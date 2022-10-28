ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore, OK

KOCO

Community speaks out after former Wewoka Middle School principal arrested

WEWOKA, Okla. — A community spoke out after the former Wewoka Middle School principal was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student in his office. The man accused of this, Cody Barlow, was the principal, athletic director and youth pastor at a local church. Several people have voiced concerns about the allegations and hope the community can rally together to bring justice to the innocent children who may have been impacted.
WEWOKA, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City 7th grader rings bell after cancer scans come back clean

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City 7th grader got to ring the bell after his cancer scans came back clean. Senior night is a big deal for high school athletics, but at an OKC high school, the seniors let 7th grader Ethan Evans have the spotlight. He’s been battling cancer and spent the last year going to doctor’s appointments and treatments.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Pay It 4ward: Chitwood family pays it forward with the gift of life

SULPHUR, Okla. (KFOR) – Generations of the Chitwood’s owned a family dairy farm in Edmond before it was covered up by Arcadia Lake. They then moved the operation to Sulphur. The years went by and then a health crisis, life-or-death situation, Fred Chitwood was desperately in need of...
SULPHUR, OK
okcfox.com

Halloween in full swing at Scissortail Park with Treat Trail event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Halloween festivities were in full swing at Scissortail Park on Saturday. The park held a Treat Tail event ahead of Halloween on Saturday. The event featured special activities, roller skating at the Sky Rink, and live music. There were also candy stations, face painting, cookie...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nervous Quarterback's Video

Even some of the most talented players have nerves when they make the jump to the next level. In Saturday's game, Oklahoma State freshman QB Gunnar Gundy was visibly shaking as he took his first snaps as a Cowboy. Something that was caught by trainer Trey Hannam. "Whoa. Freshman at...
KOCO

Several residents spot bull elk roaming Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. — A wild four-legged visitor was caught on camera roaming Edmond in October. Several residents spotted a bull elk. People have a doorbell camera to catch intruders, but one Edmond resident found something she didn’t expect. "I’m looking at it thinking it’s this huge deer, and...
EDMOND, OK

