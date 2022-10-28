ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

The Denver Gazette

BRAUCHLER | AG Weiser tainted by his targets’ contributions

Attorney General Phil Weiser is the chair of the Attorney General’s Alliance, an organization that solicits and accepts millions of dollars in contributions from the very corporations he chooses whether to investigate, sue or settle with. He led a “conference” at the lavish $1,500-per-night “Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort” in Maui, funded by these corporations and industry lobbyists who gain greater access to Weiser and other state AGs based upon how much they contribute. Weiser then held a re-election fundraiser at the same Hawaiian resort with the exact same corporate and lobbyist attendees. These are indisputable facts. ...
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

House GOP's possible newcomers include outsiders, extremists

WASHINGTON (AP) — At least three Republicans running for the U.S. House attended the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, 2021, and made their way toward the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection to stop Joe Biden’s election. Countless other House Republican candidates are skeptics and deniers of the 2020 election lost by Donald Trump. There are veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, small-business owners and the most geographically, racially and culturally diverse group of Republicans seeking House seats in the modern era — many of whom, like Trump in 2016, are political newcomers who have never held elected office. All told, the House GOP’s Class of 2022 midterm candidates includes a new generation of political outsiders, populists and some extremists who could bring an intensity to Capitol Hill. They would be an untested and potentially unruly majority if Republicans win the House in the Nov. 8 election.
GEORGIA STATE

