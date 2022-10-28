Read full article on original website
Some not automatically registered to vote in Oregon because of software error
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Secretary of State’s office says that on Friday the Elections Division discovered a software error, which, it says, had failed to pre-register some 16- and 17-year-olds to vote. It says this means more than 7,700 eligible voters in Oregon were not able to...
Drazan argues for new leadership with her message for change
It's a near dead-heat between Christine Drazan and Tina Kotek in the Oregon Governor's Race. Brandon Kamerman sat down with Drazan to discuss how a republican is making waves in a traditionally blue state. "We need balance in our state. That's what's different. We need balance, and Oregonians are listening...
Oregon defeats Cal 42-24, wins 7th straight game
BERKELEY, Calif. — After a shaky first quarter, #8 Oregon settled into the game and picked up a road win over the California Golden Bears 42-24. Ducks quarterback Bo Nix had a sensational game with six total touchdowns, three passing and three rushing scores. The Ducks had 586 yards...
Family claims 'Spookiest Yard' in South Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — A Eugene home has been transformed into a creepy clown nightmare to celebrate Halloween. We spoke to a south Eugene family who say they have the best decor in town. Leslie Lindholm has spent thousands of dollars and countless hours decorating her front yard every Halloween...
Average gas prices fall in Eugene, but tight supply may cause future challenges
EUGENE, Ore. — Average gasoline prices in Eugene have fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.83/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 78 stations in Eugene. Prices in Eugene are 52.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.06/g higher than a...
Despite double-digit win at Cal, Ducks admit they can play better
BERKELEY, Calif. — Oregon’s motto coming into the week was hungry and humble. Oregon defeated Cal Saturday, 42-24, and make no mistake: the Ducks wanted this win - just not in this way. And that’s where the humbling lessons come in. Despite this trip to Berkley seeming...
Ducks cruise in exhibition win over Carroll College
EUGENE, Ore. — Led by a game-high 12 points apiece from a pair of freshmen in Jennah Isai and Grace VanSlooten, Oregon handled Carroll College 72-41 in an exhibition contest Friday night at Matthew Knight Arena, UO Athletics reported. VanSlooten shot 6-for-12 from the field added a team-leading nine...
With fentanyl overdoses on the rise, police say no street drug is safe
EUGENE, Ore. — Amid reports of 'rainbow fentanyl' across the country, Eugene Police want to remind the community that no street drug is safe. According to police, the drug can appear similar to candy, and can take the form of pills, powder, and blocks that look like chalk. Eugene...
Power outage near 14th and A Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Power is out near 14th and A Street in Springfield, says Eugene-Springfield Fire. Officials say that fire and power crews are on scene. Most residents should have power back on soon. Eugene-Springfield Fire said residents and businesses in the immediate area may experience longer wait times...
Roseburg Police K9 helps in arrest of suspected California drug traffickers
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) arrested two California men Saturday for trafficking large amounts of narcotics into Douglas County., the agency reported in a news release. As part of an ongoing investigation, DINT detectives contacted 53-year-old Roberto Silva Diaz of Red Bluff, Calif.,...
Buck deer left to waste in Eugene; public's help sought to find person(s) responsible
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife is asking for the public's help to identify those involved in the waste of a buck deer in Eugene. At around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, troopers learned of the buck deer left to waste along Willow Creek Road near W 18th Ave.
Candy with a Cop: Eugene kids kick off Halloween learning safe trick-or-treating
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department's annual Candy with a Cop event gave kids a chance for some early trick-or-treating while also informing families how to have a safe Halloween this year. Held from 2-4 p.m. at the EPD headquarters, those that stopped by got to interact with...
Eugene YMCA hosts family friendly Halloween event
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene's Family YMCA is hosting a Spooky Spectacular Monday night from 6 PM to 8 PM. with games, crafts, trick or treating opportunities, and games for families looking to spend Halloween out of the rain. The last time this event was held, back in 2019, the...
Serious injury crash on Highway 20, Linn County
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Monday morning, October 31, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20, near milepost 40. Early investigations revealed that an east bound car, a black Hyundai Kona, driven by Edwin Dominguez, crossed over into the westbound lane and crashed head-on with a silver Honda CRV, operated by Tia Miller. Police are investigating impairment as a possible contributing cause.
Sutherlin man arrested after search revealed 'a plethora of controlled substances'
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) made another drug arrest on Wednesday, October 26, the agency reported. According to the report, detectives had interest in 39-year-old Sutherlin resident, Caleb Plueard, "due to his alleged involvement in illegal drug activity, including his alleged involvement in recent fentanyl overdoses," the DINT team said.
Over a thousand make their way to Willamalane's Halloween Carnival
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — After two years of COVID restrictions limiting the carnival to drive-through events, Willamalane's annual Halloween Carnival was back in full force. With restrictions now lifted, the event drew nearly double the crowd it normally does. "We've typically seen anywhere from around 500 people, 300-500 people, come...
2-vehicle crash in Roseburg requires extrication; 3 hospitalized, including child
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Firefighters in Roseburg cleared the scene of a two-vehicle crash at Diamond Lake and Fowler, the Roseburg Fire Department said around 7:45 p.m. Monday. One patient needed extrication and three were transported to the hospital including a small child and a pregnant female, the department stated on social media.
No threat found after Riverbend Hospital active shooter text alerts
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police responded Sunday night to reports of internal text alerts at Riverbend Hospital alerting employees of an active shooter situation. The active shooter alerts were followed by a series of decreasing level alerts, Springfield Police say. Springfield Police arrived at the hospital around 8:30 p.m. and contacted hospital security staff.
SUV collides with dump truck on Main Street in Springfield during morning commute
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — An SUV collided with a dump truck Monday morning at 41st and Main Street in Springfield, sending two drivers to the hospital and closing the road. Just before 8:30 a.m., a SUV made a left turn on to Main Street, running into an oncoming dump truck, then spinning off and hitting another car.
Crowdfunded brewery sets up shop in new location
EUGENE, Ore. — For over eight years, Amy and Cam Wells, alongside their friend Chris Archer have been dreaming of opening a brewery together. Chris Wells and Archer are Navy vets who worked at Ninkasi before setting out to open their own brewery. The dream nearly became a reality...
