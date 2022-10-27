ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooting outside Bradenton bar and restaurant

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A shooting in Bradenton is under investigation by the Bradenton Police Department. The shooting occurred at 11:30 p.m. on the night of October 29 at the La Barkania Bar and Restaurant. The victim, a 41-year-old man, was shot after leaving the restaurant according to reports from...
Shooting in Tampa leaves 1 woman dead

(TAMPA, Florida)– A woman was shot to death in a car in North Tampa Saturday morning, according to police. The Tampa Police Department said officers responded to a call in…
Tampa police searching for suspect who opened fire on car with child inside

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating after they say a driver shot at another car with a 5-year-old child inside following an argument Wednesday night. Police say two drivers, one in a Toyota Camry and one in a VW Jetta, got into an altercation around 8 p.m. in the area of N. Oregon Ave. and W. Flora Street.
Fiery crash involving fuel tanker closes I-275; lanes reopen

TAMPA, Fla. — A fiery crash shut down I-275 in Tampa on Sunday morning. A driver in a Honda CRV crashed into a tractor trailer hauling gasoline near the off-ramp to I-275 north near Busch Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). The two vehicles had departed the...
