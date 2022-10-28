Read full article on original website
KOCO
Community speaks out after former Wewoka Middle School principal arrested
WEWOKA, Okla. — A community spoke out after the former Wewoka Middle School principal was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student in his office. The man accused of this, Cody Barlow, was the principal, athletic director and youth pastor at a local church. Several people have voiced concerns about the allegations and hope the community can rally together to bring justice to the innocent children who may have been impacted.
KOCO
Oklahoma City 7th grader rings bell after cancer scans come back clean
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City 7th grader got to ring the bell after his cancer scans came back clean. Senior night is a big deal for high school athletics, but at an OKC high school, the seniors let 7th grader Ethan Evans have the spotlight. He’s been battling cancer and spent the last year going to doctor’s appointments and treatments.
OKCPS elementary students use music to learn
Students at one southwest Oklahoma City elementary school are using music to promote learning - and it starts with one simple note that grows into a tune.
OKC, Stillwater Police Searching For Missing Girls
Two Oklahoma girls are missing after taking vehicle from home in Stillwater. Officials said 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran drove from Stillwater in a family member's car to pick up her 13-year-old cousin Tsegan Jones in Oklahoma City. Family and police believe the pair could be driving out of state to Houston.
OKCPS elementary students get free shoes thanks to Metro Shoe Warehouse
Hundreds of Oklahoma City Public Schools elementary students are walking into the weekend with a new pair of shoes.
KFOR
Pay It 4ward: Chitwood family pays it forward with the gift of life
SULPHUR, Okla. (KFOR) – Generations of the Chitwood’s owned a family dairy farm in Edmond before it was covered up by Arcadia Lake. They then moved the operation to Sulphur. The years went by and then a health crisis, life-or-death situation, Fred Chitwood was desperately in need of...
KOCO
Babies in Oklahoma hospital's NICU dress up as holiday favorites for Halloween
OKLAHOMA CITY — A group of favorite characters from Disney movies headlined adorable pictures of NICU babies in their Halloween costumes. Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City posted pictures of babies in the NICU in their Halloween costumes. Among the costumes were the Sanderson Sisters from the "Hocus Pocus" movies, a pumpkin and a bee.
okcfox.com
Stillwater Medical Center issues Code Green after 'substantial power outage'
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — The Stillwater Medical Center has issued a Code Green due to power failure in the hospital. The Code Green stands for an internal disaster, and was put into place on Monday after a 'substantial power outage' left all their phone lines and computer systems down.
Mustang Public Schools investigating incident involving a weapon
Mustang Public School officials are investigating an incident involving a weapon on Friday.
Former Wewoka Middle School Principal Accused Of Fondling A Student
A former Wewoka middle school principal was arrested on Thursday, accused of fondling a child. Cody Barlow was taken into custody at his home in Wewoka and booked into the Seminole County Jail. Barlow was placed on administrative leave on October 12. The OSBI investigation began at the request of...
Visit First Americans Museum, get OKC Thunder tickets during Native American Heritage Month
Throughout November, if you visit FAM and purchase a ticket, you will receive a voucher for two complimentary tickets to a select Thunder home game at the Paycom Center!
Did surveillance video record a ghost at Stillwater’s Atherton Hotel?
Video installers couldn't explain the phenomena.
KOCO
Millwood Public Schools moves to virtual learning for rest of week due to water main break
OKLAHOMA CITY — Millwood Public Schools has moved to virtual learning for the rest of the week because of a water main break. District officials said the break was in the campus' main system, and they hope to have students back for in-person learning on Monday. "Due to a...
Scissortail Park Hosts Day Of The Dead Festival
Scissortail Park hosted a special Day of the Dead festival Sunday ahead of the holiday on Tuesday and Wednesday. Folks told News 9, Day of the Dead is a day to remember loved ones who are no longer with us. “An opportunity to sing, dance, eat some delicious food, celebrate....
okcfox.com
Halloween in full swing at Scissortail Park with Treat Trail event
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Halloween festivities were in full swing at Scissortail Park on Saturday. The park held a Treat Tail event ahead of Halloween on Saturday. The event featured special activities, roller skating at the Sky Rink, and live music. There were also candy stations, face painting, cookie...
College Football World Reacts To Nervous Quarterback's Video
Even some of the most talented players have nerves when they make the jump to the next level. In Saturday's game, Oklahoma State freshman QB Gunnar Gundy was visibly shaking as he took his first snaps as a Cowboy. Something that was caught by trainer Trey Hannam. "Whoa. Freshman at...
Oklahoma City Police Department reminding families of Halloween Safety Tips
With thousands of kids out on the streets for Halloween Monday, the Oklahoma City Police Department wants to make sure you and your children are safe while trick-or-treating.
Oklahoma-Iowa State QuoteBook: The Best of What They Said
The Sooners made it two straight after a gutsy performance on the road.
KOCO
Several residents spot bull elk roaming Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. — A wild four-legged visitor was caught on camera roaming Edmond in October. Several residents spotted a bull elk. People have a doorbell camera to catch intruders, but one Edmond resident found something she didn’t expect. "I’m looking at it thinking it’s this huge deer, and...
