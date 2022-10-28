ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Report: Vikings Have Inquired About Brandin Cooks Trade With Texans

The Vikings have reached out to the Texans regarding a potential trade for wide receiver Brandin Cooks, according to The Score's Jordan Schultz. The Packers, Rams, and Giants have also inquired about Cooks, a 29-year-old wideout with six 1,000-yard seasons to his name. With the Texans off to a rough...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tyler Lockett Clarifies Perceived Slight Toward Russell Wilson

Following Seattle’s 27–13 win over the Giants on Sunday afternoon, Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett made waves when asked about his team. “It’s amazing what we can accomplish when no one cares who gets the credit,” Lockett said. With rumors emerging in recent weeks that Russell...
SEATTLE, WA
Monday Night Football Betting Promos & Bonuses: $4000+ for Browns vs Bengals Tonight

CINCINNATI, OH
Doug Pederson on Jaguars’ Losing Streak: ‘These Last Couple of Weeks Are Tough To Take’

After Week 3, the Jacksonville Jaguars were on Cloud 9. A month later, they are in the cellar, and the door appears to be closing faster and faster each week. The Jaguars have taken tough loss after tough loss on the chin this year, with Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos extending a five-game losing streak that has seen the Jaguars lose by one score in each game.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Vikings-Cardinals Takeaways: Za’Darius Smith, Christian Darrisaw, Red Zone Success

It's getting harder and harder to make the argument that the Vikings are a fraudulent contender. By beating the Cardinals on Sunday, they're now 6-1 and haven't lost a game since Week 2, when they fell to the still-undefeated Eagles on the road. This was a highly impressive win for the Vikings, who still have plenty of things they can improve on over the final ten games of the regular season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Report: ‘Odds are Good’ Colts Trade Nyheim Hines Tuesday

On Monday night, the eve of the NFL's trade deadline, it was reported that teams were reaching out to the Indianapolis Colts to check on the availability of running back Nyheim Hines. ESPN's Colts reporter Stephen Holder added even more context later, saying that the "odds are good" that Hines...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bills Beat Packers, Losing Streak Reaches Four

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers weren’t ready for primetime. At this point, they’re not ready for anytime. The Buffalo Bills dominated the Packers 27-17 on Sunday night. A national television audience watched a perennial Super Bowl contender in a serious state of decline, the outcome completely predictable based on the state of their passing games.
GREEN BAY, WI
Could the Bears Ship Anyone Else Out of Town?

Eddie Jackson better look out. Could he be next to be traded by the Bears after Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith have been dealt in less than a week?. There aren't many Bears left for Bears GM Ryan Poles to trade after Quinn, Smith and Khalil Mack all got shipped out in deals, but it probably would surprise no one if Jackson, running back David Montgomery, wide receiver Darnell Mooney or cornerback Jaylon Johnson popped up in the rumor mill based on contract status before Tuesday's 3 p.m. trade deadline.
GEORGIA STATE
Simmons Steps Up His Game on Bad Ankle

NASHVILLE – Imagine what a healthy Jeffery Simmons might have been able to do against the Houston Texans. Playing on an injured ankle – one that kept him from taking any practice snaps last week – the fourth-year defensive tackle was still a terror in the Tennessee Titans’ 17-10 win over the Texans on Sunday. He posted a team-best 92.8 grade from Pro Football Focus, nearly matching his season-best grade of 93.0 from Week 1. Simmons played only 38 snaps, his fewest of the season, but still managed seven quarterback pressures, per PFF, which included one sack.
NASHVILLE, TN
Titans Huge Underdogs in Week 9 Despite AFC’s Longest Win Streak

View the original article to see embedded media. Over the last six weeks, the Tennessee Titans dug out of a 0-2 hole, rattled off five consecutive wins and ascended to the AFC’s second seed in the process. They’ve edged the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders, swept the Indianapolis...
NASHVILLE, TN
NextGen Speed for Justin Fields Causes Defenses Issues

It's best to call it a thunder and lightning-lightning rushing attack. With David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert and Justin Fields all carrying the ball extensively in the Bears running game put together by offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, it's a case of two burners and a tough, hard-nosed runner in Montgomery. The...
FLORIDA STATE
Former Buccaneer named interim head coach at SEC school

Auburn finally made the change everyone saw coming when the school elected to fire head coach Bryan Harsin after less than two years with the program. Harsin recorded a 9-12 overall record with the Tigers, including a 4-9 mark in conference play. Coupled with drama off the field, that simply wasn't good enough to keep him around at a school that considers itself as one of the elites in college football.
TAMPA, FL
Dan Campbell Says Relationship With Brad Holmes Is ‘Good as Ever’

The Detroit Lions have made their first coaching move of the 2022 season. Secondary coach Aubrey Pleasant was fired Monday, as first reported by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. The decision was made early Monday morning, head coach Dan Campbell said. It came as the result of much...
DETROIT, MI
The Pros and Cons of Giants Trading for a New Receiver

The one position where the New York Giants couldn't afford to lose talent --wide receiver--is now down another man thanks to the team's decision to move Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs for a conditional third-round and a sixth-round pick in next year's draft. Regardless of why the trade...
ALABAMA STATE
Report: Broncos’ Asking Price for Jerry Jeudy Too Steep for Giants

In the immediate aftermath of the Denver Broncos' win in London, we learned from ESPN insider Adam Schefter that GM George Paton is reluctant to trade wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler. Both young wideouts contributed mightily to the Broncos' 21-17 over the Jacksonville Jaguars. But we know receiver-needy...
DENVER, CO

