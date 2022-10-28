Read full article on original website
'Blue Bloods' Star Steve Schirripa Teases Mystery Reunion Project With 'The Sopranos' Star (Exclusive)
The Sopranos stars Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa have done plenty of work together recently, through their Sopranos podcast and their best-selling book on the show. Imperioli recently began teasing another project, which could also reunite them with The Sopranos creator David Chase. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Schirripa, who now stars on CBS' Blue Bloods, confirmed that he was interested in "anything" Imperioli and Chase might be involved with.
Jennifer Hudson Performs 'Sister Act' Medley for First Halloween Episode of Her Talk Show
Jennifer Hudson took the audience of her talk show to church with her surprise Sister Act Halloween costume. The EGOT winner stunned and amazed the audience of The Jennifer Hudson Show Monday with her costume as Sister Mary Clarence from the 1992 film starring Whoopi Goldberg as the singing nun.
Carmac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dead at 25
Cormac Roth, the son of actor Tim Roth, has died. He was 25 years old. In a statement published by Deadline, the Roth family shared the sad news, writing, "On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer. He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him. He fought with incredible bravery for the past year, and maintained his wicked wit and humour to the very end.
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
'Dancing With the Stars' Eliminates Major Favorite as the Field Tightens
The Dancing With the Stars field is thinning out after another celebrity personality was eliminated. At the end of the night, one of the more beloved names still in the field was knocked out. Scroll on to learn who was eliminated from DWTS. (which left ABC before this ongoing season).
Liam Hemsworth Speaks out After Henry Cavill's 'The Witcher' Decision
Liam Hemsworth has spoken out about being cast as The Witcher's Geralt of Rivia ahead of its fourth season. Netflix announced Saturday that Henry Cavill would depart the fantasy series after three seasons as the main character, with Hemsworth taking over the role. According to the actor, he is thrilled to be stepping into Geralt's shoes. "As a Witcher fan, I'm over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia," he wrote in an Oct. 29 Instagram post. "Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I'm honored that he's handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf's blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I've been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I'm truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world." Hemsworth is most famous for playing Gale in the Hunger Games franchise and recently worked on Arkansas, Killerman, and Isn't It Romantic.
'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Pulled From Monday's Episode After COVID Diagnosis
COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc at Dancing With the Stars. Val Chmerkovskiy announced Sunday that he will have to miss Monday night's episode after he tested positive for the virus. He is the second pro dancer to test positive, following Daniella Karagach, who missed two weeks. "Val Chmerkovskiy, unfortunately, tested...
Oscar Winner Admits 'Dancing With the Stars' Performance Almost Had Her Leaping Over Tables
Former Dancing With the Stars contestant Marlee Matlin was in the ballroom to support her CODA co-star Daniel Durant during Season 31's second episode and she almost jumped from her table. Matlin was joined by Troy Kotsur, who played Matlin's on-screen husband and Durant's father in CODA. Durant has continued to excel on the show with his pro dance partner, Emma Slater.
Kendall Jenner Owns up to Embarrassing Viral Moment With Second Halloween Costume
Kendall Jenner continued to embrace the bizarre viral moment from The Kardashians Season 1 when she struggled to cut a cucumber. For her second Halloween costume, Jenner, 26, wore a giant cucumber costume, carrying along a knife. Over the weekend, Jenner shared photos of another costume, a sexy version of Jessie from Toy Story 2.
Sarah Hyland Is Almost Unrecognizable as Morticia Addams for Couple's Halloween Costume
Former Modern Family star Sarah Hyland and her husband, Bachelor in Paradise star Wells Adams, picked a fun choice for their couple's Halloween costume. The two dressed as Morticia and Gomez Addams, the patriarch of The Addams Family. Coincidentally, there is a noteworthy family connection between Modern Family and The Addams Family.
‘Let’s move on’: The Crown star Elizabeth Debicki urges critics to stop storyline complaints
Elizabeth Debicki, the actor who plays Princess Diana in the forthcoming fifth series of The Crown, has said people need to “move on” from complaining about the show’s depiction of the royals.In recent weeks, both Dame Judi Dench and former prime minister Sir John Major have criticised reported storylines in the new episodes, which will be released on 9 November.Many called for Netflix to add a disclaimer to the start of each episode stating that The Crown is a “fictionalised drama”. In response, Netflix added a disclaimer to its latest trailer.Speaking in a new interview with Radio Times, Australian...
