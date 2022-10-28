ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Cat Country 107.3

English Creek Shopping Center to Get a Mr. Wish

Your wish is coming soon to the English Creek Shopping Center at Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avene in Egg Harbor Township. The sign is up and the opening is "soon." Mr. Wish is the home of natural fruit teas. This will be the first Mr. Wish in Atlantic County. There are Mr. Wish locations in 11 different states. The Egg Harbor Township store will be its ninth location in the Garden State.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The most luxurious movie theater in New Jersey

Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Popular New Jersey Restaurant Will Be On The Food Network Tonight

New Jersey is going to get even more national attention tonight!. According to NJ.com, The Food Network's Diners' Drive-ins, and Dives will feature an Atlantic County restaurant on this evening's upcoming episode!. The restaurant is called Ernest & Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe and they are located in Brigantine. They are...
BRIGANTINE, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Atlantic City Announces ‘Adjacent Festival’ for Memorial Day Weekend 2023

Lace up your Doc Martens and draw on some winged eyeliner. On Memorial Day weekend 2023, Atlantic City is going emo. The city has announced the first ever Adjacent Music Festival, which will feature local and national heavy-metal bands and draw large crowds of gothy tourists. The announcement comes after the unexpected cancellation of the ‘When We Were Young’ festival in Las Vegas, which excited metalheads across the country.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Bogdan Family Thanks Community For Help After Fire

Megan and Dan Bogdan expressed their thanks to the community in this letter, following the Oct. 18 fire that destroyed their Ocean City home. There are no words that will ever be able to convey the immense gratitude Dan and I have for all of your love and support after the fire that destroyed our home. It’s astonishing to me how quickly you all joined together to get us back on our feet.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
WBOC

Firefly Music Festival Not Happening in 2023

DOVER, Del. — Organizers of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover announced Thursday that the event will not be held in 2023. Accompanying a video posted on the festival's website is a message that says, “We’ll be cherishing these moments until we reunite. After 10 magical years of Firefly in the Woodlands, we’ve decided to take a year off to recharge our lights. We will see you in 2024!”
phillyvoice.com

Log cabin in South Jersey, oldest in Western Hemisphere, listed for sale

The owners of a Gloucester County log cabin, deemed one of the oldest in the world, have listed the property for sale again. This time it's at a price of $475,000. The Nothnagle Log Home in Greenwich, at 406 Swedesboro Road, was built around 1638 by Finnish settlers and remains intact with most of its original logs. The property is listed on the National Register of Historic Sites and includes a two-story home that was attached to the original cabin in the 1738, bringing the living space to about 1,800 square feet.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
delawarevalleynews.com

Male Wearing Lucky Hat Caught On Camera Trying To Break Into Philly Restaurant

In Philadelphia, police are looking to arrest a male on a distinctive bicycle, that looks to have pink or off red pedals. It is not a common bicycle and possibly someone has seen it. On October 20,2022 at 5:47 AM the male rolls up to the Italian Express located at 2641 Girard Avenue. He gets off his bike and tries to break into the business. You can see him try to twist and break the lock. He failed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

