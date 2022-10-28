The Philadelphia Phillies World Series game has been postponed, and now it will take place about the same time as the Philadelphia Eagles game. The Philadelphia Eagles may have to take the back seat to their fellow professional sports team, the Philadelphia Phillies, as the weather delayed Game 3 of the World Series and set them back a day. The two teams will now both play on Thursday, ironically against Houston, around the same time.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO