Effective: 2022-10-31 17:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-31 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING Water levels have fallen below coastal flood advisory levels. Water levels will approach minor flooding again tomorrow afternoon along Lower Cape Fear river, with current forecast just shy of 5.5 feet.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO