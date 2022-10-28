Read full article on original website
El Tequila relocates to North County Road 25A, Piqua
PIQUA — El Tequila, owned by Gustavo and Ofelia Ramirez, recently relocated to the other side of Piqua. The restaurant moved from its location at 1274 E. Ash St. to a bigger location at 5795 N. County Road 25A. The couple’s decision to relocate came when the River Rock...
Back in time
Upper Valley Career Center Environmental Occupations instructor Jim Metz ladles homemade soup to guests at Sunday’s annual open house at Willowbrook. Piqua resident Jim Hemmert displays a notebook containing records pertaining to a bull cart on display at the Garbry Museum during Sunday’s upper Valley Career Center open house. The wagon, one of only two that were manufactured, was built in Piqua during the 1800s, used by the Val Decker Meat Packing Plant for years before being acquired by Miami Citizens National Bank (now 5/3rd Bank). it was later donated to the Garbry Museum at Willowbrook,where it is on display.
CareFlight transports female thrown from horse on Saturday
TIPP CITY — A female rider on a horse in Tipp City was transported by CareFlight to the hospital after she was thrown from the horse on Saturday afternoon. According to a press release from Tipp City Fire Chief Cameron Haller, Tipp City Fire & Emergency Services (TCFES) responded to a Kyle Park horse trails at 500 S. First St. in Tipp City on a report a rider was thrown from a horse Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at 12:39 p.m.
Area craft shows
Join the Elizabeth Township Community Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the community center, located at 5760 Walnut Grove Road, for homemade crafts, baked goods, knick-knacks, clothing, tumblers, wreaths, decorations, and more. BK Root Beer stand will be selling hot dogs and other food...
Forgotten communities of Miami County
TROY — Come to the Troy-Miami County Public Library on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 6:30 p.m. to learn about forgotten communities of Miami County. In the early 1800s, small communities developed across Miami County, which were once very prosperous. As changes in transportation developed, many communities declined in size and would eventually become abandoned. Doug Christian will offer insight on 20 such communities throughout the county, with informational handouts provided.
Dayton Area Mensa schedules qualification tests
DAYTON — Dayton Area Mensa, the local chapter of the international high IQ society Mensa, www.us.mensa.org, will offer the society’s membership qualification test on Wednesdays, Nov. 9, Dec. 7, 2022 and Jan. 25, 2023 starting at 6 p.m. Tests will be held in the Fellowship Hall of Dorothy...
Troy HS marching band earns superior rating at state
PIQUA — The Troy High School marching band earned a superior rating Sunday evening, Oct. 30, when it performed at the Ohio Music Education Association State Band Competition. A dream that began for 102 Troy High School marching band members in the blistering July heat came to fruition under...
Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Award recipients
PIQUA – Seven homes and one business was awarded the Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Awards. The award is presented to several homes that citizens nominate that are in general beautiful or have outstanding landscaping or has recently been renovated, according to founder Debbie Stein.
Kimmel, Burgh, Long qualify for state cross country meet
TROY — Three Miami County runners will finish their season at the state cross country meet next Saturday at Fortress Obetz. Tippecanoe’s Landon Kimmel and Piqua’s Noah Burgh advanced in Division I, while Covington Asher Long was the D-III regional champion to earn a return trip to state.
Enchanted Wonderland Weekend set for Nov. 4-6
TROY — It’s almost November which means it’s time to start holiday shopping. To kick off the Shop Small Season, Troy Main Street will be hosting the third annual Enchanted Wonderland Weekend, a weekend to shop small for the holidays at your favorite downtown businesses. Enchanted Wonderland Weekend will take place Nov. 4 -6.
Partners break ground on northwest Dayton development
DAYTON — A groundbreaking ceremony in Dayton on Friday, Oct. 28, began a community-inspired transformation of the former Good Samaritan Hospital site. More than 100 people attended the ceremony headlined by U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown. Afterward, the project’s six partners smiled as their shovels turned over dirt, signaling the start of a promising future for the 13-acre campus.
Donation Hall of Fame inductees share their legacies
DAYTON — New members of the class of 2022 Fresenius Kabi National Donation Hall of Fame shared a legacy of giving blood and spoke to others to follow their example at their induction ceremony Oct. 28 at the Dayton Community Blood Center Donation Center. The Floyd Harris Jr. family...
Miami County health inspections
Information provided by Miami County Public Health. • Dragon City, 1598 Covington Ave., Piqua: Standard/critical control point inspection. Critical; repeat; at time of inspections, observed employees sanitizing equipment and utensils in 3-bay with sanitizer concentration of 0 ppm. After informing employee that the sanitizer was at 0, the employee dumped bleach into the sanitizer compartment. After testing the sanitizer again, the concentration was <200 ppm. When PIC arrived, the bay was drained and prepared again with a concentration of approximately 50 ppm. Ensure employees are properly trained on how to set up the sanitizer bay so it is the correct concentration.
Healthcare career event at Lincoln Community Center
TROY — A passport to healthcare careers event featuring hands-on educational activities with clinical and non-clinical healthcare professionals will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 10 at Lincoln Community Center, 110 W. Ash St. Premier Health and Lincoln Community Center are partnering for this event, which...
Edison State basketball season set to begin Nov. 2
PIQUA — The Edison State Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams will return to the court on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Both teams have been working hard in preparation of the upcoming season, said an Edison State press release. Head Coach Tim McMahon leads the Lady Chargers...
Troy football falls to Anderson in D-II playoffs
TROY — The Troy football team had a successful season under first-year coach Troy Everhart. The Trojans continues their playoff tradition and won six of the final seven regular season games to finish 7-3 in the regular season. But, Anderson’s high-powered offense and solid defense couldn’t be stopped Friday...
Edison State to host open house in November
PIQUA — Edison State Community College will be hosting anopen house on Saturday, Nov. 19. The event will be held in the Robinson student career center at the Piqua Campus from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Guests can engage with faculty and staff; explore the College’s 100-plus programs; tour...
Active shooter training for Milton Union school staff
WEST MILTON — Staff at Milton Union schools spent Thursday morning with law enforcement officers from multiple areas conducting active shooter training. Thursday, Oct. 27, was a work day for the Milton Union teachers and the district decided to take advantage of not having students in the building to run a realistic active shooter drill.
On the agendas
The Troy City Council will hold a special meeting of council starting a 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. This meeting is held in the Council Chambers at Troy City Hall located at 100 S. Market St. Piqua City Commissioner Meeting. The Piqua City Commissioners will be hosting a meeting...
Milton-Union Schools seek levy renewal
WEST MILTON — Voters in the Milton-Union Exempted Village School District will vote on a renewal of a 10.9 mill property tax at the Nov. 8 general election. Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. This levy has been in place since 2003. It has been renewed...
