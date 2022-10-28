ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KAKE TV

Former Wichita officer gets probation in attempted child exploitation and stalking cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A former Wichita police officer has been sentenced to three years of probation for attempted child exploitation and stalking charges. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said 31-year-old Thomas Wallace pleaded guilty on August 4 to two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a child and a misdemeanor count of stalking. District Judge Jeffrey Syrios sentenced him Monday.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Authorities to conduct DUI checkpoint in Sedgwick County this weekend

DERBY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with the Derby Police Department, will conduct a sobriety checkpoint Saturday night. A release from the sheriff's office said the checkpoint will run from 10 p.m. on November 5 to 2:30 a.m. the following morning. The location(s) was not disclosed.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Sheriff finds more counterfeit $100 bills in Kansas

NORTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating counterfeit cash in northwest Kansas. According to the Norton County Sheriff, counterfeit $100.00 bills are circulating here in Norton County, according to a social media report from the Norton County Sheriff. Please be on the lookout for these counterfeit bills. If you...
NORTON COUNTY, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Inmate dies at Sedgwick County Jail

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office reports a man was found dead in his cell this morning. 40-year-old Michael Patrick O’Neill was found unresponsive in his cell around 7:30. Medical staff were called and EMS was dispatched. O’Neill was pronounced dead shortly after. Officials are working to determine...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita NAACP Branch ‘deeply concerned’ about allegations against new WPD chief

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita NAACP Branch has issued a statement regarding legal matters associated with Joseph Sullivan, the former Philadelphia deputy commissioner who was recently appointed Wichita’s next police chief. In a statement on Thursday, the organization’s president, Larry Burks, said the organization remains committed to “transparency...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Information needed in southeast Wichita homicide

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita family desperately wants answers after a teenager's murder goes unsolved. It happened last month and now for the first time we have video of the suspect. A makeshift memorial marks the spot where 18-year-old Amyion Mcdowel-Mitchell was shot last month in southeast Wichita. It...
WICHITA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police report more counterfeit cash in Kansas

COWLEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating more counterfeit cash in Kansas. On Thursday, the Arkansas City Police Department learned of counterfeit bills making their way through vendors and other local businesses during the Arkalalah Festival, according to the police department. The bill is similar to others recovered in...
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
KSN News

Need help with your water bill? City of Wichita offering relief

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita has started accepting applications for those who are struggling to pay their water bill. The Rate Relief Water Assistance Program will accept applications from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, and will cover $50 of your water bill. To qualify, applicants must have an active City of Wichita […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas man arrested a 2nd time for double murder

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting and have arrested a suspect a second time in connection with the crime. On April 24, sheriff's deputies were sent to a check shots call at the Englewood mobile home park located at 3201 E MacArthur in Wichita, according to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

3 pronounced dead after head-on collision in southern Kan. construction zone

SUMNER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people have been pronounced dead and four others were sent to the hospital after a head-on collision in a southern Kansas construction zone. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, officials were called to the area of mile marker 26.4 on I-35 in Sumner Co. with reports of a crash.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Crews letting massive Evergreen Recycle fire burn itself out

PARK CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - Fire crews on scene of a massive fire at a Park City wood recycling plant are letting the fire burn itself out. Local fire department worked through the night keeping the fire at Evergreen Recycle under control. The fire broke out around 7:30 p.m. Sunday...
PARK CITY, KS
WIBW

One hospitalized after SUV driven off Wichita exit ramp, driver remains on the run

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was sent to the hospital after an SUV was driven off an exit ramp in Wichita and the driver remains on the run. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, emergency crews were called to the northbound ramp from I-135 to eastbound Kellogg with reports of a crash.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Man arrested for shooting deaths of 2 people at Wichita mobile home park

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 32-year-old Wichita man has been arrested again for the shooting deaths of two people last year. The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said Steven Fessenden is charged with one count each of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and criminal use of weapons. His bond was set at $1 million.
WICHITA, KS

