Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Families would get hundreds each month with new proposalJake WellsWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
New stimulus program would give families $250 to $350 per childJ.R. HeimbignerWichita, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
KAKE TV
Former Wichita officer gets probation in attempted child exploitation and stalking cases
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A former Wichita police officer has been sentenced to three years of probation for attempted child exploitation and stalking charges. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said 31-year-old Thomas Wallace pleaded guilty on August 4 to two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a child and a misdemeanor count of stalking. District Judge Jeffrey Syrios sentenced him Monday.
KAKE TV
Kechi officer used license plate reader tech to track estranged wife, police say
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A former lieutenant of the Kechi Police Department was arrested on suspicion of using a Wichita Police Department license plate reader to stalk his estranged wife. Victor Heiar took advantage of his position in the Kechi Police Department to use the Flock License Plate Reader system...
KAKE TV
Authorities to conduct DUI checkpoint in Sedgwick County this weekend
DERBY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with the Derby Police Department, will conduct a sobriety checkpoint Saturday night. A release from the sheriff's office said the checkpoint will run from 10 p.m. on November 5 to 2:30 a.m. the following morning. The location(s) was not disclosed.
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office identifies inmate found dead inside jail
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has identified the inmate found dead at the Sedgwick County Detention Facility as 40-year-old Michael Patrick O’Neill. The sheriff’s office said he was booked in custody on August 23, 2022, for aggravated battery, aggravated burglary and theft.
Wichita Police investigating shots fired outside a party
The call came in around 3:30 a.m. Sunday from the 2900 block of S. Rutan. Police say several people leaving a party began shooting firearms into the air. They found around 30 shell casings in the street.
Sheriff finds more counterfeit $100 bills in Kansas
NORTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating counterfeit cash in northwest Kansas. According to the Norton County Sheriff, counterfeit $100.00 bills are circulating here in Norton County, according to a social media report from the Norton County Sheriff. Please be on the lookout for these counterfeit bills. If you...
KAKE TV
'It will get worse': Sedgwick County Fire says neighborhood near massive Evergreen fire is in danger
PARK CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - "It's a horrible situation living so close to it. I've never been afraid of anything, but fire does scare me. And it's not that far away. It's just not," said Dianna Deshazo. As the sun came up Monday, the Evergreen Fire raged on, and living...
classiccountry1070.com
Inmate dies at Sedgwick County Jail
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office reports a man was found dead in his cell this morning. 40-year-old Michael Patrick O’Neill was found unresponsive in his cell around 7:30. Medical staff were called and EMS was dispatched. O’Neill was pronounced dead shortly after. Officials are working to determine...
KWCH.com
Wichita NAACP Branch ‘deeply concerned’ about allegations against new WPD chief
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita NAACP Branch has issued a statement regarding legal matters associated with Joseph Sullivan, the former Philadelphia deputy commissioner who was recently appointed Wichita’s next police chief. In a statement on Thursday, the organization’s president, Larry Burks, said the organization remains committed to “transparency...
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Information needed in southeast Wichita homicide
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita family desperately wants answers after a teenager's murder goes unsolved. It happened last month and now for the first time we have video of the suspect. A makeshift memorial marks the spot where 18-year-old Amyion Mcdowel-Mitchell was shot last month in southeast Wichita. It...
Police report more counterfeit cash in Kansas
COWLEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating more counterfeit cash in Kansas. On Thursday, the Arkansas City Police Department learned of counterfeit bills making their way through vendors and other local businesses during the Arkalalah Festival, according to the police department. The bill is similar to others recovered in...
Need help with your water bill? City of Wichita offering relief
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita has started accepting applications for those who are struggling to pay their water bill. The Rate Relief Water Assistance Program will accept applications from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, and will cover $50 of your water bill. To qualify, applicants must have an active City of Wichita […]
Kansas man arrested a 2nd time for double murder
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting and have arrested a suspect a second time in connection with the crime. On April 24, sheriff's deputies were sent to a check shots call at the Englewood mobile home park located at 3201 E MacArthur in Wichita, according to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick.
WIBW
3 pronounced dead after head-on collision in southern Kan. construction zone
SUMNER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people have been pronounced dead and four others were sent to the hospital after a head-on collision in a southern Kansas construction zone. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, officials were called to the area of mile marker 26.4 on I-35 in Sumner Co. with reports of a crash.
KAKE TV
Crews letting massive Evergreen Recycle fire burn itself out
PARK CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - Fire crews on scene of a massive fire at a Park City wood recycling plant are letting the fire burn itself out. Local fire department worked through the night keeping the fire at Evergreen Recycle under control. The fire broke out around 7:30 p.m. Sunday...
Driver leaves seriously injured passenger at scene of crash in Wichita
A driver left their seriously injured passenger at the scene of a single-car crash in Wichita Saturday afternoon.
WIBW
One hospitalized after SUV driven off Wichita exit ramp, driver remains on the run
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was sent to the hospital after an SUV was driven off an exit ramp in Wichita and the driver remains on the run. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, emergency crews were called to the northbound ramp from I-135 to eastbound Kellogg with reports of a crash.
KWCH.com
Trooper warns people to ‘slow down, pay attention’ after deadly construction zone crash on Kansas Turnpike Enter subheadline
The Wichita Police FLOCK administrator says he is willing to craft state laws to prevent future misuse. It's been more than a month since the only grocery store in Rush County closed its doors, forcing locals to go elsewhere for their groceries. But on Monday, a deal was made, and new owners were found.
Mother of Sedgwick Co. inmate calls for change after son’s death
TOPEKA — Joseph Earl Brueggemann had green eyes, sandy brown hair and loved fishing. He left behind a 15-year-old daughter and beloved elderly cat when he died on the floor of the Sedgwick County Jail at age 38, alone and with an untreated skull fracture. “He didn’t deserve this,”...
KAKE TV
Man arrested for shooting deaths of 2 people at Wichita mobile home park
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 32-year-old Wichita man has been arrested again for the shooting deaths of two people last year. The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said Steven Fessenden is charged with one count each of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and criminal use of weapons. His bond was set at $1 million.
Comments / 0