Little Rock, AR

littlerocksoiree.com

Little Rock Soirée's 2022 Class of Men on a Mission

It is our immense pleasure to present to you the 2022 class of Men on a Mission. Last year, our team officially launched this special section, one we’d long dreamt of sharing. This year, following a warm reception to the inaugural class, we’re thrilled to bring back the list. We opened nominations to readers before vetting each entry, then reaching out with this marketing opportunity.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

'90s gang war veterans react to record-matching Little Rock homicide numbers

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A shooting on Sunday marked the 70th Little Rock homicide this year, matching the record high set in 1993. With two months left in the year, the number of Little Rock homicides is projected to surpass 1993 numbers. The total number of homicides in Pulaski County currently stands at 100, also projected to surpass the record high of 111.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

UCA welcomes poet Tess Taylor to campus as artist-in-residence

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The University of Central Arkansas will host acclaimed poet Tess Taylor as an artist-in-residence on Thursday and Friday. A news release said that Taylor will hold a public reading and book signing on Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the McCastlain Ballroom, being presented by the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences.
CONWAY, AR
mdmh-pinebluff.com

Little Rock residents prepare for Halloween

Halloween marks the unofficial start of the Holiday season and many people, especially children, are having fun time during the whole day and night. This year, Halloween will be celebrated on Monday next week and people are having their last costume preparations. The Covid-19 pandemic in the last two years...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Survivor recalls day Heber Springs bridge collapsed, killing 5

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - Five people died and several others suffered injuries when the Swinging Bridge in Heber Springs collapsed into the Little Red River on Oct. 28, 1989. Leah Baker was among those who fell into the water. Her cousin, 34-year-old Gayla Carlton, lost her life. “It totally...
HEBER SPRINGS, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Michael Lynn Criner of Little Rock

Michael Lynn Criner was born December 18, 1952, in Stuttgart, Arkansas to Mollie Doris Criner. He departed this life on Saturday, October 15, 2022, in his home. Affectionately known as Bread, he attended Stuttgart Public Schools, where he was a member of the Senior High basketball squad. He also loved playing tennis, whenever he could. Michael was an avid football and basketball fan. In addition, he enjoyed growing and tending to his many plants.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
cenlanow.com

FBT Bank & Mortgage and FHLB Dallas Award $16K to Pine Bluff Nonprofit

PINE BLUFF, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) FBT Bank and Mortgage and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) awarded Home Again Pine Bluff with $16,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221028005361/en/. Representatives from FBT Bank and Mortgage and the...
PINE BLUFF, AR

