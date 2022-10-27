ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Source: Ravens acquire LB Roquan Smith in trade with Bears

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens filled the biggest void in the middle of their defense with the NFL's leading tackler. The Ravens acquired Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith on Monday, a team source confirmed, completing the deal a day before the NFL trade deadline. A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the Ravens are sending the Bears a second- and a fifth-round pick in 2023 for Smith, who tops the NFL with 83 tackles this season.
BALTIMORE, MD
lastwordonsports.com

Reports: Lamar Jackson ‘Not Happy’ with Baltimore

As per Skip Bayless on the Skip Bayless Show this week, Lamar Jackson is not happy with the Baltimore Ravens. The source of his dissatisfaction? Unsurprisingly, the stalled contract talks. On the show, Bayless says that the source he heard about this from is a credible source inside the Ravens...
BALTIMORE, MD
ESPN

Titans again pound opponents with Derrick Henry, defense

NASHVILLE, Tenn. --  The Tennessee Titans have two-time rushing champ Derrick Henry and a punishing defense, so the two-time AFC South division winners are leaning into their strengths right now. Pound opponents into submission. Ryan Tannehill snapped his start streak because of a sprained right ankle and illness. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
ESPN

Burrow sacked, Bengals pummeled by Browns in 32-13 loss

CLEVELAND --  Joe Burrow barely looked like himself, and it had nothing to do with any kind of silly costume or mask. The Browns made Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals almost unrecognizable. Under pressure from Cleveland's defensive line from the first snap, Burrow had little time to throw and...
CINCINNATI, OH
ESPN

Giants not good enough to overcome mistakes vs. Seattle

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. --  While they finished the first half of the season with a very unexpected 6-2 record, the New York Giants showed in their loss to Seattle their margin of error is slim. The Giants are not one of those teams so deep in talent it can...
SEATTLE, WA
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
ESPN

Despite being back at .500, Patriots have issues to fix

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. --  New Englands win over the New York Jets was much needed. It also may be a bit of fools gold regarding the current state of the team. The Patriots (4-4) are now back to .500 with the victory. It doesnt mean there isnt still plenty to clean up as they prepare to host the Indianapolis Colts in the final game before their bye.
MINNESOTA STATE
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
ESPN

How QBs Lawrence, Wilson, Fields, Jones, Mills have struggled

In recent years, NFL analysts and fans have grown accustomed to the second-year quarterback breakout. Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson won MVP awards in their second seasons, while Carson Wentz was on pace to take home one of his own before suffering a torn left ACL in 2017. Fellow draftees Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts and Jared Goff all took their own major strides forward in their sophomore campaigns.

