DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. A couple showers will remain possible across Early County this morning as a frontal system slowly pushes eastward. Once we get beyond the AM hours, we can expect cloud cover to slowly but surely decrease from west to east as cooler and drier air moves in behind the front. Highs today will top out in the middle and upper 70s.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO