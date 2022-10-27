Read full article on original website
Bradenton Police investigating after man shot, not expected to live
The Bradenton Police Department is investigating after a man "is not expected to survive" following a shooting on Saturday night.
41-year-old man not expected to survive after shooting, police say
BRADENTON, Fla. — A 41-year-old man is not expected to survive after being shot late Saturday night in Bradenton, according to the news release. Police say the man had just left the La Barkania Bar and Restaurant around 11:30 p.m. when he was shot. "He was transported to a...
Tampa police looking for armed robber who killed man’s dachshund
Tampa police are looking for a man who shot another man's dog during a robbery Friday night.
17-year-old girl shot by teen driver, Auburndale police say
Auburndale police detained a teenager for his alleged connection to a deadly shooting that targeted a 17-year-old girl Friday, a release said.
Woman killed in Tampa shooting crossfire, police say
A woman was killed early Saturday morning after being hit by crossfire in a Tampa shooting, according to police.
Police: Woman dead after being caught in the crossfire of shooting in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — A woman died late Friday night after being caught in the crossfire of a shooting in Tampa, according to the police. Reports say around midnight police were called to the area of 1000 block of W Busch Blvd regarding calls about a disturbance involving gunshots. "Shortly...
Mysuncoast.com
Shooting outside Bradenton bar and restaurant
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A shooting in Bradenton is under investigation by the Bradenton Police Department. The shooting occurred at 11:30 p.m. on the night of October 29 at the La Barkania Bar and Restaurant. The victim, a 41-year-old man, was shot after leaving the restaurant according to reports from...
foxsports640.com
Shooting in Tampa leaves 1 woman dead
(TAMPA, Florida)– A woman was shot to death in a car in North Tampa Saturday morning, according to police. The Tampa Police Department said officers responded to a call in…
Man arrested after going over 100 mph, crashing into car on I-275: police
The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested an Illinois man after he sped over 100 mph on I-275 Friday evening.
One Man Shot And Killed After Pulling Fake Handgun Overnight In Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. – One man is dead after police say he flashed a fake gun and was shot overnight. On Thursday at 11:28 pm, officers were dispatched to the 8500 block of N. Hamner Ave in reference to shots heard in the area. Officers
Woman dead, 8-year-old injured following two-vehicle accident
A woman is dead and an 8-year-old sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning.
Officials: Man arrested for killing 1 person, injuring another in Temple Terrace shooting
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — Temple Terrace police arrested a man they say killed a person while also injuring another in a shooting on Monday. At around 10 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the 7-Star gas station, located at 7749 Temple Terrace Highway. Once on scene, police reportedly...
fox13news.com
Tampa police searching for suspect who opened fire on car with child inside
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating after they say a driver shot at another car with a 5-year-old child inside following an argument Wednesday night. Police say two drivers, one in a Toyota Camry and one in a VW Jetta, got into an altercation around 8 p.m. in the area of N. Oregon Ave. and W. Flora Street.
Polk County teen threatened to blow up her school “because she was bored”, police say
A 13-year-old Polk County girl was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly threatening to blow up her middle school.
Zephyrhills Man Killed While Walking On Bruce B Downs Overnight
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – A 73-year-old Zephyrhills man has died after being struck by an SUV around 12:13 am, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say an SUV was traveling northbound on Bruce B Downs approaching Chancey Road in the right turn lane. According
2 arrested after putting half-eaten Walmart rotisserie chicken back on shelf, Largo police say
Two Largo residents were arrested Wednesday after police say they were caught partially eating a rotisserie chicken at Walmart and putting it back on a shelf.
click orlando
17-year-old girl hospitalized after shooting in Auburndale; 1 in custody, police say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A suspect is in custody after a 17-year-old girl was shot Friday in Auburndale, police said. Officers responded to a vehicle in a ditch around 4:45 p.m. in the area of Old Winter Garden and Parrot roads, where they located the girl unresponsive, according to a news release.
Man shot to death in Tampa’s Lowry Park neighborhood; police investigating
Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Tampa late Thursday night.
Bay News 9
Fiery crash involving fuel tanker closes I-275; lanes reopen
TAMPA, Fla. — A fiery crash shut down I-275 in Tampa on Sunday morning. A driver in a Honda CRV crashed into a tractor trailer hauling gasoline near the off-ramp to I-275 north near Busch Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). The two vehicles had departed the...
Florida inmate tries to stab deputies with plunger, sheriff says
A Florida inmate faces more charges after he attacked several detention deputies with a broken plunger Thursday, authorities said.
