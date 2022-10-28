WEWOKA, Okla. — A community spoke out after the former Wewoka Middle School principal was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student in his office. The man accused of this, Cody Barlow, was the principal, athletic director and youth pastor at a local church. Several people have voiced concerns about the allegations and hope the community can rally together to bring justice to the innocent children who may have been impacted.

WEWOKA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO