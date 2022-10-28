Read full article on original website
New Steak House to Occupy Dallas Landmark Reunion TowerLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Beto O'Rourke Made a Visit to See T. D. Jakes that the Major Texas News Networks IgnoredTom HandyDallas, TX
The XFL is Returning to Arlington, Texas in 2023Larry LeaseArlington, TX
Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Wichita Eagle
Report: Vikings Have Inquired About Brandin Cooks Trade With Texans
The Vikings have reached out to the Texans regarding a potential trade for wide receiver Brandin Cooks, according to The Score's Jordan Schultz. The Packers, Rams, and Giants have also inquired about Cooks, a 29-year-old wideout with six 1,000-yard seasons to his name. With the Texans off to a rough...
Wichita Eagle
Jake’s Takes | Commanders Spoil Sam Ehlinger’s Colts Debut in Final Minute
It wasn't the result that the Indianapolis Colts were hoping for in Sam Ehlinger's first-career start at quarterback, as the team fell at home to the Washington Commanders, 17-16. The offense had numerous gaffes that prevented them from a productive day, and the defense did enough to get by until...
Wichita Eagle
Snap Counts Skewed as Eagles Rested Some Players in Blowout of Steelers
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles decided to go away from the tendencies they showed the league for the first six games of the season, using the bye week to devise another way to let its versatile offense work. So, they didn't use much RPO stuff and let Jalen Hurts air...
Wichita Eagle
Tyler Lockett Clarifies Perceived Slight Toward Russell Wilson
Following Seattle’s 27–13 win over the Giants on Sunday afternoon, Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett made waves when asked about his team. “It’s amazing what we can accomplish when no one cares who gets the credit,” Lockett said. With rumors emerging in recent weeks that Russell...
Wichita Eagle
The Eagles were called for a rarely seen defensive delay of game penalty
In a Week 7 game, the Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive linemen made a coordinated leg shift and duped a 49ers offensive lineman into a false start on a field-goal attempt. As a result, San Francisco was pushed out of field-goal range and was forced to punt. On Sunday, Eagles...
Wichita Eagle
Monday Night Football Betting Promos & Bonuses: $4000+ for Browns vs Bengals Tonight
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. It is an AFC North showdown in the Week 8 Monday Night Football matchup, as the Cincinnati Bengals go on the road to face the Cleveland Browns. New bettors can rake in more than $4000 in Monday Night Football betting bonuses by using the generous sportsbook promo codes on offer from top online sportsbooks.
Wichita Eagle
Doug Pederson on Jaguars’ Losing Streak: ‘These Last Couple of Weeks Are Tough To Take’
After Week 3, the Jacksonville Jaguars were on Cloud 9. A month later, they are in the cellar, and the door appears to be closing faster and faster each week. The Jaguars have taken tough loss after tough loss on the chin this year, with Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos extending a five-game losing streak that has seen the Jaguars lose by one score in each game.
Wichita Eagle
Vikings-Cardinals Takeaways: Za’Darius Smith, Christian Darrisaw, Red Zone Success
It's getting harder and harder to make the argument that the Vikings are a fraudulent contender. By beating the Cardinals on Sunday, they're now 6-1 and haven't lost a game since Week 2, when they fell to the still-undefeated Eagles on the road. This was a highly impressive win for the Vikings, who still have plenty of things they can improve on over the final ten games of the regular season.
Wichita Eagle
Vikings Snap Counts vs. Cardinals: Johnny Mundt, Khyiris Tonga Step Up
It's been quite some time since the Vikings lost a football game. Six weeks, in fact. Their five-game winning streak is tied with the Titans for the longest in the league, trailing only the undefeated Eagles. Sunday's win over the Cardinals has an argument as the Vikings' most impressive win...
Wichita Eagle
Report: ‘Odds are Good’ Colts Trade Nyheim Hines Tuesday
On Monday night, the eve of the NFL's trade deadline, it was reported that teams were reaching out to the Indianapolis Colts to check on the availability of running back Nyheim Hines. ESPN's Colts reporter Stephen Holder added even more context later, saying that the "odds are good" that Hines...
