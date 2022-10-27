FOXBOROUGH, Mass. --  New Englands win over the New York Jets was much needed. It also may be a bit of fools gold regarding the current state of the team. The Patriots (4-4) are now back to .500 with the victory. It doesnt mean there isnt still plenty to clean up as they prepare to host the Indianapolis Colts in the final game before their bye.

