at 10 a.m. on Coliseum Drive next to the Hampton Roads Convention Center and Hampton Coliseum. Olympic gold medalist Cullen Jones will be there. You'll also be able to get a sneak peek of the outdoor splashdown park, which opens next spring.
Color Fun Run honoring Virginia Beach teen raises more than $8,000 in first year
Abby Furco passed away just over a year ago after a long battle with cancer, but her friends and family are making sure her memory lives on.
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia
- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
Virginia pastor investigated for campaigning during church services
A Virginia pastor who is running for a City Council seat is being investigated by local authorities for allegedly campaigning and soliciting donations during church services.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Introducing the 980 Express
NORFOLK – A new, limited-stop bus service begins Sunday connecting the Amazon warehouses in Chesapeake and Suffolk to the Downtown Norfolk Transit Center in Norfolk. The route 980 is the latest offering on the expanding 757 Express network and will provide workers an opportunity to leave their cars at home as they commute to these important employment centers.
chartattack.com
How to Find a Chiropractor in Virginia Beach on Great Neck Rd
Before scheduling an appointment with a chiropractor, it’s important to know a little bit about the doctor’s background and training. If you have a preexisting condition, you should be sure to tell the doctor about it. A good physiotherapist will be able to treat you with ease if they have a good understanding of your medical history.
Southampton County Gets their First Yoga Studio
How many yoga studios are in Southampton County? Only ONE is found. Studios were listed from Suffolk to Newport News, however, there was only one that lit up the map for my local county. (Cited source for information can be found here ).
WDBJ7.com
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
(WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia each won $100,000 in the October 26 drawing, according to Virginia Lottery. They were bought in Henry County and Virginia Beach, and neither ticket holder has come forward so far. More than 54,000 Virginia tickets won prizes in Wednesday’s drawing,...
2 hurt in drive-by shooting in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two high school age boys are recovering after a drive-by shooting in Chesapeake Saturday just after 11 p.m., the Chesapeake Police Department said. Officers responded to the 1700 block of Acorn Street and learned that a gold SUV had driven past the area, and people inside the vehicle fired several shots, the department said.
Comments / 0