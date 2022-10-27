Read full article on original website
New aerospace center to bring 600 jobs to Oklahoma
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma lawmakers and economic leaders gave the OK-to-launch to a new international aerospace company headquartered at the Oklahoma Air & Spaceport in Burns Flat. The Premier Aerospace Center promises to bring upward of an estimated 600 jobs and $120 million in investments to the area, further...
Washington sees third week of pump price declines; still well above national average
(The Center Square) – Washingtonians have seen the third straight week of price declines in fuel costs, but the pace has slowed and the price at the pump is still well above the national average. On Monday, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was sitting at...
Kari Lake has slight edge in Arizona governor’s race, poll shows
(The Center Square) – If a recent poll has it right, then Kari Lake will be the next governor of Arizona. The Republican nominee holds a two-point lead in an Arizona Public Opinion Pulse poll conducted by OH Predictive Insights. The poll shows that 49% of likely voters say they plan to support Lake, while 47% back Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee. Four percent of voters told the pollsters that they remained undecided. The poll has a four-point margin of error.
Halloween marks the end of Washington state’s emergency COVID declaration
(The Center Square) – Halloween typically means costumes, candy, and a creepy good time. This year in Washington state, Halloween also means Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 state of emergency ends more than two years after he declared it. Last month, Inslee announced Oct. 31 would be the last...
$2.8B shortfall earns Washington a ‘C’ on Truth in Accounting fiscal report
(The Center Square) – Washington state had $53.3 billion available to pay $56 billion worth of bills in fiscal year 2021, earning it a No. 24 ranking and a “C” grade in Truth in Accounting’s recently released “State of the States 2022” report. Fiscal year 2021 in Washington ran from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021.
Voters will decide whether to boost Utah lawmakers spending power
(The Center Square) - Utah voters will decide on election day whether to increase the amount of money the state Legislature can spend during an emergency special session. Constitutional Amendment A would boost the amount of money legislators could spend or cut during a special session convened by the Speaker of the House and the President of the Senate from 1% of the previous year’s budget to 5%.
Hawaii ranks in bottom 10 of states with favorable tax climates
(The Center Square) - Hawaii has one of the worst business tax climates in the country, according to a new report. The state ranked in the bottom ten of the Tax Foundation’s index comparing states based on how well they structure their tax systems. After ranking in the mid-to-low...
Virginia gives $60M in tax credits to help with rental affordability
(The Center Square) – Investors developing affordable rental housing options will receive about $60 million in state grants through the Housing Opportunity Tax Credits, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced. The grants will be awarded through Virginia Housing, which is Virginia’s housing finance agency. “A priority in the forefront of...
Money to dead beneficiary, underpaid pension funds among Pennsylvania audit issues
(The Center Square) – Local municipalities have struggled to accurately estimate required pension payments and payrolls that affect how much state aid they receive, according to recent reports from the auditor general. In Braddock Hills, a borough just outside of Pittsburgh, a survivor is being overpaid and money is...
Missouri research on aviation biofuel could create new farm revenue stream
(The Center Square) – A federally funded research project will measure carbon emissions from aviation fuel produced with materials that include farm waste, potentially creating a new revenue source for farmers. Philip Whitfield, a professor emeritus of chemistry at Missouri University of Science and Technology, received a $2.05 million...
Cox wants to connect Utah via a trail system
(The Center Square) - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said he wants to connect Utah through a system of trails funded by the state. Local communities, lawmakers and other organizations would work together to create the system, Cox said in a news release Friday. He did not say exactly how the trail system would be funded.
Ohio plans to spend $100M in federal funds on EV charging stations
(The Center Square) – Ohio plans to spend $100 million over the next five years on electric vehicle charging infrastructure and companies can begin submitting proposals for the money, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday afternoon. The plan, according to a news release, is to add 30 charging stations that...
New Jersey dead last in tax analysis for sixth straight year
(The Center Square) – For the sixth straight year, New Jersey finished dead last in the Tax Foundation’s State Business Tax Climate Index. The public policy nonprofit group uses the index to review how each state structures its various tax systems. That includes levies on businesses and individuals as well as taxes on property and sales. Typically, states that do not have income or sales taxes or feature low rates and simple structures across the board fare better in the report.
Big spending on candidates continues in Illinois before the election
(The Center Square) – There is no shortage of funds this campaign season in Illinois as big money is not only being spent on the governor’s race but on other state races as well. House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch, D-Hillside, reported raising $14 million in the third quarter...
Poll: Nevada voters support Ballot Question 1 on state ERA, oppose potential implications
(The Center Square) – A new Rasmussen Reports and the Capitol Resource Institute poll found that most of Nevada's likely voters oppose allowing men who identify as women to compete in women's sports. Of the 707 voters surveyed between October 13 and 17, 72% opposed and 57% strongly opposed...
Washington lawmakers decline comment on abortion rallies ethics complaint
(The Center Square) — Eleven Washington lawmakers have declined to comment on an ethics complaint alleging that they illegally used public resources to organize and conduct campaign events under the guise of press conferences. The events in question took place on June 25 at the state capitol and on...
Illinois quick hits: FAA investigating plane crash landing; map reveals where rabid bats are found
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a crash landing involving an Illinois plane. The plane, which departed from Taylorville on Sunday, made an emergency crash landing on an Evansville, Indiana, golf course. Officials said two adults and two children were on the plane. All four were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Operation Lone Star realities: Continued successes, record number of dead
(The Center Square) – Texas law enforcement officers working through the state’s border security mission, Operation Lone Star, continue to thwart human smuggling activity as U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported a record number of deaths of illegal crossers in fiscal 2022. Law enforcement, working with Border Patrol...
Report: New York tax climate, as usual, drags in near the rear
(The Center Square) – Thanks to its complex tax policies, New York found itself once again near the bottom of the rankings in the Tax Foundation’s 2023 State Business Tax Climate Index. For the fifth straight year, the Empire State came in next to last in the annual...
Gov. DeSantis: Nation's report card scores show keeping schools open the right decision
(The Center Square) – The 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) rankings indicate that Florida students are “well ahead of their peers, especially with younger and educationally at-risk students who were harmed the most from distance-learning in other states,” the governor said. “We insisted on keeping...
