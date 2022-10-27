ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Arkansas, LSU learn kickoff time, network possibilities

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and No. 15 LSU will kickoff at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, and televised on either ESPN or CBS. LSU (6-2, 4-1) sits atop the SEC West with Alabama and Ole Miss right now, but has a tough test on Saturday when they host the No. 6 Tide.
Hogs release depth chart for Liberty

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has released its depth chart for Saturday’s game against No. 23 Liberty in Razorback Stadium. It will be Arkansas’ first home game since Oct. 1 when they hosted Alabama. Arkansas (5-3, 2-3) is an early 14-point favorite over Liberty (7-1). Here’s this week’s depth...
No. 12 Texas dominates No. 10 Arkansas in charity exhibition, 90-60

AUSTIN, Texas — It was a charity exhibition that won’t count toward the 2022-23 season record, let alone toward a resume for the NCAA Tournament, but No. 12 Texas delivered an emphatic statement to start head coach Chris Beard’s second season on the job by dominating Saturday’s meeting with No. 10 Arkansas in front of 7,271 fans at the Moody Center, 90-60. In the first men's basketball event open to the public at the program’s new state-of-the-art home arena with the proceeds going to a pair of organizations supporting social justice equity and educational opportunities to youth in Central Texas communities, Seedling Foundation and Break the Pipeline, the Longhorns were relentless for 40 minutes, forcing head coach Eric Musselman’s young, talented Razorbacks into committing 23 turnovers, which Texas turned into 26 points at the other end of the floor.
How will Hogs respond to 'eye-opening' loss in Austin?

In each of the last two seasons, the Arkansas Razorbacks have had to fight through adversity during the middle of the season before finishing strong down the stretch. This year's team has already gotten a dose of that adversity after suffering a 90-60 loss against the Texas Longhorns in an exhibition game.
Hogs end losing streak to Auburn with 41-27 victory

Arkansas snapped a six-game skid against Auburn defeating the Tigers 41-27 on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium. KJ Jefferson, Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, Jadon Haselwood and Matt Landers were key players on offense for the Hogs. Jefferson completed 16 of 24 passes for 234 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed 10 times for 45 yards and two touchdowns. Sam Pittman was pleased with another outstanding game from Jefferson.
Texas 90, Arkansas 60 (Exhibition): Scores, Highlights, Results

Follow live updates here as the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks take on the No. 12 Texas Longhorns in an exhibition matchup inside the Moody Center in Austin (Texas). Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. (CDT) and will not be televised or streamed online. A radio broadcast of today's action can be found HERE, and live stats can be found HERE.
Jefferson lifting weights, Auburn defender finds out

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson said after the BYU game he was lifting weights and an Auburn defender found that out Saturday. Early in the second quarter, Arkansas was leading Auburn 7-3 when Jefferson ran 13 yards for a touchdown to put the Hogs up 14-3. On his way into the end zone, Jefferson stiff armed an Auburn defender to the ground. Following the game, Jefferson talked about that play.
Arkansas breaks the curse; takes down Auburn 41-27

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Auburn curse has now been broken as the Arkansas Razorbacks took down the Tigers 41-27 on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Hogs get the ball first, but are forced to punt quick. On Auburn’s first possession, they get stopped by Arkansas’ defense.
Arkansas State Marching Band Contest kicks off in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arkansas State Marching Band Contest has started in Little Rock, Ark., today, October 31, 2022. The contest began this morning at 8 AM performances will be taking place until 7 PM. The contest continues into November 1, 2022, where performances will again be taking place from 8 AM to 7 PM.
Pearcy, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Arkansas business leaders join Gov. Hutchinson in opposing recreational marijuana

Arkansas business leaders joined Gov. Asa Hutchinson Monday in calling for voters to oppose Issue 4, the general election ballot measure that would legalize adult use cannabis. At a news conference at the headquarters of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce in Little Rock, the industry representatives said legalizing recreational marijuana would compound problems for workforce recruitment and safety.
Chris Jones makes campaign stop in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With Election Day less than two weeks away, the Democratic nominee for governor was in Northwest Arkansas Thursday afternoon. More than 100 students filled the old main auditorium for a common cause, to meet and ask questions of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones. Thursday’s visit was Jones' sixth stop of the day, but he tells 40/29 News he feels his message is getting through to voters.