Taylor Swift becomes first artist to claim Billboard Hot 100's top 10 songs in single week
Ten of Taylor Swift's singles from her new album "Midnights" chartered the top 10 songs of Billboard's Hot 100, the first-ever time a musician has achieved the feat.
'SNL' Alum Chris Redd Released from Hospital, Reveals Attacker Used Brass Knuckles
Chris Redd is still recovering from his bloody encounter on Thursday outside of New York's famous Comedy Cellar. The SNL alum was left bloody by the attack and was rushed to a hospital shortly after, canceling his planned shows this weekend. He was still in good condition upon his hospitalization...
Big Joanie on DIY, determination and decolonising rock: ‘It’s incredibly hard to be an artist right now’
Most festival organisers might panic upon discovering their headliner has Covid. But if the news that Rachel Aggs now can’t close the second night of Decolonise Fest shakes the confidence of Steph Phillips, it doesn’t show as she calmly multitasks finding a replacement and welcoming the volunteers staffing the event at this east London taproom later tonight. Phillips founded the DIY festival in 2017 to “foster a community of like-minded people” and centre “the experiences of punx of colour”. The show must go on. “The festival is necessary, it’s needed in the scene,” she says, with characteristic quiet determination.
Pregnant Jhené Aiko Has Perfect Couple's Halloween Costume With Big Sean
Big Sean and Jhené Aiko are expecting their first child together. Considering that they're set to become parents to their own little one, they celebrated Halloween in true, Hollywood parenting style. For this year's celebration, Sean and Aiko dressed as characters from Juno, which starred Elliot Page as a pregnant teenager.
Pete Davidson Has Reported Meltdown on Set, Breaks TV in Half
Pete Davidson allegedly had a meltdown on the set of his upcoming series Bupkis back on Thursday. According to The Daily Mail, the 28-year-old reportedly "threw two candles through his trailer" and damaged a nearby truck's windshield. He also allegedly threw coffee and "folded" a television in his trailer in half.
Country Music Stars Reveal Major Update on Their Design Network Show
Jennifer Wayne and Brad Rempel recently updated their fans about their newest creative project. On Oct. 25, Wayne made a post on her Instagram account with three photos of the country stars filming outdoors for their new show. She confirmed the program in the post's caption: "Gorgeous day in Nashville kicking off filming our new TV show, FLIP U with @thedesignnetwork! Cannot wait for y'all to see what we are cooking up. 🏡 🔨" Similarly, Rempel made his own Instagram post with his own photo from their day on the set. "Beautiful day on set with @jenniferwayne! Love working on this project with @thedesignnetwork." Wayne left an ecstatic comment, replying, "Here we gooooo!!!
Bobby Moynihan Crashes 'SNL,' Brings Back Beloved Characters
It was a star-studded week on Saturday Night Live with rapper Jack Harlow, a cameo by Tom Hanks and other drop-in performances, but for many fans, Bobby Moynihan was the episode's real star. The former cast member returned for two sketches on last night's episode, delighting viewers on social media.
'Stranger Things: The Experience' Is an Interactive Bonus Episode of Netflix Series (Review)
Stranger Things has been a huge hit for Netflix since it began streaming in 2016. After an epic fourth season where the finale was nearly two and a half hours long, fans wanted the fifth and final season yesterday. There's no telling when Season 5 will drop, but some fans can be part of an unofficial bonus episode, thanks to Stanger Things: The Experience where fans are thrown into Hawkins and have to use their powers to save the city.
'The Walking Dead' Star Khary Payton Talks Ezekiel Working With Negan in Latest Episode (Exclusive)
The Walking Dead has three episodes remaining before the show comes to an end. And as the group continues its battle against the Commonwealth, former enemies have to come together to get out of a tough situation. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Khary Payton talked about how his character, Ezekiel, has to team up with his former foe Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) to escape the imprisonment of the Commonwealth.
