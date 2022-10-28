At 6-1 with a positive attitude and a new tone set, it's important for the Giants not to be afraid to intelligently accelerate their development. Deep Sixing Toney for a 3 and a 6 was not merely addition by subtraction like just cutting him might have been. Even better, they actually got some real value in return. Now it's time to finish the deal and upgrade the position. For me, Moore's contract is far too expensive. The available realistic options would be Jeury and Claypool Jeury has a nasty habit of dropping the ball and that gives me night sweats. No Thank You. That narrows the field to One, Chase Claypool! (If he really can be had.) My offer for him would be The Giants 3rd Rd pick. My ceiling would be the addition of their assumed supplemental 7th to go with that 3.

