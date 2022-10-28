Read full article on original website
14news.com
UE Women’s Basketball hammers Roosevelt in Exhibition Debut
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In its lone exhibition of the preseason, the University of Evansville women’s basketball team got up and down the floor quickly in a 101-57 victory over Roosevelt University (Ill.) on Saturday afternoon inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville. Six Aces finished in double-figures, including all...
Highlights: Aces defeat Mighty Oaks in first exhibition game
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Four players finished in double figured to lead the University of Evansville men’s basketball team to an 81-56 victory over Oakland City in exhibition action inside the Ford Center. Leading the Purple Aces was Antoine Smith Jr. with a game-high 17 points. He converted six of his seven field goal tries and […]
14news.com
Groundbreaking set for new OCU baseball stadium
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - A news conference and groundbreaking is planned this week on the campus of Oakland City University. It will be Thursday, November 3, at 3:30 p.m. at the site of Brooks Pinnick Baseball Field. That’s on Williams Street, east of Tichenor Athletic Center. Officials say...
14news.com
Aces Volleyball picks up second road win of the weekend, over Illinois-Chicago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three University of Evansville players recorded double digit kills to lead the Purple Aces volleyball team to a 3-1 road victory at UIC on Saturday evening. Alondra Vazquez led the way once again with 19 kills with Giulia Cardona adding 14 and Emilee Scheumann checking in...
14news.com
Monday Sunrise Headlines
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A plane crash is under investigation in Evansville.. Authorities say four people aboard the plane were taken to the hospital for their injuries. Plus, we’re expecting an update this morning on a huge five-year murder case in Delphi, Indiana. Abby Williams and Libby German disappeared...
cbs4indy.com
Evansville golf course plane crash ends with 3 hospitalized
EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — Agencies rushed to the scene Sunday afternoon after a plane crashed at the Helfrich Park Golf Course on 1550 Mesker Park Drive. We’re told the call for the crash came in at 1:59 this afternoon. Dispatch tells us three of the four people inside the small plane were taken to the hospital.
14news.com
IHSAA H.S. Football playoff highlights: Athens vs. Carmi-White Co.
CARMI, IL. (WFIE) - Highlights of the IHSAA H.S. Football round one playoff game between Athens vs. Carmi.
Home Team Friday Countdown: Week #11
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Zane and Bailey discuss: Owensboro at Henderson County Jasper at Memorial Reitz at Boonville
Baby Delivered on the Side of the Road Near Indiana College Campus
I don't think AAA offers this kind of roadside assistance. Baby Delivered on Schutte Road Just Off the University of Southern Indiana Campus. It was anything but a routine morning on Wednesday at the University of Southern Indiana campus for Public Safety Sergeant Jonathan Hancock. Just after 7:00 AM, a call came in about a woman in need of medical assistance just off the Lloyd Expressway on the side of Schutte Road which runs along the east side edge of campus. Sgt. Hancock jumped in his vehicle and made his way to the scene. There he found a woman from Illinois who was in labor and trying to make her way to an Evansville hospital to give birth. The problem was, the baby wasn't willing to wait that long. It was ready right at that moment whether anyone else was or not.
earnthenecklace.com
Shaelie Clark Leaving 14 News: Meet the Evansville Anchor and Her Family
Shaelie Clark became Evansville’s favorite anchor in her six years at WFIE. But when she announced that she was resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Shaelie Clark is leaving 14 News and where she is going next. Clark recently announced her pregnancy, and a new baby is coming in December. Her viewers are curious to know more about her family. So, we reveal all about the reporter in this Shaelie Clark wiki.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana woman goes missing after bridge crash in Kentucky
LIVERMORE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police says the public’s help is needed after an Indiana woman was reported missing late Saturday night. According to a police report, 28-year-old Elza Jo Kolle of Evansville went missing around 11:30 p.m. when her car crashed into the US431 Green River Bridge in McLean County.
14news.com
Report of flipped car in Warrick Co.
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to reports of a flipped car Monday morning in Warrick Co. It was around 6:35 a.m. at Center Road and Highway 261. That’s southwest of Boonville, closer to Chandler. The scene is now clear.
14news.com
Evansville woman charged with child neglect
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman has been arrested on a child neglect warrant from last summer. The affidavit for 39-year-old Britney Bell shows police were called to the area of Stanley Ave. and N. Kentucky Ave. back on August 10. Officers say they found Bell unresponsive in the...
14news.com
VCSO deputy diagnosed with cancer passes away after 2 year long battle
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Community members are mourning after the death of a Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputy. According to his wife’s Facebook, Jason Cutrell lost his battle with cancer Saturday evening. “My best friend, love of my life, and favorite person passed away earlier this evening. I am...
14news.com
Thursday groundbreaking set for Madisonville Hopkins Co. Sports Plex
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the City of Madisonville and Hopkins County have announced a groundbreaking will be held for the new Madisonville Hopkins County Sports Plex on Thursday, November 3, at 3:30 p.m. The groundbreaking will take place at 839 Midtown Boulevard in Madisonville. The community is...
city-countyobserver.com
“Evansville Painter/Artist Sells Out London Show First Night”
Andrew “Cooper” a 30-year local /Artist recently completed his international solo gallery exhibition in London England and it was a massive success. “Cooper” studio is located in Evansville, Indiana, Cooper painted 29 canvases in 2022 that were shown at his first Exhibition. American Painter “Cooper” recently just...
14news.com
Evansville man gifted with at-home wheelchair ramp following serious crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Aug. 27, a car sped through a stop sign, hitting Skip Chamberlain’s dump truck and flipping it on its side. Chamberlain’s dump truck hit a pole and he was rescued by first responders. After his story circulated on social media, an Evansville nonprofit...
Local bank moves into historic Evansville building
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A historic building in Evansville has a new tenant. Banterra Bank has moved into the old National City Bank building at the corner of Third and Main streets. Signs were put up October 26, and the newly remodeled loan office is on the second floor. The building was built in 1913 […]
WTVW
Furniture returned after bizarre ‘chairnapping’ incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Somewhere along the way, there must’ve been a joke that started “a guy walks into a bar and steals two chairs.” However, for the owners of Tiki on Main- there is no punchline for the joke after a man walked onto the bar’s patio, stole two chairs, and walked off into the night.
14news.com
5 more Habitat homes to be built for tornado victims in Ohio Co.
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Owensboro are partnering with Habitat for Humanity of Ohio County in rebuilding homes for those who survived the deadly December 10-11, 2021 tornadoes that ripped through western Kentucky. In Ohio County, five homes are being built due to a...
