The Most Overpaid Tech Acquisitions in History? The List Starts With Elon Musk’s $44 Billion Twitter Purchase, Says Analyst

Elon Musk dissolves Twitter’s board of directors, brings in Tesla employees to review code
Elon Musk has been at the helm of Twitter for less than a week and he’s already made several major changes to the company’s structure. Musk dissolved Twitter’s board of directors, BBC News reported. The board was dissolved on Thursday, but news of it came on Monday...
Musk, Twitter, and the Restraint of Free Speech
Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover is complete, but the wild chase to define and control the misuse of free speech vis-à-vis monetizing the platform seems to be a daunting task for the billionaire. Nonetheless, celebs have complete faith in Musk’s ability and vow that nobody else could transform Twitter for the better.
Here’s the Latest on Musk and His Ambitious Blue Bird
Elon Musk’s ambitions to turn around Twitter seem to be taking shape slowly as he seeks advice from specialists and friends on the possible reversal course. Elon Musk has reportedly ousted the entire Twitter board and become the sole Director of the social media platform. A regulatory filing on Monday stated that it was Musk’s intent from the start to be the only Director at Twitter, post-purchase. Musk has also changed his current description on Twitter to “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator.”
‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Airline Stocks
One bright spot for investors last week was the unexpectedly strong GDP print. The figure rose 2.6% and outpaced the 2.3% forecast. But perhaps the most significant data point was the Fed’s own inflation gauge, which fell from 7.3% to 4.2%. While market watchers expect the Fed to raise rates again in its November meeting, there is some speculation that the central bank may start slowing down its rate hike policy as early as December.
Analysts are Bullish on “Strong Buy” Stocks MELI and HUBS
Mercadolibre and HubSpot are two stocks that analysts are recommending as solid long-term investments to be made in 2022’s great bear market. This Halloween, inflation, rising interest rates, geopolitical issues, and other economic disruptions are spooking investors. At times like these, it can be a great idea to take cues from analysts’ opinions and make informed investment decisions. In the last 24 hours, Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) and HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) have made their way to the top of the list of Wall Street analysts’ favorite stocks.
Should You Bet on Solar EV Maker Sono Motors’ (NASDAQ:SEV) Stock?
Sono Motors is developing an affordable solar-powered EV that could generate solid mass market demand. Let’s learn more about Sono Motors. With growing adoption and sales of EVs (Electric Vehicles), Germany-based solar EV maker Sono Motors (NASDAQ:SEV) is grabbing eyeballs. While the company has the potential to reduce your fuel and energy bills, it is still in its early stages and faces heightened competition, which could hurt its prospects.
Jefferies software analyst to hold an analyst/industry conference call
Software Analyst, along with a Billings, Revenue Recognition and CPQ Expert (Salesforce Partner), participate in an Analyst/Industry conference call to be held on November 10 at 10 am. Webcast Link. See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Q4 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect!
Starbucks is set to release its fourth-quarter results on Thursday. Analysts have set moderate expectations for earnings, though revenue estimates are slightly bullish. Coffee maker Starbucks Inc. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is scheduled to report its fourth quarter and full year Fiscal 2022 results on November 3, after the market closes. Starbucks’ quarterly performances in 2022 have been marred by persistent inflationary pressures, rising costs of coffee beans, unionization struggles, and the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in China. Year to date, SBUX stock has lost 24.5%.
Under $100: Is Now the Time to Befriend Meta (NASDAQ:META) Stock?
Meta stock lost substantial value in 2022 (down about 72% year-to-date). However, improving engagement trends are positive and could spur a recovery. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) stock is under pressure and has lost over 72% of its value year-to-date. Heightened competition, the slowdown in user growth, and economic weakness impacting ad revenues took a toll on Meta stock. Given the significant erosion in value, the negatives appear to be priced into the stock. Further, improving engagement could push META stock higher.
Why Caterpillar Stock (NYSE:CAT) Fell More than Its Sector Today
Shares of heavy machinery manufacturer Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) are down more than the overall industrial sector (XLI) in today’s session. This can be attributed to a downgrade from UBS (NYSE:UBS) analyst Steven Fisher, who lowered the company from Buy to Hold. This is despite the fact that Steven Fisher raised...
Why inequality is growing in the US and around the world
U.S. income inequality grew in 2021 for the first time in a decade, according to data the Census Bureau released in September 2022. That might sound surprising, since the most accurate measure of the poverty rate declined during the same time span. But for development experts like me, this apparent contradiction makes perfect sense. That’s because what’s been driving income inequality in the United States – and around the world for years – is that the very rich are getting even richer, rather than the poor getting poorer. In every major region of the world outside of Europe, extreme wealth is becoming...
Verisk Exits Energy Business; Sells Wood Mackenzie
Verisk announces the sale of its energy business. The move is a part of its strategy to enhance shareholders’ value. Data analytics provider Verisk (NASDAQ:VRSK) announced the sale of its energy business, Wood Mackenzie. An affiliate of Veritas is acquiring Wood Mackenzie for $3.1 billion in cash. The deal also has a contingent consideration of up to $200 million.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Q3 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect
Uber is set to release its third-quarter results tomorrow. Analysts expect Uber to report narrow losses compared to the year-ago period. Ridesharing and delivery company Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) is slated to release its third quarter Fiscal 2022 results on November 1, before the market opens. Wall Street expects Uber to...
TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Tick All the Boxes
The key to earning in the stock market is to find an equity that shows the right profile based on a mix of attributes that will predict success. Finding them can be tough, especially given the sheer volume of data generated by the market. With thousands of stocks, hundreds of thousands of traders, and a legion of Wall Street analysts all putting their own sometimes contradictory views into the ring, getting down to brass tacks is no easy task.
Quanergy Drops on Public Offering
Shares of LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions provider Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY) are sliding in the pre-market session today after it priced an underwritten public offering of $16.7 million in gross proceeds. The offer includes 9.8 million units with each unit making up one common share and two warrants. The...
BP Posts Strong Profit of $8.2 Billion in Q3; Beats Earnings Estimates
BP (NYSE: BP) announced its Q3 results today with revenues of $55 billion, up 52% year-over-year but still missing consensus estimates by $5.8 billion. The British oil and gas major reported underlying replacement cost profit of $8.2 billion versus $8.5 billion in the second quarter. Adjusted earnings came in at $2.59 per share in Q3 versus $0.99 in the same period last year and beating Street estimates of $1.95.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Q3-2022 Earnings Preview: What to Expect
AMD is set to release its third-quarter results today. Analysts expect AMD to report earnings that are slightly lower than the year-ago period. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is slated to release its third-quarter Fiscal 2022 results on November 1 before the market opens. Wall Street expects AMD to post adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share. This is slightly lower than the prior-year earnings of $0.73 per share. Meanwhile, revenue is pegged at $5.65 billion, representing a year-over-year jump of about 31%.
Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA): Judge Rejects Publishing Unit’s Acquisition by Penguin
It is likely to be a no-sell-November for Paramount’s publishing unit Simon & Schuster as an antitrust argument weighs heavily on its $2.18 billion acquisition deal with Penguin Random House. ViacomCBS, which rebranded to Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) earlier this year, hit a dead-end in its plan to sell its...
NIO Jumps After Robust Vehicle Deliveries in October
NIO (NYSE: NIO) stock shot up in pre-market trading on Tuesday after the premium EV company’s vehicle deliveries jumped 174.3% year-over-year to 10,059 vehicles in October 2022. NIO’s vehicle deliveries consisted of 5,979 premium smart electric SUVs and 4,080 premium smart electric sedans including 3,050 ET7s and 1,030 ET5s....
