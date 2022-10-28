Read full article on original website
fsunews.com
Gov. Ron Desantis eases voting restrictions to counties affected by Hurricane Ian
On Oct. 13, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office announced a suspension of voting restrictions on counties affected by Hurricane Ian. This executive order affects voters in Charlotte, Lee and Sarasota counties. This comes at the request of the Supervisors of Elections of the three counties. The executive order calls...
'Your vote is your voice': Charlie Crist votes early in St. Pete; reminds people to cast ballot
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With only eight days remaining until the 2022 general election, Democrat Charlie Crist, who's looking to unseat incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, made a trip to St. Petersburg to cast his ballot early. Kicking off his campaign's "Choose Freedom Bus Tour," Crist spoke alongside community...
Confusion over Hillsborough transportation referendum likely grounds for appeal, expert says
TAMPA, Fla. — First, Hillsborough County’s transportation referendum was on the ballot. Then, it wasn’t going to count after a judge said the language was too confusing. After that, an appeals court said it could remain on the ballot and votes could be tabulated while they decide whether to overturn the circuit court’s ruling. And then, that decision could be appealed.
Expanding The Dalí is on the St. Pete ballot: Here are both sides of the argument
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — When St. Petersburg voters head to the polls, the future of one of the city's most renowned establishments will be on the ballot. The Dalí Museum is planning a $55 million expansion and because the upgrades take place on city-owned waterfront property, voters have a say through a referendum on the November ballot.
FEMA looking to hire hundreds to help Florida recover from Hurricane Ian
FEMA is looking to hire for more than 300 jobs in Brandon, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Orlando, and Sarasota, as the state of Florida continues recovering after Hurricane Ian.
FEMA hiring positions to help with Hurricane Ian recovery
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is looking to hire people for more than 300 available jobs to help those in southwest Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian's impacts. People with experience in customer service, emergency management, engineering, environmental protection and logistics are encouraged...
click orlando
Tell us: Florida’s Democratic Party lost 331,000 voters. Where did they go?
ORLANDO, Fla. – Put out a missing persons report: 331,000 Florida Democrats have disappeared. The Florida Division of Elections released its voter registration report for the November election, known as book closing, earlier this month. Taken with the reports from the general elections in 2020 and 2018, Republicans and...
FEMA Hiring Local Residents To Work On Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian
FEMA is conducting local hiring for more than 300 jobs in Brandon, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Orlando, and Sarasota, as the state of Florida continues recovering after Hurricane Ian. These positions are full-time, 120-day appointments that may be extended depending on operational needs. Interested candidates are
More assistance delivered to Florida counties in need after Hurricane Ian
BRANDON, Fla — Communities in Hardee and Sarasota counties can now apply for FEMA Direct Temporary Housing Assistance. This comes after approval was announced on Friday. The counties join Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto and Lee counties which were previously approved. "FEMA determined that rental assistance is insufficient to meet the...
Missed the only governor's debate in Florida? No problem, here's another one ...
It seems like there should be another debate in the race for Florida governor. One that goes something like this …. Announcer: Welcome back, ladies and gentleman, to the cradle of Florida democracy, Fort Pierce. We’re coming to you live from the Waffle House parking lot across the street from the Love’s truck stop on Okeechobee Road to bring you the second and final debate between Gov. Ron DeSantis and Congressman Charlie Crist.
Florida Republicans register 9 new voters for every 1 new Democrat in months leading to midterms
Prospects for Republicans in Florida are shining brighter than ever as Democrats face difficult-to-overcome numbers. It’s not just braggadocio from Republican candidates and activists. It’s not just the multiple polls, foreshadowing Republican wins and Democratic losses in the marquee elections in Florida. And it’s not just the decisions by major Democratic donors and left-of-center interest ...
Governor DeSantis will likely get a second-term, Republican voters set to back him
Republican voters are set to back Ron DeSantis for his second term race as the Governor of Florida. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Gage Skidmore / Flickr. Ron DeSantis is expected to receive massive support from Republican voters in his bid for re-election as the Governor of Florida, polls have shown.
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.23.22
Casey DeSantis comes up big in hurricane relief, but Florida Democrats prepare for a whipping. The Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund was created in 1993 after Hurricane Andrew laid waste to Homestead and other parts of the state. It’s a state-run account that backs up insurance agencies in the event of...
Florida Looks To Remove Derelict Boats After Hurricane Ian
Of 7,000 boats believed displaced by Hurricane Ian, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported Friday that owners of about 50 have given derelict vessels to the state. With about 2,100 displaced boats in state waters, the agency has given owners until Nov. 15
On again: Hillsborough County transportation tax proposal back on November ballot
TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County transportation surtax referendum is back on the ballot hours after it was to be removed. On Friday, a court issued a stay of the order removing the county's transportation surtax referendum from the November ballot that went into effect Thursday night. The stay...
floridianpress.com
JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —10.31.2022 — BOO! Democrats on Verge of Election Nightmare— First Lady Casey DeSantis— Rubio, Demings, Mast—More...
Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. Casey DeSantis Juggles Kids, Football Games, and Beats Cancer. What more can we say about First Lady Casey DeSantis?. After beating cancer a few months ago, First Lady DeSantis continues to campaign for Gov. Ron...
One month after Hurricane Ian, Sarasota EMS leaders praise first responders
SARASOTA, Fla. — First responders in Sarasota, many of them also impacted, are getting praise from their leaders for their response to Hurricane Ian. It's exactly a month since Ian tore through Southwest Florida and left many communities in places like Lee, Charlotte, and Sarasota counties unrecognizable. Clean-up and...
Post Register
Dem candidate for Florida Lt. Gov. says opponent's 'Latina card' should be 'revoked'
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (TND) — Florida lieutenant governor hopeful Karla Hernández, who is running on Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist’s ticket, remarked that her opponent’s “Latina card” should be “revoked” for supporting Governor Ron DeSantis’s move to transport migrants to sanctuary cities.
The Weather Channel
One Month After Hurricane Ian, Residents Wonder What's Next
Thousands of residents are still trying to come to grips with what happened. Recovery is expected to take years. Progress has been made in many areas. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. One month after Hurricane Ian,...
