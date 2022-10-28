Read full article on original website
Camille Grammer Calls Out Kyle Richards On Social Media For Changing Her Face
Camille Grammer has entered the chat. She might be long gone from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but leave it to Ms. Donatacci to throw plenty of shade on about the cast. This time she clapped back at Kyle Richards, who made some disparaging comments about Camille on a recent episode of Watch What Happens […] The post Camille Grammer Calls Out Kyle Richards On Social Media For Changing Her Face appeared first on Reality Tea.
BET
Tia Mowry And Cory Hardrict’s Instagram Exchange Days After Divorce News Raises Eyebrows
While Tia Mowry and Cory Hardict have decided to end their marriage, they want to let everyone know that it wasn’t only an amicable decision, but they both still have love for one another. The actor recently posted portraits of her family on Instagram, including Hardict and the two...
ETOnline.com
Tia Mowry on Why She Feels ‘Blessed’ Following Divorce Announcement (Exclusive)
Tia Mowry isn't letting anything keep her down. The actress was in high spirits as she attended the star-studded Elle Women in Hollywood gala on Monday, at the Getty Center in Los Angeles. ET's Deidre Behar spoke with Mowry at the elegant event, and she smiled broadly as she reflected...
Tia Mowry Reflects on Living in Her ‘Authenticity’ After Cory Hardrict Split, Reveals How Their Kids Are Adjusting
Looking forward to the future. Tia Mowry candidly addressed her state of mind amid her split from husband Cory Hardrict. “I’m doing fantastic. I am doing great. I feel very blessed, I feel very honored to be here,” the actress, 44, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, October 17, at an event in Los Angeles. Mowry […]
As Tia Mowry Moves On, Cory Hardrict Responds to Rumors of Infidelity, Calls them ‘Lies’
Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict‘s divorce announcement has many on social media feeling deflated and shaking their heads, wondering what happened to cause the uncoupling of one of their favorite couples. As news traveled quickly of the pending divorce, fans started speculating about the cause of the marriage crumbling...
NeNe Leakes gives update after her son, 23, suffers heart failure and stroke
Fans of NeNe Leakes and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” were shocked to learn that her 23-year-old son Brentt had suffered both a stroke and congested heart failure. Leakes, an original OG of the “Real Housewives Of Atlanta,” who quit after starring on the show for a decade, said she became distressed when “TMZ” broke the story on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, because she wanted to divulge the information at a much later date.
Cynthia Bailey Shares She’d Be “Okay” With Gizelle Bryant Dating Her Ex-Husband Peter Thomas
Peter Thomas has not only had quite the run on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, but now, he’s popping up on the Real Housewives of Potomac amid rumors that he’s dating one of the show’s stars Gizelle Bryant. Cynthia Bailey, the ex-wife of Peter revealed at the...
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Reveals She’s Expecting a Baby Boy With Boyfriend Sid Wilson: ‘I’m Really, Really Excited’
Baby bliss! Kelly Osbourne confirmed that she and boyfriend Sid Wilson are expecting a baby boy, shortly after her father, Ozzy Osbourne, spilled the beans. “I mean, he’s told everyone … the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I’m just like, ‘Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on,'” the former Fashion Police host, 37, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, October 3. “But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it’s a boy.”
Jana Kramer Reveals She Pays Ex Mike Caussin A Whopping $3200 In Child Support
Country musician Jana Kramer isn't done sharing details about her divorce! The One Tree Hill star answered fan questions via Instagram stories and revealed that despite Mike Caussin's infidelity ending their marriage, she has been left with the monetary burden of paying him child support. Article continues below advertisement. Kramer...
Tia Mowry Spotted Without Wedding Ring Same Day As Cory Hardrict Divorce Announcement
Single lady! Tia Mowry was seen out and about without her wedding ring on the same day she announced her divorce from Cory Hardrict. Tia, 44, looked casually cute in a purple sweater and matching leggings while out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 4. She pulled her hair back into a low ponytail as she balanced a water bottle and her keys in one hand and held her phone in the other.
Mason Cibrian, 19, Signs Exclusive Modeling Deal, Following in the Footsteps of Mom Brandi Glanville
The teen, whom Glanville shares with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, is signed with the same agency that's worked with Paris Hilton and Dylan Penn Brandi Glanville's son Mason Cibrian has a new gig. The 19-year-old, whom Glanville shares with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, just signed an exclusive deal with DT Model Management. Mason, who is also currently in his second year of college, was inspired by his mom's modeling career and thought that it might be something he'd be good at too. "I've heard many stories from my mom about her...
