‘I’m not worried’: dev1ce doesn’t think old NiP problems will impact his latest Astralis journey

Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Is Toast serious about making a VALORANT team? The success of influencer-made teams suggests he should be
It appears that tier-one partnered teams and potential tier-two Challengers teams aren’t the only ones interested in the wealth of pro VALORANT talent currently available before VCT 2023. One of Twitch’s most popular streaming stars, DisguisedToast, has said that he’s “thinking of starting a team” from the “best available...
dotesports.com
Tundra Esports felt like playing ranked Dota 2 pubs was more stressful than winning TI11
Skill alone may not cut it at the top of the Dota 2 mountain. After a certain point, the best players become evenly matched, meaning they have to find other methods to get ahead of the competition—like reducing stress. Tundra Esports showcased the importance of playing without a worry...
dotesports.com
Can’t go on: DM fuels fire behind an upcoming Dota 2 exile from Virtus.pro
As if there wasn’t enough smoke coming out of Virtus.pro’s camp, Dmitry “DM” Dorokhin has added more fuel to the concealed fire—stating there is no way the current iteration of the team can keep going after a recent move. According to the off-laner, VP’s current...
dotesports.com
The list of possible Worlds 2022 skins has been narrowed down to a handful of champions
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The 2022 League of Legends World Championship has been one of the most thrilled-packed Worlds we...
dotesports.com
Asmongold defends Overwatch 2 skin costs, claims complaints ‘completely overblown’
One of the biggest talking points about Overwatch 2 has been how much skins and cosmetics cost. Some players have even accused Blizzard of breaking the law for the way they’ve marketed them. Asmongold has been one of the company’s biggest critics over the years. He’s come after them...
dotesports.com
Dr Disrespect roasts Modern Warfare 2 as ‘mid’ game, but there was one thing he loved
Dr Disrespect has dipped his feet into Modern Warfare 2, and he wasn’t impressed—at least, not enough to rave on about it. After sinking his teeth into it for a few hours, he reached a verdict on the Call of Duty sequel. “I think it’s a decent game....
dotesports.com
TimTheTatman blames Twitch, YouTube stars for changing how fans play Modern Warfare 2
After dabbling in the Call of Duty franchise for more than a decade, Timothy “TimTheTatman” Betar believes the way people play the game has evolved—or rather, de-evolved throughout the years. Rather than mindlessly throwing themselves into the thick of battle and having fun, he feels like players...
Comments / 0