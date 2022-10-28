ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

What Does the Bears Draft Capital Look Like After Roquan Smith Trade?

What Bears draft capital looks like after Smith trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears entered the 2022 season slated to pick just six times in the 2023 draft. After Ryan Poles’ blockbuster move to trade Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick, the Bears are now up to nine selections next year.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Source: Ravens acquire LB Roquan Smith in trade with Bears

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens filled the biggest void in the middle of their defense with the NFL's leading tackler. The Ravens acquired Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith on Monday, a team source confirmed, completing the deal a day before the NFL trade deadline. A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the Ravens are sending the Bears a second- and a fifth-round pick in 2023 for Smith, who tops the NFL with 83 tackles this season.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Auburn Football: Top 3 candidates to replace fired Bryan Harsin

Auburn Football has finally fired Byran Harsin as the head coach and here are the top three candidates the Tigers could get to replace him. Finally! That’s probably the response of most of the Auburn football fanbase after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons as the head coach.
AUBURN, AL
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Yardbarker

Trade Rumors: Kareem Hunt, Browns, Jets, Steelers, Chase Claypool

Jason La Canfora continues to hear buzz about the Browns being potential sellers leading up to the trade deadline. According to La Canfora, the Browns remain active in attempting to trade RB Kareem Hunt, who is reportedly “drawing a lot of attention.“. Albert Breer reports that the Browns are...
CLEVELAND, OH
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Former Buccaneers defender still on the market is telling

Many Buccaneers fans seem to think Ndamukong Suh is the missing x-factor for this team on defense. That would not be the case. The Buccaneers are struggling in nearly every facet of the game. One area in particular that has been surprising is how much Tampa has struggled at defending the run.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Ravens vs. Saints Prediction and Odds for NFL Week 9: New Orleans Has Most Underrated Offense in NFL

The Baltimore Ravens will get a chance to showcase their new weapon, Roquan Smith, on Monday Night Football in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints. The Ravens are coming off a big win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and are now looking to make it three-straight wins. Meanwhile, the Saints, despite being 3-4, are still alive and well in the NFC South. They're only one game back from the division-leading Falcons heading into Week 9 action.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for October 31, 2022 | Presented by BuzzBox Premium Cocktails

Ravens traded LB AJ Klein and several draft picks to the Bears for LB Roquan Smith. Bengals signed DT Domenique Davis and WR Trenton Irwin to their active roster. Browns signed CB Thomas Graham Jr. and CB Herb Miller to their active roster. Browns elevated LB Dakota Allen and TE...
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Frank Reich, Chris Ballard, Colts, Jaguars, Ravens

Per ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Colts owner Jim Irsay said he empowered HC Frank Reich and GM Chris Ballard to bench veteran QB Matt Ryan and turn to QB Sam Ehlinger, noting he was “excited” for the change and the three of them were in “lockstep” about it.
FanSided

Phillies-Astros rainout is bad news for Eagles fans

The Philadelphia Phillies World Series game has been postponed, and now it will take place about the same time as the Philadelphia Eagles game. The Philadelphia Eagles may have to take the back seat to their fellow professional sports team, the Philadelphia Phillies, as the weather delayed Game 3 of the World Series and set them back a day. The two teams will now both play on Thursday, ironically against Houston, around the same time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Browns destroy the Bengals: Best memes and tweets

The Cleveland Browns hosted the Cincinnati Bengals for Monday Night Football, and the Browns absolutely destroyed them. The Cleveland Browns destroyed their division rival, the Cincinnati Bengals, on Monday night and have brought their not-so-favorable record up to 3-5 this season. The Bengals are now 4-4, and the gap between the two teams is getting smaller and smaller.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

3 reasons Braves make the most sense for Trea Turner

The Atlanta Braves could be a dark horse fit for Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner in free agency. Here are three reasons why it could happen. Trea Turner ought to be the most-sought-after shortstop on the MLB Free Agent market. In similar fashion to 2021, shortstop is a position in demand, and one that ought to bring with it a record contract of some kind.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

FanSided

