NASDAQ

Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.87 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.72 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 11.49%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Legget & Platt (LEG) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Legget & Platt (LEG) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.49 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.12%. A...
NASDAQ

Chemed (CHE) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Chemed (CHE) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.74 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.61 per share. This compares to earnings of $5.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.82%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.63 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.83%. A...
NASDAQ

Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates

Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.80 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.72 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -2.50%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Arista Networks (ANET) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Arista Networks (ANET) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.25 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 19.05%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

ONE Gas (OGS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

ONE Gas (OGS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.32%. A quarter...
Benzinga

Avista: Q3 Earnings Insights

Avista AVA reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:05 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Avista posted an EPS of $-0.08. Revenue was up $62.90 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company missed on...
NASDAQ

Otter Tail (OTTR) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Otter Tail (OTTR) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.70 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.24%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Avis Budget Group (CAR) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Avis Budget Group (CAR) came out with quarterly earnings of $21.70 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.80 per share. This compares to earnings of $10.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 46.62%. A...
NASDAQ

Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates

Cincinnati Financial (CINF) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.71 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.82%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Stryker (SYK) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates

Stryker (SYK) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.12 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.36%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ

Regal Beloit (RRX) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates

Regal Beloit (RRX) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.66 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $2.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this maker of controls for electric...
NASDAQ

OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.05 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.19. This compares to loss of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 73.68%. A...
NASDAQ

German American Bancorp (GABC) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates

German American Bancorp (GABC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.82 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.81 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.22%. A...
NASDAQ

2 Growth Stocks on My Buy List

Growth stocks have been hit the hardest in the ongoing bear market. That's because they typically rise the fastest when markets are charging higher, resulting in lofty valuations. While the steep drop can be painful for shareholders, it also presents the best opportunity to juice long-term returns when markets recover.
Benzinga

IDEXX Laboratories: Q3 Earnings Insights

IDEXX Laboratories IDXX reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. IDEXX Laboratories beat estimated earnings by 4.88%, reporting an EPS of $2.15 versus an estimate of $2.05. Revenue was up $31.24 million from the same...
NASDAQ

Tetra Technologies (TTI) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates

Tetra Technologies (TTI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -33.33%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Civitas Resources (CIVI) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates

Civitas Resources (CIVI) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.56 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.64 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.79 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -2.20%. A quarter...
Benzinga

Recap: Gartner Q3 Earnings

Gartner IT reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Gartner beat estimated earnings by 28.88%, reporting an EPS of $2.41 versus an estimate of $1.87. Revenue was up $176.00 million from the same period last...