Cynthia Bailey Says She Talked To Peter Thomas Following Split From Mike Hill
If there’s one thing about Peter Thomas — is that he’s always going to have Cynthia Bailey’s back. He may not have been the most emotional and empathetic guy, but I do feel like he’s always been a ride-or-die for 50 Cynt and that’s one of the things I loved about them as a couple. […] The post Cynthia Bailey Says She Talked To Peter Thomas Following Split From Mike Hill appeared first on Reality Tea.
Popculture
Carmac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dead at 25
Cormac Roth, the son of actor Tim Roth, has died. He was 25 years old. In a statement published by Deadline, the Roth family shared the sad news, writing, "On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer. He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him. He fought with incredible bravery for the past year, and maintained his wicked wit and humour to the very end.
Why did Christina change her last name to Haack? The 'Flip or Flop' star has used four different last names
Christina Hall rose to fame from the success of the HGTV show "Flip or Flop," which she starred in with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. She is now married to realtor Josh Hall.
urbanbellemag.com
Martell Holt’s Former Mistress Puts Him on Blast After He Films RHOA with Sheree Whitfield
Martell Holt and Sheree Whitfield’s romance is polarizing. “Love And Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt made the headlines for his messy divorce. Although he and Melody Holt seemed like a power couple, they had a lot of issues behind the scenes. And Melody said Martell’s long history of cheating was just too much to keep dealing with. So she filed for divorce. Martell then informed her that his longtime mistress Arionne Curry was pregnant. To no surprise, co-parenting has also been a mess for Melody and Martell. Martell even filed for full custody. And he feels he should have a say so in who babysits their children. Fans and Melody have accused Martell of being homophobic. People believe homophobia is the reason why Martell doesn’t want Melody’s gay brother watching the children.
Popculture
Tia Mowry's Estranged Husband Cory Hardrict Says 'I Love My Wife' Amid Divorce
Cory Hardrict is declaring his love for his estranged wife, Tia Mowry. Fans were shocked at the news that Mowry filed for divorce after 14 years of marriage, two children, and 22 years together in total. She cited irreconcilable differences in her divorce paperwork, noted the couple has a prenup and wants a judge to enforce that neither or they pay spousal support or alimony to each other. The Family Reunion star also requests joint physical and legal custody of their two children: their 11-year-old son Cree – and their 4-year-old daughter Cairo. As of now, things appear to be amicable, with both sharing nice comments on one another's social media posts. And Hardrict is letting the world know that Mowry is still his lady…at least legally.
RHOBH's Erika Jayne Makes Shocking Confession About Who Really Threw Out Garcelle Beauvais' Book
Watch: Erika Jayne REACTS to "Great" Question at BravoCon 2022. Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais' trash talking continues. On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion episode Oct. 19, Lisa Rinna made the shocking announcement that Erika wasn't actually the person who tossed Garcelle's memoir in the garbage back in April.
Katie Maloney, 35, Is Dating Satchel Clendenin, 25, After Divorce & BFF Stassi Is ‘Happy’ For Her (Exclusive)
Katie Maloney, 35, is enjoying a “new” romance with Satchel Clendenin, 25, and her BFF Stassi Schroeder, 34, is fully supportive. The Vanderpump Rules star, who split from husband Tom Schwartz in March, apparently “isn’t putting too much pressure” on the new connection and Stassi “couldn’t be happier” for her. “Stassi knows things are still very new between Katie and Satchel but she couldn’t be happier for her friend,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Not because she’s dating, but because she sees how happy Katie is with her life in general.”
Nicki Minaj Opens Up About Financial Literacy and Being a Black Mom Who Leaves Her Child a Legacy
For Nicki Minaj, motherhood calls for a responsibility to create wealth for her son. The New York rapper and singer recently sat down with Red Table Talk co-host Jada Pinkett-Smith to discuss the “biggest freaking blessing” of motherhood and the importance of leaving a financial legacy for her family, including her son.
Popculture
Kaley Cuoco Shows off Baby Bump Amid Announcing Pregnancy With Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey
Baby on the way! Kaley Cuoco has unveiled her burgeoning baby bump after announcing she and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together. On Oct. 11, the actress, 36, captioned her Instagram photos of the couple's sex reveal cake with "💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023,💕" adding, "Beyond blessed and over the moon … I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!" In the same post, The Flight Attendant star shared a Polaroid mirror selfie showing her bare stomach while Pelphrey, 40, held onto her small bump. The Ozark actor uploaded some of the same heart-warming pictures, including one of the pair kissing and holding "Papa bear" and "Mama bear" mugs. "And then it was even MORE BETTER. 🎀🎀🎀," he wrote on Instagram. "Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco ♥️🙏♥️."
