NASHVILLE – Imagine what a healthy Jeffery Simmons might have been able to do against the Houston Texans. Playing on an injured ankle – one that kept him from taking any practice snaps last week – the fourth-year defensive tackle was still a terror in the Tennessee Titans’ 17-10 win over the Texans on Sunday. He posted a team-best 92.8 grade from Pro Football Focus, nearly matching his season-best grade of 93.0 from Week 1. Simmons played only 38 snaps, his fewest of the season, but still managed seven quarterback pressures, per PFF, which included one sack.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO