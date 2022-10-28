Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
littlerocksoiree.com
Little Rock Soirée's 2022 Class of Men on a Mission
It is our immense pleasure to present to you the 2022 class of Men on a Mission. Last year, our team officially launched this special section, one we’d long dreamt of sharing. This year, following a warm reception to the inaugural class, we’re thrilled to bring back the list. We opened nominations to readers before vetting each entry, then reaching out with this marketing opportunity.
Little Rock’s Ernest Green house receives a make-over
A historic Little Rock home is getting a makeover courtesy of several local organizations.
ualrpublicradio.org
Restoration underway on childhood home of Little Rock 9's Ernest Green
A house that Ernest Green lived in when he was one of the nine Black students who desegregated Little Rock's Central High School in 1957 is being restored. He would become the first of the Little Rock Nine to graduate from the school the following year. The house at 1224...
KATV
'90s gang war veterans react to record-matching Little Rock homicide numbers
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A shooting on Sunday marked the 70th Little Rock homicide this year, matching the record high set in 1993. With two months left in the year, the number of Little Rock homicides is projected to surpass 1993 numbers. The total number of homicides in Pulaski County currently stands at 100, also projected to surpass the record high of 111.
KATV
'Tragic Milestone:' 70th homicide this year brings Little Rock to 1993 record high
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A shooting early Sunday morning marked the 70th homicide this year, matching the city's record high. The shooting claimed the life of David Royal, 34, of Jacksonville, the Little Rock Police Department said. At 2:02 a.m., officers responded to the shooting at 6 York Drive,...
KATV
UCA welcomes poet Tess Taylor to campus as artist-in-residence
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The University of Central Arkansas will host acclaimed poet Tess Taylor as an artist-in-residence on Thursday and Friday. A news release said that Taylor will hold a public reading and book signing on Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the McCastlain Ballroom, being presented by the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Little Rock residents prepare for Halloween
Halloween marks the unofficial start of the Holiday season and many people, especially children, are having fun time during the whole day and night. This year, Halloween will be celebrated on Monday next week and people are having their last costume preparations. The Covid-19 pandemic in the last two years...
Little Rock seeing one of its deadliest years in nearly 3 decades
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Little Rock is facing one of the city's deadliest years in nearly 30 years. Sunday's homicide tied the record for the number of homicides in a single year. David Royal was shot and killed and police have arrested a man for that crime. The Little...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Big rain totals help reduce wildfire concerns
After the two rain events, the fire danger dropped to lower levels everywhere.
Kait 8
Survivor recalls day Heber Springs bridge collapsed, killing 5
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - Five people died and several others suffered injuries when the Swinging Bridge in Heber Springs collapsed into the Little Red River on Oct. 28, 1989. Leah Baker was among those who fell into the water. Her cousin, 34-year-old Gayla Carlton, lost her life. “It totally...
Little Rock police investigating 70th homicide of 2022, ties 1993 record
The Little Rock Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning that tied a grim record for the city.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Michael Lynn Criner of Little Rock
Michael Lynn Criner was born December 18, 1952, in Stuttgart, Arkansas to Mollie Doris Criner. He departed this life on Saturday, October 15, 2022, in his home. Affectionately known as Bread, he attended Stuttgart Public Schools, where he was a member of the Senior High basketball squad. He also loved playing tennis, whenever he could. Michael was an avid football and basketball fan. In addition, he enjoyed growing and tending to his many plants.
Ebby Steppach’s mom remembers her legacy, seven years after disappearance
It is a story that has been in the headlines for years. This week marks seven years since the then 18-year-old Ebby Steppach disappeared in Little Rock.
KHBS
Little Rock police release information about state auditor candidate's arrest
Diamond Arnold-Johnson, a candidate for Arkansas State Auditor, was arrested on a charge of terroristic threatening Friday. In Aug. 2022 her husband, Arick Johnson, was on trial for terroristic threatening over threatening posts made on Facebook, according to a news release sent by the Little Rock Police Department. During the...
KATV
Schools in Pulaski County School District working to prevent flu spread
North Little Rock (KATV) — According to the Arkansas Department of Health, Pulaski County is among the top 10 counties with the highest number of absentees in schools. Crystal Hill Elementary School talked about the action they were taking to prevent the spread of the flu in their school.
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Oct. 23 - 29:. 1. Man arrested in West Helena after pleading for life on Facebook, claiming he was abducted. A 26-year-old man pleaded for help on Facebook Tuesday morning...
What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend? Live music, cheese dip and the paranormal
As Halloween weekend arrives, there is no shortage of fun things to do in central Arkansas, especially for fans of comedy, live music, the paranormal or cheese dip.
KATV
Need some last-minute inspiration for Halloween? 4-year-old Haisley shares her best looks
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — From dressing up as the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to the classic Winnie-the-Pooh, it seems 4-year-old Haisley Hare of Conway has lived out all of dreams during her annual 10 Days of "Haisley-Ween." That's why KATV was eager to pull the curtain...
cenlanow.com
FBT Bank & Mortgage and FHLB Dallas Award $16K to Pine Bluff Nonprofit
PINE BLUFF, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) FBT Bank and Mortgage and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) awarded Home Again Pine Bluff with $16,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221028005361/en/. Representatives from FBT Bank and Mortgage and the...
Affidavit shows Arkansas auditor candidate admitted using Facebook to threaten lawyer, judge
Police claim in an affidavit used to swear out a Pulaski County warrant shows a candidate for Arkansas state auditor admitted in court to posting threats toward a former county prosecutor who is now a judge-elect.
Comments / 0