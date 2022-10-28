Read full article on original website
Nothing spooky about this forecast!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — This evening will be absolutely perfect for Halloween festivities with mainly clear skies and temperatures in the middle to low 60s. Tuesday starts off sunny with morning temps in the middle 50s. Afternoon highs will climb to the upper 70s near 80 degrees with mostly sunny skies.
No tricks, as we’ll be treated to a nice Halloween!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A couple showers will remain possible across Early County this morning as a frontal system slowly pushes eastward. Once we get beyond the AM hours, we can expect cloud cover to slowly but surely decrease from west to east as cooler and drier air moves in behind the front. Highs today will top out in the middle and upper 70s.
Walk the Dog Forecast for October 31, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. A couple showers will remain possible across Early County this morning as a frontal system slowly pushes eastward. Once we get beyond the AM hours, we can expect cloud cover to slowly but surely decrease from west to east as cooler and drier air moves in behind the front. Highs today will top out in the middle and upper 70s.
Another round of rain possible for Halloween Weekend
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be a little on the cool side as temperatures drop into the middle and upper 40s under clear skies. Thursday warms up quickly to the middle and upper 70s with mainly sunny skies. Friday will be almost picture perfect for out Friday high...
Dry again until our next front moves in this weekend
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be cooler behind our front that moved through during the overnight hours as highs only reach the mid 70s. With high pressure settling in, we can expect mainly sunny skies to prevail area-wide. We’ll start off Thursday back on the chilly side in...
Preparations are underway for 78th National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — There are multiple moving parts at the fairgrounds this week as crews are preparing for the 78th National Peanut Festival. “Local vendors are here setting up theri booths and then we have the high schools here in the premium exhibit building decorating the 30 booths,” Facility Manager David Butterfield said.
Quick response keeps a Hartford mobile home fire from spreading
HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN)—Geneva County officials are “thanking” first responders from Hartford and Slocomb for helping. prevent a trailer fire from spreading to surrounding manufactured homes. At around 10:30 Sunday morning, flames engulfed this structure on Shiloh Road in Hartford. Fortunately, the adult brother and sister who lived...
Fire destroys home in Taylor, RSN
TAYLOR, Ala (WDHN)— A large fire has destroyed a home in Taylor. According to Rickey Stokes News, Houston County 911 dispatched first responders to a fully involved house fire in the 7700 block of South Park Avenue. Heavy smoke could be seen from a distance. Due to the home...
New business interest in Downtown Geneva
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Since land is being cleared for a family park and gazebo, Geneva Mayor. David Hayes says there’s a “surge of interest” in opening retail businesses. Just last week, WDHN reported on a new restaurant opening on East Town Street. A planned splash pad at the park, it’s expected to bring in young families from.
Trick or treating at Wiregrass Rehab and Nursing Home in Geneva
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—It was the “Monster Mash” at the Geneva Wiregrass Rehab and Nursing Home and. the action is still taking place. Many of the employees are dressed in their favorite characters and helped get. the residents in the Halloween mood. Some of the residents remember as...
Coffee Co. Sheriff gives Halloween safety tips
COFFEE CO., ALA. (WDHN)—A study by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that children are twice as likely. to die on Halloween than on any other day. That’s why Coffee County Sheriff Dave Sutton” advises trick-or-treaters to travel in groups. with parents and friends, stop only...
Dothan Library hosts ‘Best Short Story’ contest
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Calling all writers in the area! Do you have a talent for crafting words? If you do, the DHCL has the ‘write’ contest for you!. The Dothan Houston County Library is hosting the ‘Best Short Story’ writing contest through the month of November, which is National Novel Writing Month.
Daleville shooting sends teen to hospital, DPD
DALEVILLE, Ala (WDHN)— A Sunday shooting in Daleville sent a teenager to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, per the Daleville Police Department. Around 12:00 a.m. on Sunday, the Daleville Police Department was notified of a shooting that had occurred on the 300 block of Daleville Avenue. According to...
Walton County crash leads to Samson teen death
DOTHAN Ala. (WDHN)—A Friday night crash in Walton County has resulted in the death of a Samson teen and the injuries of two others. While turning onto State Road 83 North, an 18-year-old teen, who’s name has not yet been released, collided with a pickup truck, flipping the truck on it’s side and crashing the car into a telephone pole and box.
Geneva City Schools is seeing an increase in student and faculty flu cases
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Flu cases are up in the Geneva City School District. Superintendent Ron Snell says. he’s currently seeing a 7-to-10 percent increase in students and teachers. calling in sick. Snell says custodians are being instructed to disinfect everything from door knobs to classroom furniture, similar precautions were...
Elba Chamber of Commerce Executive Director receives state recognition
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN)—Elba’s Chamber of Commerce Director has received statewide recognition for her work in promoting. a “positive” business environment for the county seat of Coffee County. In Tuscaloosa recently, Sandy Bynum-Williams received the Alabama-accredited Chamber Executive. Distinction award. The Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama...
Trial begins for Dothan yard worker accused of killing elderly woman
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The trial has started for a Dothan yard man accused of killing an elderly woman in 2018. Joe Duncan is charged with two counts of capital murder in the death of Mable Fowler, 91, in March of 2018. Duncan was hired by Fowler to do...
