The Guardian

Big Joanie on DIY, determination and decolonising rock: ‘It’s incredibly hard to be an artist right now’

Most festival organisers might panic upon discovering their headliner has Covid. But if the news that Rachel Aggs now can’t close the second night of Decolonise Fest shakes the confidence of Steph Phillips, it doesn’t show as she calmly multitasks finding a replacement and welcoming the volunteers staffing the event at this east London taproom later tonight. Phillips founded the DIY festival in 2017 to “foster a community of like-minded people” and centre “the experiences of punx of colour”. The show must go on. “The festival is necessary, it’s needed in the scene,” she says, with characteristic quiet determination.
HeySoCal

Widow of late Tupac Shakur producer sues over royalties

The widow of a musician and producer who worked with Tupac Shakur is seeking royalties she alleges the company formed by the late rapper’s mother is refusing to pay under a contract. Plaintiff Capucine Jackson, the widow of Johnny Lee Jackson, is seeking at least $500,000 in her breach-of-contract...

