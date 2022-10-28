ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Lynn Goldsmith Covers the ’80s From AC/DC to Ziggy Marley in New Photo Book & Finds ‘It Was Actually an Amazing Decade’

By Frank DiGiacomo
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Renowned music photographer Lynn Goldsmith says that when her editor suggested she put together a book of her photography from the 1980s , her reaction was, “That was a terrible decade! My initial thought would that it just would be a lot of pictures of hair bands.”

But after compiling a couple images of her work from that era, Goldsmith says she realized that “it was actually an amazing decade. There was so much new music and such a variety of music on the charts,” she says. “You had Bananarama and Barry Manilow . Bruce Springsteen and Spandau Ballet . Madonna and Prince. Herbie Hancock had a hit with ‘Rockit.'” Even Goldsmith was writing, recording and performing as Will Powers, a sort of self-help Dry Cleaning for the era.

“So then I was like, ‘I love the ’80s!'” says Goldsmith, whose about-face has resulted in Music in the ’80s , a 352-page hardcover book published by Rizzoli, that is an alphabetically arranged — from AC/DC to Ziggy Marley — collection of Goldsmith’s photos from that decade. (There’s also a shot of her as Will Powers.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21lgok_0ipPZqCO00
Lynn Goldsmith, “Music in the ’80s”

A preface of sorts features the quotes of artists depicted in the book summarizing the 10-year period when MTV, new wave, hip-hop and hair metal went pop.

From Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash : “Looking back on it, I would say the ’80s was the last truly definable decade, love it or hate it.”

Blondie ‘s Chris Stein: “The ’80s murdered what was left of the ’60s.”

Iggy Pop : “I hated the ’80s, except for the sex and drugs.”

Laurie Anderson : “Everything was so big — big hair, big budgets, big egos, big paintings. Could it really have been as airhead as it seems now?”

A number of the photos look like they might have good stories behind them. A shot of Paul Simon and Lou Reed leaves the impression that they could be in the middle of an argument, and another depicts Keith Richards walking along a deserted New York City street while an elderly woman stares at him as if she is witnessing the first sign of an alien invasion.

But Goldsmith, whose work is among the permanent collections of the Museum of Modern Art and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Museum, says she has no tales to tell. “I’m so focused on the visual, you’re safe telling me anything,” says the photographer, who owns a Nashville gallery and is working on a Springsteen photo book for Taschen. “I could never repeat it because I could never remember it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qt1xd_0ipPZqCO00
Lynn Goldsmith as Will Powers in 1984.

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Keith Urban Gives a Nod to Iconic ‘Say Anything’ Scene in the Artwork for His New Song

Keith Urban released his new song, “Street Called Main,” on Friday (Oct. 28), and the single artwork will look a tad familiar to fans of a certain 1980s movie. On Instagram, Urban shared a photo of himself in a long trench coat and standing in the middle of a street, holding a boombox over his head. The image is strikingly similar to the iconic scene in the Cameron Crowe-directed 1989 romantic teen comedy movie Say Anything. In the movie, the character Diane Court (played by Ione Skye) is awakened by the sound of music and looks out her bedroom window to...
WISCONSIN STATE
Billboard

Simon Le Bon Talks ‘A Hollywood High’ And Duran Duran’s Resilience: ‘We Haven’t Gone Away’

Forty years ago, Duran Duran was the hottest band on the planet. Fast forward to now, well, they’re still pretty hot. Over a 12-month stretch, the British new wave legends dropped a 15th studio album, Future Past, which debuted at No. 3 on the Official U.K. Chart; they performed at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in the band’s birthplace, Birmingham, England; and headlined an open-air show at London’s Hyde Park, with 70,000 fans looking on. Add to that, induction into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame next month (the band was the top vote-getter from the public), and...
Billboard

Charlie Puth Takes His Acoustic ‘Unholy’ Cover to the Body Shop: Watch

Charlie Puth may feel turned on like a “Light Switch,” but his latest performance shows him getting downright naughty with an assist from a chart-topping song. On Thursday (Oct. 27), Puth stopped by the studios of SiriusXM to promote his latest album Charlie, which debuted at No. 10 on last week’s Billboard 200. While at the studio, the singer decided to offer up his own acoustic rendition of “Unholy,” the record-breaking Sam Smith and Kim Petras collab that sits atop this week’s Billboard Hot 100. Related How Sam Smith, Kim Petras & Steve Lacy Are Dispelling the 'Queer Quota' Myth 10/28/2022 Before kicking...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Charts All 20 Songs From ‘Midnights’ on Billboard Hot 100

Taylor Swift scores an explosive week on the latest, Nov. 5, 2022-dated Billboard charts. Following the Oct. 21 release of her latest studio album Midnights, Swift makes history as the first artist in the Billboard Hot 100’s 64-year history to occupy the entire top 10 in a single week. She also passes Madonna for the most top 10 hits among women (40). Midnights opens as Swift’s 11th No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, as it soars in with 1.578 million equivalent album units earned in the Oct. 21-27 tracking week, according to Luminate. The set sports the largest one-week total...
Billboard

First Out: New Music From Dove Cameron, Cat Burns, Cakes Da Killa & More

Happy Halloweekend! If you’re looking for some new tunes to fill your party playlists this weekend, look no further: Billboard Pride is proud to present the latest edition of First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists. From Dove Cameron’s latest entry in her new era to Cat Burns’ excellent Estelle cover, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below: Dove Cameron, “Bad Idea” Ever since releasing “Boyfriend,” Dove Cameron’s been hard at work promoting her “villain era” of music. But on her latest song, “Bad Idea,” the villainy takes a back...
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Teams Up With ‘& Juliet‘ Star Lorna Courtney for ’Since U Been Gone’ Duet

To celebrate the opening night of previews for the original Broadway musical & Juliet on Friday (Oct. 28), the complete cast recording is now available on streaming services. The album features a brand new version of Kelly Clarkson‘s 2004 hit “Since U Been Gone” performed by the show’s star Lorna Courtney along with Clarkson herself. & Juliet is set to open at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre in New York City on November 17 and features songs by the legendary and Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Max Martin. In addition to “Since U Been Gone,” the track listing also features pop anthems like Katy Perry’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week: Lauren Jauregui, Mariah the Scientist, Gus Dapperton & More

It may be the apex of spooky szn, but at the same time, it’s the start of another work week. Looking for some motivation to help power you through it? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered. These 10 tracks from artists including Mariah the Scientist, Chappell Roan, Gus Dapperton, Lauren Jauregui, Mae Muller and more will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10. Sherwyn feat. PawPaw Rod, “The...
MISSOURI STATE
Billboard

First Country: New Music From Lainey Wilson, Keith Urban, Shania Twain & More

First Country is a compilation of the best new country songs, videos & albums that dropped this week. Lainey Wilson, “Hold My Halo” This Louisiana native’s career is on fire right now. In addition to her new album, Bell Bottom Country, which drops today (Friday, Oct. 28), Wilson is the leading nominee heading into this year’s CMA Awards, earning six nods during her very first year as a nominee. Wilson co-wrote all but one track on this project, including her newest release, the frisky “Hold My Halo,” which raises a drink to the virtues of a hard-working woman who deserves a night to “tell that...
LOUISIANA STATE
Billboard

Taylor Swift Makes History as First Artist With Entire Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100, Led by ‘Anti-Hero’ at No. 1

Taylor Swift scores one of the most historic weeks in the 64-year history of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, as she becomes the first artist to claim the survey’s entire top 10 in a single frame. Swift surpasses Drake, who logged nine of the Hot 100’s top 10 for a week in September 2021. Leading the way for Swift on the Hot 100, “Anti-Hero” launches at No. 1, marking her ninth career leader. All 10 songs in the Hot 100’s top tier are from Swift’s new LP Midnights, which, released Oct. 21 on Republic Records, blasts in at No. 1 on the...
Billboard

Jack Harlow Brings Disco Vibes to ‘SNL’ With Performances of ‘Lil Secret’ & ‘First Class’: Watch

Jack Harlow performed songs from his latest album while pulling double duty as host and musical guest during Saturday Night Live on Oct. 29. In between his comical sketches, the Louisville rapper delivered three tracks from his sophomore album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, which reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 in May. For his first song, with an introduction from Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks, Jack brought some major 1970s disco vibes for a split performance of “Lil Secret” and “First Class,” the latter of which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this year. Dressed in...
Billboard

Rihanna Makes Her Long-Awaited Return to Music & Fans Are Flying High: ‘RiRi Ate This Up’

The drought is finally over for Navy. After years of waiting with bated breath for new music from Rihanna, fans finally got it Friday (Oct. 28) in the form of “Lift Me Up” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The song — which serves as a tribute to the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 at 43 after a battle with colon cancer — sees the pop star going the ballad route, accompanied by acoustic guitar as she sings “Lift me up/ Hold me down/ Keep me close/ Safe and sound” in a serene chorus, earning...
Billboard

First Stream Latin: New Music From Julieta Venegas, Don Omar, Paula Arenas & More

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below. Julieta Venegas, “La Nostalgia” (Altafonte) The beloved Mexican artist knows her way around a perfect tune, the kind that instantly sticks and peeks into your soul. But above all, Julieta Venegas knows just how to capture those moments, the special ones, in just three minutes. “La Nostalgia” quintessentially embodies that feeling. In fact, the song came to fruition as she reminisced about her native bordertown, Tijuana — she’s now based in Argentina. Whether it’s her serene voice and whimsical...
Billboard

Rihanna Returns to Music With ‘Lift Me Up’: Listen

Welcome back, RiRi! Rihanna made her much-awaited return to music on Friday (Oct. 28) with “Lift Me Up,” featured on the soundtrack of the upcoming Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The arrival of the song was announced earlier this week, preceded by a series of cryptic billboards around New York and a teaser post on social media, which included the forthcoming movie title appearing onscreen before highlighting the first “R” in “Forever.” “Lift Me Up” was written as a tribute to the late Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who died from colon cancer in 2020 at 43. Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler all have writing credits on the...
Billboard

Fans Choose BTS Member Jin’s ‘The Astronaut’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Jin‘s latest solo single “The Astronaut” has topped this week’s new music poll. Related BTS' Jin Performs 'The Astronaut' Live for First Time With Coldplay at Buenos Aires Concert: Watch 10/30/2022 Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Oct. 28) on Billboard, choosing the BTS superstar’s upbeat pop-rock song as their favorite new music release of the past week. “The Astronaut,” co-written by Jin and Coldplay, beat out new music by Rihanna (“Lift Me Up”), SZA (“Shirt”), Dove Cameron (“Bad Idea”), Polo G (“Bag Talk”), and others. Jin’s latest offering, which features the K-pop idol singing in both English and Korean, features wistful lyrics about...
Billboard

Rihanna Sends Love to Tems for Writing ‘Lift Me Up’: ‘It’s the Pen For Me’

It’s been six long years, but Rihanna is finally back with her new single “Lift Me Up.” And the singer has Tems to thank for co-writing the heavenly ballad for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The Nigerian singer songwriter, whose full name is Temilade Openiyi, expressed her excitement on Instagram early Friday morning (Oct. 28) over the new song, sharing the stark portrait of RiRi that serves as its cover art, writing, “Blessed to have written this song in honour of Chadwick Boseman and even more blessed to hear the baddest @badgalriri voice it to perfection.” Related Rihanna Returns to Music...
Billboard

Frank Ocean Launches Apple Music Radio Show

Frank Ocean is launching his brand-new Homer Radio with Apple Music 1. The one-hour show is set for Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET. “Someone’s vacuuming the carpets adding a distant layer of white noise to the sound,” Ocean said in a cryptic statement about the show. “Security is pacing off some boredom while pretending to check the rooms and the safes on a rehearsed patrol. A headset loaded with gadgetry helps a man who dons it to see, with its grids of light and lenses and loupes.” The singer/songwriter’s show shares a name with his Homer jewelry line, which the artist founded...
Billboard

BTS’ Jin Drops Emotional Solo Single ’The Astronaut’: Watch the Heartwarming Music Video

Jin‘s highly anticipated solo single “The Astronaut” has finally landed. The BTS superstar revealed the stunning, nearly five-minute rock-pop track on Friday (Oct. 28), worldwide alongside its heartwarming music video. While BTS had previously revealed that “The Astronaut” was co-written by Jin and Coldplay, the entire song reveals the stadium-sized rock sound that the British band is known for as a perfect bed for Jin’s steady, soothing vocals. While Jin’s past solo songs like “Awake” and “Epiphany” have proven he can bring raw emotions to his ballads, “The Astronaut” is able to capture that same sentimental approach to a more upbeat, dynamic...
Billboard

Niall Horan Promises New Album, Tour in 2023

Niall Horan is gearing up for a return in 2023. After releasing his his second studio album, Heartbreak Weather, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the former One Direction singer and solo star told fans on Thursday (Oct. 27) that he’s ready to step back into the spotlight. Related Louis Tomlinson Supports One Direction Bandmate Niall Horan's New 'The Voice' Gig: 'I'll Watch If… 10/28/2022 “Hello lovers, it’s Niall here. It’s been a while, which I know you’re very aware of,” the singer said in a video posted on Twitter. “But I just wanted to give you an update as to what’s going...
Billboard

The Beatles Challenge Taylor Swift For U.K. Chart Crown

Taylor Swift has another titanic battle on her hands, as the U.K. albums chart race enters the final straight. Last week, Swift’s Midnights (via EMI) saw off the challenge of Arctic Monkeys and their seventh studio album The Car (Domino Recordings). This time, it’s the Beatles with Revolver (EMI). A special deluxe rerelease of the Fab Four’s 1966 album blasts to No. 2 on the midweek chart, behind Midnights. Swift last week landed her ninth U.K. chart crown – and snapped several records — as Midnights surged to No. 1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart with more than 200,000 chart sales, easily...
Billboard

Chlöe Bailey & Latto Team Up for New Single ‘For the Night’

Chlöe Bailey and Latto have released their new single “For the Night” on Friday (Oct. 28) via Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records. Related Check Out the First Poster for 'The Little Mermaid' Featuring Halle Bailey 10/28/2022 The track, which is set to appear on the Chloe x Halle singer’s upcoming debut solo album, finds the rising R&B star singing, “You say you promise and promise, you’ll figure it out / But I can not wait, you’re teasing me, I back down” before tossing the mic to Latto for a guest assist. Co-directed by Bailey and Shermay Joh, the official music video shows off Chlöe’s...
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy