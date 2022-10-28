Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Diesel Launches New Store in Tokyo
Under the creative direction of Glenn Martens, Diesel has reached new heights in its exhibition of contemporary fashion. With this revitalization, the Italy-based brand has now launched a new flagship store in Tokyo, Japan. Opening today, the two-level store is located in Ginza Marronnier Gate. Channeling the Diesel logo’s signature...
This Historic Amsterdam Canal House Gets a Japanese-Inspired Makeover
All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In the renovation of a historic Amsterdam canal house, architect Dominique Hage had a source of inspiration nearly 6,000 miles away. The founder...
This 1930s Spanish Casita in LA Got a Wild and Whimsical Makeover
In an upstairs boudoir of a 1930s Spanish home in Silver Lake sits a chair that once belonged to the set of Big Little Lies. Of course, the theatrical decor isn’t just a coincidence—it’s a subtle hat tip to its actor owners, Barbadian-born Deidrie Henry Dickerman (also a writer and activist) and creative life coach Douglas Dickerman, whose wild and whimsical signature extends well beyond the bedroom seating. “But it wasn’t always this pretty, and finding Faith was the great adventure,” laughs Deidrie.
Tour a DIY-Savvy Couple’s Nature-Inspired Los Angeles Home
In the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles, organic defines the modus operandi of everyday life—not only in the abundant juice shops and health food stores but in the hilly landscape where houses are tucked among lush palms and cypress trees. So when AD100 designer Mandy Cheng and her husband, architect Rory Reynolds, set out to overhaul one such home as their own, the vistas from the backyard provided a natural point of departure.
Industrial Chic? These New Luxe London Residences Are Built Inside a Former Power Station
When the Lots Road Power Station was completed in 1905, it broke design boundaries as the largest power station ever constructed with 275-foot-high chimneys that towered above the River Thames. Not only was it the first and largest steel-framed building in the British Isles, but this power station was also a crucial component of industrial London: It powered the London Underground for more than a century (until it was decommissioned in 2002) and generated electricity for citizens during the Blitz of World War II. Powerhouse is one of three great industrial power stations that has been redeveloped over the years,...
This $6.8 Million Midcentury Estate in the UK Blends Japanese Architecture With California Style
A decade in the making, one of the UK’s most remarkable residences has hit the market—and you’d be forgiven for mistaking it for one of Frank Lloyd Wright’s famed SoCal creations. Dubbed Abbey Orchard House, the 5,175-square-foot property, which is listed with Savills for £5.9 million ($6.8 million), is sited on roughly two acres between the River Ver and ancient St Albans Cathedral. Surrounded by more than 150 massive fruit trees, the modernist abode was constructed by architect Rogan Gale-Brown and today comprises five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a private river bank and enough parking for up to 20 cars. However, it’s the...
architizer.com
intergenerational interweaving // Lechner & Lechner Architects
The non-profit housing estate Farmschachstrasse of the ” Gemeinnützige Salzburger Wohnbaugesellschaft m.b.H.” (GSWB) is located in the city of Saalfelden in Austria. The project was the result of an architecture competition in which the design team of architects , Johannes Schallhammer and Christine Lechner, lechner lechner schallhammer was able to convince.
yankodesign.com
Aera is a vertical resort concept for those living in cities who need to take a break
As someone who has lived in the city all my life, I would often get the urge to just escape to a beach or any nature oasis somewhere in the middle of a work day. But of course that seems impossible most of the time since I’m stuck in the concrete jungle. There have been designs and concepts of bringing nature closer to the city but unfortunately for me, I can only look at these from my computer screen and hope that someday, we’ll get something like them in my city.
mansionglobal.com
Quirky English House—With a Dash of Japanese Minka—Lists for Nearly £6 Million
“Part Japanese, part medieval cloister, part Roman villa”—that’s how host Kevin McCloud described this property on the Channel 4 home-building and renovation show “Grand Designs.”. Now, the architectural amalgamation, otherwise known as Abbey Orchard House, is on the market for £5.95 million (US$6.8 million). The...
yankodesign.com
This tiny wooden cabin revamps remote working & is a boon for frazzled employees
Charlie Hammond spent years working in London’s start-up culture, which led him to feel perpetually exhausted and stressed. He knew he needed to get away from the hustle and bustle of the metropolitan city, and he finally zoned in on the West Coast. He moved to Los Angeles since it provided not only the comfort of a big city but also quiet access to nature. His time in LA, and the peace of mind he acquired there, inspired him to provide a similar experience to other frazzled workers!
tinyhousetalk.com
Modern and Minimalist Tiny House in Sweden by Tiny House Nordic
This is a modern and minimalist one-level tiny house in Sweden by Tiny House Nordic called the KEU Mobile Home. The 37m2 (398 square feet) home includes a multi-functional living area/bedroom with a sofa bed, a luxurious bathroom, and a well-equipped kitchen with a murphy-bed style dining table that hides away when not in use.
allthatsinteresting.com
This Week In History News, Oct. 23 – 29
Vikings swords unearthed in Sweden, World War II "ghost boat" found in California, ancient bog bodies discovered in Germany. 1,200-Year-Old Swords Used As Grave Markers At A Viking Burial Ground Were Just Uncovered In Sweden. Viking warriors had nearly religious relationships with their swords. They believed that a man and...
Flying Magazine
Single-Pilot Ops Originated in Europe
Two-pilot operations in American multiengine aircraft date back to World War II. America’s bombers—the B-17, B-24, and B-25—all relied on having two pilots in the cockpit. In Europe, however, it was a different story. In Germany and England, for example, there was a shortage of pilots because...
rv-pro.com
Classic in the Front, Party in the Back
This article originally appeared in RV PRO’s sister publication, THE SHOP. As a kid, I grew up taking family vacations in a trailer. The UK can be cold, wet and damp; nevertheless, I have fond memories of those carefree, simple times. Maybe that’s what attracts people of all ages...
american-rails.com
EMD "F2" Locomotives
The F2 was built directly after production was completed on the FT model, soon after World War II had ended. The locomotive appeared similar, externally to the FT although the carbody did receive a slight upgrade (most notably the overall number of portholes). Internally, the F2 was virtually identical to...
Take Your First Peek Inside the Luxurious New Orient Express Train
A luxurious new take on the iconic Orient Express train is coming in 2025, and you can take you first sneak peek now. A first round of images of the updated car interiors was recently unveiled at an immersive virtual reality exhibition called the “Orient Express Revelation,” which was displayed during Paris art week.
a-z-animals.com
Phytosaurs
This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. Phytosaurs Pictures. View all of our Phytosaurs pictures in the gallery. 720 × 576 pixels, file size: 228 KB, MIME...
The Ascent by Stefan Hertmans review – a Nazi ghost in my house
In this powerful hybrid of history and fiction, a Booker nominee investigates the SS recruit who once owned his house in Ghent
Why Don't We Have World's Fairs Anymore?
In today’s world, the world of tomorrow is usually showcased at events like the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), or via grand announcements from companies like Apple. But in the 19th and 20th centuries, technological and architectural marvels often debuted at world’s fairs. The Eiffel Tower, the X-ray machine, and even IMAX movies were all initially seen by enraptured attendees at these massive gatherings that attracted attention from around the globe. Some have described them as “architectural beauty pageants.”
Comments / 0