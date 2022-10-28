Read full article on original website
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 17:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-31 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING Water levels have fallen below coastal flood advisory levels. Water levels will approach minor flooding again tomorrow afternoon along Lower Cape Fear river, with current forecast just shy of 5.5 feet.
