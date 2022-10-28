ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia DA asks Supreme Court to let her question Sen. Lindsey Graham

By Victor Nava
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27XIuq_0ipPaEZ700

Prosecutors in Georgia urged the Supreme Court on Thursday to compel Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to testify before a grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election in the state.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis asked the high court to reject Graham’s request to block a subpoena for his testimony, arguing that without the senator’s interview, her team’s findings could be “delayed indefinitely.”

“Should the Senator’s application be granted … information which could either clear the innocent of suspicion or increase scrutiny on the guilty will continue to lie beyond the Grand Jury’s grasp,” Willis writes in the 27-page filing .

The grand jury’s term is due to expire in April 2023. Willis said in the filing that the term may need to be extended if Graham is allowed to avoid giving testimony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05eoAY_0ipPaEZ700
Georgia prosecutors urged the Supreme Court to compel Sen. Lindsey Graham to testify before a grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PWydp_0ipPaEZ700
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis asked the high court to reject Senator Graham’s request to block a subpoena for his testimony.
AP

“A stay would create the possibility, or perhaps the certainty, that the Grand Jury would either have to pursue an extension of its term indefinitely to await the testimony of a single witness or issue a report without receiving any testimony or information from the Senator at all,” the filing states.

Last week, Graham filed an emergency request with Justice Clarence Thomas petitioning the Supreme Court to block the subpoena after a three-judge panel on the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously rejected his motion to toss the summons out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zDiFx_0ipPaEZ700
Last week, Sen. Graham filed an emergency request with Justice Clarence Thomas petitioning the Supreme Court to block the subpoena.
Getty Images

On Monday, Thomas issued an administrative stay preventing Willis from forcing Graham to face questioning. Willis had until today to file a brief justifying her subpoena.

Willis is seeking Graham’s testimony related to phone calls he had with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in the weeks after Trump’s defeat by Joe Biden in the Peach State.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JTGJ5_0ipPaEZ700
DA Willis is seeking Sen. Graham’s testimony related to phone calls he had with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in the weeks after President Biden’s victory in the Peach State.
Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The senator maintains that the calls with Raffensperger were part of a “legislative fact-finding” mission.

Thomas is now expected to refer Graham’s stay request to the full Supreme Court.

Graham is being represented by former Trump White House counsel Don McGahn in the case.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump takes tax return case to Supreme Court as Jan 6 officer appears at Oath Keepers trial

Former president Donald Trump has launched a last-ditch appeal to keep the House Ways and Means Committee from gaining access to tax returns by filing an emergency appeal with the Supreme Court claiming it will undermine the separation of powers.Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s legal troubles in New York are coming to a head, with three cases involving him and his affairs currently being heard in court.While his former adviser Tom Barrack faces an ongoing criminal trial in Brooklyn, Mr Trump himself is the target of a civil lawsuit claiming that he and his business systematically over- and under-valued real estate...
NEW YORK STATE
The Associated Press

House GOP's possible newcomers include outsiders, extremists

WASHINGTON (AP) — At least three Republicans running for the U.S. House attended the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, 2021, and made their way toward the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection to stop Joe Biden’s election. Countless other House Republican candidates are skeptics and deniers of the 2020 election lost by Donald Trump. There are veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, small-business owners and the most geographically, racially and culturally diverse group of Republicans seeking House seats in the modern era — many of whom, like Trump in 2016, are political newcomers who have never held elected office. All told, the House GOP’s Class of 2022 midterm candidates includes a new generation of political outsiders, populists and some extremists who could bring an intensity to Capitol Hill. They would be an untested and potentially unruly majority if Republicans win the House in the Nov. 8 election.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Suella Braverman – live: Home secretary challenges critics to try to ‘get rid’ of her

Home secretary Suella Braverman challenged her critics to "get rid" of her after she rejected calls to resign over her response to the migrant crisis.Ms Braverman yesterday defended at the House of Commons overcrowding at a Kent asylum facility and denied ignoring legal advice to procure more lodging amid warnings the temporary holding centre was dangerously overcrowded.Responding to questions from shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper, the home secretary suggested that the Labour party was not “serious” about stopping illegal migration.She said: “We need to be straight with the public. “The system is broken. Illegal migration is out of control...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
73K+
Followers
59K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy