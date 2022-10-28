Read full article on original website
‘Black Adam’ remains no. 1 box office earner with $27.7 million
“Black Adam” kept its spot atop the box office this weekend, taking in $27.7 million at theaters in the United States and Canada, according to industry estimates released Sunday. The DC Comics adaptation starring Dwayne Johnson, which opened to $67 million last weekend, once again finished ahead of the...
Powerball prize soars to $1.2B after no winners found Monday
People showed up at convenience stores, groceries and gas stations across the country on Halloween hoping to find their own treat: a chance at Monday night’s massive $1 billion Powerball jackpot. Among them was Janice Turner, one of a steady stream of people — some wearing costumes — buying Powerball tickets at an outdoor kiosk in midtown Manhattan. “I’m hoping to be the next billionaire,” Turner said. “I think it’s going to be lucky Halloween.” In the same line was Scott Henyan, who was already making plans for a jackpot win.
