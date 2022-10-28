Read full article on original website
Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen sign held up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to taunt goat amid divorce rumors
NFL PLAYER Tom Brady has been under scrutiny for his recent marital problems with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and things came to a head at a Pittsburgh game. According to reports, the couple has retained divorce lawyers, and Gisele is presently residing in Miami. One young Steelers...
What Does the Bears Draft Capital Look Like After Roquan Smith Trade?
What Bears draft capital looks like after Smith trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears entered the 2022 season slated to pick just six times in the 2023 draft. After Ryan Poles’ blockbuster move to trade Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick, the Bears are now up to nine selections next year.
NFL Twitter Reacts to the Bears Trading Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens
NFL Twitter reacts to the Bears trading Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A few months ago Roquan Smith requested a trade, and now the former Chicago Bears linebacker is on his way to a new home: the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens agreed to...
ESPN
Source: Ravens acquire LB Roquan Smith in trade with Bears
OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens filled the biggest void in the middle of their defense with the NFL's leading tackler. The Ravens acquired Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith on Monday, a team source confirmed, completing the deal a day before the NFL trade deadline. A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the Ravens are sending the Bears a second- and a fifth-round pick in 2023 for Smith, who tops the NFL with 83 tackles this season.
Auburn Football: Top 3 candidates to replace fired Bryan Harsin
Auburn Football has finally fired Byran Harsin as the head coach and here are the top three candidates the Tigers could get to replace him. Finally! That’s probably the response of most of the Auburn football fanbase after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons as the head coach.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Yardbarker
Trade Rumors: Kareem Hunt, Browns, Jets, Steelers, Chase Claypool
Jason La Canfora continues to hear buzz about the Browns being potential sellers leading up to the trade deadline. According to La Canfora, the Browns remain active in attempting to trade RB Kareem Hunt, who is reportedly “drawing a lot of attention.“. Albert Breer reports that the Browns are...
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Former Buccaneers defender still on the market is telling
Many Buccaneers fans seem to think Ndamukong Suh is the missing x-factor for this team on defense. That would not be the case. The Buccaneers are struggling in nearly every facet of the game. One area in particular that has been surprising is how much Tampa has struggled at defending the run.
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Saquon Barkley, Jimmy Garoppolo rise the rankings
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
Ravens vs. Saints Prediction and Odds for NFL Week 9: New Orleans Has Most Underrated Offense in NFL
The Baltimore Ravens will get a chance to showcase their new weapon, Roquan Smith, on Monday Night Football in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints. The Ravens are coming off a big win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and are now looking to make it three-straight wins. Meanwhile, the Saints, despite being 3-4, are still alive and well in the NFC South. They're only one game back from the division-leading Falcons heading into Week 9 action.
Special FanDuel PA Sign-Up Bonus for Eagles Fans: $1,000 Risk-Free
The Eagles just keep on rolling. After a beatdown of the Steelers, Philly is 7-0 and faces the lowly Houston Texans in Week 9. To help celebrate the sensational start to the season, FanDuel Sportsbook is giving Eagles fans a risk-free $1,000 bet! Here’s how it works:. FanDuel Promo...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for October 31, 2022 | Presented by BuzzBox Premium Cocktails
Ravens traded LB AJ Klein and several draft picks to the Bears for LB Roquan Smith. Bengals signed DT Domenique Davis and WR Trenton Irwin to their active roster. Browns signed CB Thomas Graham Jr. and CB Herb Miller to their active roster. Browns elevated LB Dakota Allen and TE...
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Frank Reich, Chris Ballard, Colts, Jaguars, Ravens
Per ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Colts owner Jim Irsay said he empowered HC Frank Reich and GM Chris Ballard to bench veteran QB Matt Ryan and turn to QB Sam Ehlinger, noting he was “excited” for the change and the three of them were in “lockstep” about it.
Phillies-Astros rainout is bad news for Eagles fans
The Philadelphia Phillies World Series game has been postponed, and now it will take place about the same time as the Philadelphia Eagles game. The Philadelphia Eagles may have to take the back seat to their fellow professional sports team, the Philadelphia Phillies, as the weather delayed Game 3 of the World Series and set them back a day. The two teams will now both play on Thursday, ironically against Houston, around the same time.
Browns destroy the Bengals: Best memes and tweets
The Cleveland Browns hosted the Cincinnati Bengals for Monday Night Football, and the Browns absolutely destroyed them. The Cleveland Browns destroyed their division rival, the Cincinnati Bengals, on Monday night and have brought their not-so-favorable record up to 3-5 this season. The Bengals are now 4-4, and the gap between the two teams is getting smaller and smaller.
Odell Beckham Jr.’s Bills-Packers tweet is the last thing Green Bay wants to see
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s flirtation with the Buffalo Bills continued on Twitter, which won’t help the Green Bay Packers odds. In this day and age, two words typed in a social media post can make all the difference. Everything Odell Beckham Jr. does at this...
3 reasons Braves make the most sense for Trea Turner
The Atlanta Braves could be a dark horse fit for Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner in free agency. Here are three reasons why it could happen. Trea Turner ought to be the most-sought-after shortstop on the MLB Free Agent market. In similar fashion to 2021, shortstop is a position in demand, and one that ought to bring with it a record contract of some kind.
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
FanSided
