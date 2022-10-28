ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

KX News Town Hall: Harvest Time

By Morgan DeVries
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MPzXb_0ipPc30n00

For our October KX News Town Hall, we focused on harvest time.

We brought on three experts who discussed how this year’s weather impacted crops.

Thanks to Tyler Kralicek, extension agent for Agriculture and National Resources at NDSU; Lori Martin, owner of Roving Donkey Farm; and John Sandbakken, executive director for National Sunflower Association.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KX News

Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes

UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
FARGO, ND
KX News

Attorney General: no demanding proof of citizenship at polls

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Some poll workers in North Dakota who created confusion and frustration during the spring primary by allegedly demanding proof of U.S. citizenship, particularly from immigrants and people of color had no power to do so, the state attorney general said. Attorney General Drew Wrigley said in a five-page document released late […]
FARGO, ND
KX News

Wahpeton man strikes, kills cow on US Highway 2

WAHPETON, ND (KXNET) — A 60-year-old Wahpeton man hit and killed a cow while driving on US Highway 2 near York on Wednesday. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man was driving east on US Highway 2 around 7:30 p.m. when he struck a cow in the road, causing his car to come […]
WAHPETON, ND
KX News

NDSU shuts down IL State for 38th straight win

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Cam Miller accounted for two touchdowns and North Dakota State beat Illinois State 24-7 on Saturday. The FCS fourth-ranked Bison (6-2, 4-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference) rebounded from their 23-21 loss to South Dakota State that ended a three-game win streak. NDSU held Illinois State (5-3, 3-2) to just 144 yards […]
FARGO, ND
KX News

KX News

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy