Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Seahawks: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The 6-1 New York Giants are in Washington Sunday to face the 4-3 Jacksonville Jaguars. Here is all the information you need to watch, listen to, stream, or wager on the action. How to watch. What: New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks. When: Sunday, Oct. 30. Where: Lumen Field, Seattle,...
Big Blue View
Brandin Cooks rumors: New York Giants a potential trade suitor?
With the 2022 NFL trade deadline closing in, the New York Giants have been connected to yet another potentially available wide receiver. NFL insider Jordan Schultz is reporting that the Giants are one of several teams that have contacted the Houston Texans about the potential availability of Cooks, a talented 29-year-old wide receiver who has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in six of his eight NFL seasons.
Big Blue View
Big Blue View mailbag: What, if anything, should Giants do at the trade deadline?
With the NFL trade deadline just a few days away, there is a lot to discuss when it comes to the New York Giants. Let’s open the Big Blue View Mailbag and do that. Wally P asks: You said point blank “The 5-1 record is nice, but the Giants aren’t Super Bowl contenders this year.” I can easily see us being 9-1 a month from now. Would you consider us SB contenders then? I would.
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Seahawks, Week 8: Live updates
HALFTIME SCORE: The Giants trail at the half, 10-7. New York has only 46 yards of total offense. The Giants’ only points were set up by an Adoree’ Jackson strip of Tyler Lockett and fumble recovery at the Seattle 2-yard line. Pre-game updates. GIANTS INACTIVES:. WR Kenny Golladay...
Big Blue View
Observations from NYG vs SEA
I had most of this typed up as a comment, but honestly it's long enough to deserve a full fanpost. I was at the game yesterday (Hawks fan). I had a lot of fun chatting with you guys this week, and thought I'd drop by to offer a few observations that maybe didn't make it onto TV. (Maybe they did, I haven't seen the broadcast).
Big Blue View
2022 College football, Week 9: Games and players to watch
Happy Saturday and welcome to Week 9 of the 2022 College Football season. It feels as though the college season is just getting started, but we’re about to hit the home stretch before Bowl Season. Where does the time go?. With just a month of (scheduled) games left to...
Big Blue View
Unpopular Opinion
You want a hot take? I'll give Giants fan a hot take. Geno Smith is vindicating Ben McAdoo for "his decision" to start him at the end of the 2017 season. Now since many likely won't read much past that previous line I want to state I am not saying McAdoo should have kept his job. There were plenty of justifiable reasons for giving Slick Hair McGee the pink slips for the rot that transpired at the end if that 2017 season.
Big Blue View
Giants injury news: DL Nick Williams ruled out, Richie James ruled out with a concussion
New York Giants wide receiver Richie James left the field on the cart after hitting the ground hard on a punt return. It was a disastrous play for James, as he committed his second punt return fumble of the day. James was brought back to the locker room and ruled...
Big Blue View
Amon-Ra St. Brown
How about making a run at Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Lion’s? They are going nowhere and need to continue to rebuild. He is a rising second year player one a 4 year deal. Low base of $825k and $1.1 M cap. He is signed through 2024. He has...
Big Blue View
Giants news, 10/29: Daniel Jones earning respect, more headlines
Quarterback Daniel Jones appears to be earning some faith from Giants fans. In this week’s ‘SB Nation Reacts’ poll, 76 percent of respondents said that the fourth-year quarterback has done enough to return as the team’s quarterback in 2023. The Giants are 6-1, and Jones had...
Big Blue View
4 Downs: Takeaways from the Giants’ 27-13 loss to Seattle
The New York Giants (6-2) picked up their second loss of the season on Sunday, falling 27-13 on the road to the Seattle Seahawks (5-3). For a while it looked as though the Giants had the Seahawks right where they wanted them. The Giants were down 10-7 out of halftime, then ground out a methodical 16-play drive. It started on their 8-yard line and finished with a field goal to tie the game on the Seattle 13-yard line and chewed up 9 minutes of game-clock.
Big Blue View
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Ed, Tony D. react to Seattle loss
Ed Valentine and Tony DelGenio react to the New York Giants’ loss on Sunday to the Seattle Seahawks. We also try to put the team’s 6-2 record in perspective, and discuss second-half of the season expectations. — Watch on YouTube. Subscribe to our podcasts. Subscribe to Big Blue...
Big Blue View
PFF grades: How Pro Football Focus scored Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks
Let’s see how Pro Football Focus graded the New York Giants in Sunday’s 27-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. What jumps out immediately is that PFF did not like Daniel Jones’ work on Sunday. One of the great mysteries of PFF grades, though, is how a 44.4 grade as a passer and 43.1 as a runner adds up to 38.3 overall. I know there are other factors, but it’s weird.
Big Blue View
Brian Daboll: Giants will do ‘whatever we think is best’ at the NFL trade deadline
Head coach Brian Daboll was non-committal on Monday afternoon when asked if the New York Giants would be likely to make any moves before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET NFL trade deadline. “We’ll see,” Daboll said. “We’ll try to do whatever we think is best for the team. And I...
Big Blue View
Yes, The NY Giants Do Need Receiving Help.............NOW!
At 6-1 with a positive attitude and a new tone set, it's important for the Giants not to be afraid to intelligently accelerate their development. Deep Sixing Toney for a 3 and a 6 was not merely addition by subtraction like just cutting him might have been. Even better, they actually got some real value in return. Now it's time to finish the deal and upgrade the position. For me, Moore's contract is far too expensive. The available realistic options would be Jeury and Claypool Jeury has a nasty habit of dropping the ball and that gives me night sweats. No Thank You. That narrows the field to One, Chase Claypool! (If he really can be had.) My offer for him would be The Giants 3rd Rd pick. My ceiling would be the addition of their assumed supplemental 7th to go with that 3.
Big Blue View
What do the stats and analytics tell us about the Giants’ loss to the Seahawks?
The New York Giants dropped their second game of the season, losing 27-13 on the road to the Seattle Seahawks. In some ways, this game mirrored their six wins to start the season. However, the Giants had uncharacteristic breakdowns in discipline and execution from which they couldn’t recover at the end of the game.
Big Blue View
Giants-Seahawks ‘things I think’: Familiar script failed the Giants on Sunday
Through their first seven games, the New York Giants lived by keeping games close entering the fourth quarter, playing sound football and capitalizing on opponents’ mistakes down the stretch to win games. Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks the Giants followed the first part of their formula. They fell behind,...
Big Blue View
Should the Giants trade for a wide receiver? If the price is right, sure
The 2022 NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, and there have been a number of reports that the 6-1 New York Giants are hunting for a potential upgrade at wide receiver. So, let’s talk about what General Manager Joe Schoen should, and should not, do over the next couple of days.
Big Blue View
Giants roster moves: Ben Bredeson placed on IR, Elerson Smith activated
The New York Giants made a series of roster moves on Saturday afternoon, one day before facing the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. The Giants placed offensive lineman Ben Bredeson, who started the first seven games of the season at left guard, on injured reserve due to the knee injury he suffered last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Comments / 0