Wichita Eagle
Bills Beat Packers, Losing Streak Reaches Four
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers weren’t ready for primetime. At this point, they’re not ready for anytime. The Buffalo Bills dominated the Packers 27-17 on Sunday night. A national television audience watched a perennial Super Bowl contender in a serious state of decline, the outcome completely predictable based on the state of their passing games.
Wichita Eagle
Could the Bears Ship Anyone Else Out of Town?
Eddie Jackson better look out. Could he be next to be traded by the Bears after Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith have been dealt in less than a week?. There aren't many Bears left for Bears GM Ryan Poles to trade after Quinn, Smith and Khalil Mack all got shipped out in deals, but it probably would surprise no one if Jackson, running back David Montgomery, wide receiver Darnell Mooney or cornerback Jaylon Johnson popped up in the rumor mill based on contract status before Tuesday's 3 p.m. trade deadline.
Wichita Eagle
Simmons Steps Up His Game on Bad Ankle
NASHVILLE – Imagine what a healthy Jeffery Simmons might have been able to do against the Houston Texans. Playing on an injured ankle – one that kept him from taking any practice snaps last week – the fourth-year defensive tackle was still a terror in the Tennessee Titans’ 17-10 win over the Texans on Sunday. He posted a team-best 92.8 grade from Pro Football Focus, nearly matching his season-best grade of 93.0 from Week 1. Simmons played only 38 snaps, his fewest of the season, but still managed seven quarterback pressures, per PFF, which included one sack.
Wichita Eagle
Titans Huge Underdogs in Week 9 Despite AFC’s Longest Win Streak
View the original article to see embedded media. Over the last six weeks, the Tennessee Titans dug out of a 0-2 hole, rattled off five consecutive wins and ascended to the AFC’s second seed in the process. They’ve edged the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders, swept the Indianapolis...
Wichita Eagle
NextGen Speed for Justin Fields Causes Defenses Issues
It's best to call it a thunder and lightning-lightning rushing attack. With David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert and Justin Fields all carrying the ball extensively in the Bears running game put together by offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, it's a case of two burners and a tough, hard-nosed runner in Montgomery. The...
Wichita Eagle
Former Buccaneer named interim head coach at SEC school
Auburn finally made the change everyone saw coming when the school elected to fire head coach Bryan Harsin after less than two years with the program. Harsin recorded a 9-12 overall record with the Tigers, including a 4-9 mark in conference play. Coupled with drama off the field, that simply wasn't good enough to keep him around at a school that considers itself as one of the elites in college football.
Wichita Eagle
Dan Campbell Says Relationship With Brad Holmes Is ‘Good as Ever’
The Detroit Lions have made their first coaching move of the 2022 season. Secondary coach Aubrey Pleasant was fired Monday, as first reported by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. The decision was made early Monday morning, head coach Dan Campbell said. It came as the result of much...
Wichita Eagle
Jets’ Denzel Mims Sets Career-High in Final Game Before Trade Deadline
While Elijah Moore was held without a catch for the second game in a row, another disgruntled Jets wide receiver broke free on offense, showing what he's capable of. Denzel Mims was quiet in Sunday's loss to the Patriots up until New York's final drive in the fourth quarter. Looking...
Wichita Eagle
The Pros and Cons of Giants Trading for a New Receiver
The one position where the New York Giants couldn't afford to lose talent --wide receiver--is now down another man thanks to the team's decision to move Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs for a conditional third-round and a sixth-round pick in next year's draft. Regardless of why the trade...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Broncos’ Asking Price for Jerry Jeudy Too Steep for Giants
In the immediate aftermath of the Denver Broncos' win in London, we learned from ESPN insider Adam Schefter that GM George Paton is reluctant to trade wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler. Both young wideouts contributed mightily to the Broncos' 21-17 over the Jacksonville Jaguars. But we know receiver-needy...
