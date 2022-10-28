ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk says Twitter under his ownership won’t be a ‘free-for-all hellscape’

By Joe Wituschek
 4 days ago
Elon Musk is promising that Twitter won’t turn into a “hellscape” under this leadership.

In an open letter to advertisers that was shared in the form of a tweet on Thursday, self-proclaimed “Chief Twit” Elon Musk shared some thoughts about what the future of free speech and advertising on Twitter would be, and it didn’t involve getting rid of 75% of the company.

First, Musk said that there will be consequences for those that break the rules of the platform, but he did not list of exactly what those new rules might be.

“There had been much speculation about why I bought Twitter and what I think about advertising,” he wrote. “Most of it has been wrong. Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!”

Elon has thoughts about advertising too

Musk went on to also leave some thoughts about ads. The expected owner says that he plans to bring more personalized advertising to the platform.

“I also very much believe that advertising, when done right, can delight, entertain and inform you,” Musk wrote. “For this to be true, it is essential to show Twitter users advertising that is as relevant as possible to their needs. Low relevancy ads are spam, but highly relevant ads are actually content.”

“Fundamentally, Twitter aspires to be the most respected advertising platform in the world that strengthens your brand and grows your enterprise.”

Musk is expected to close his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter tomorrow. The company has already announced that the billionaire will speak to Twitter employees formally on Friday, but Musk has already been seen around the company’s headquarters in San Fransisco over the last few days.

Musk says that Twitter, for him, is not about money but maintaining a “digital town square” for humanity. You can read the entire post below:

