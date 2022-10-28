ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

wvlt.tv

East Tennessee charities help Florida recover from Hurricane Ian

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A little more than a month after Hurricane Ian devastated parts of Florida, some people are still without a home and basic living supplies, like food and water. A couple of East Tennessee charities are sending some much needed help. Chuck Smith, the pastor at Broadway...
wvlt.tv

Honey Alexander, wife of Lamar Alexander, dies at age 77

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Honey Alexander, the wife of former Tennessee Governor and Senator Lamar Alexander, has died, the family announced in a statement on Sunday. She was 77. Alexander died Saturday at her home outside Maryville, Tennessee, according to the family. She was married to Lamar Alexander for 53...
