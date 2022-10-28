Read full article on original website
Mendell O. Parker, 93
Mendell O. Parker, 93, of Roundhill passed away Oct. 29, 2022 at his granddaughter’s home in Green County. The Edmonson County native was a retired shipping and receiving clerk for Reynolds Aluminum, an ordained minister and a US Army Korean War veteran. He was a son of the late Dio Balaam Parker and nannie Bell Slaughter Parker and the husband of the late Versie Seabolt Parker. He was preceded in death by a son, Todd Parker; a granddaughter, Felicia Parker; five brothers, Delbert, Auldon, Vollie, Rayburn and Dio Balaam Parker Jr.; and four sisters, Cleo Priddy, Estelyne Kinser, Willodean Xanthopoulos and Carmeleda Wingfield.
UPS expanding, adding over 400 jobs in Bullitt, Jefferson counties
UPS Supply Chain Solutions Inc. plans to expand into two new locations and create 435 jobs in Jefferson and Bullitt counties, officials said. The new facilities will increase the supply chain within the healthcare sector, according to a statement from Gov. Andy Beshear. “Just as important as the economic impact...
Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries after being struck by Grayson Co. Schools bus
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash with a Grayson County school bus. Friday afternoon at approximately 3:35, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Robert Jackson and Officer Brian Jennings, the Leitchfield Fire Department, EMS, and Grayson County Schools officials responded to the accident at the intersection of Brandenburg Road and Lilac Road.
Breckinridge Co. man killed after being ejected during accident near Westview
A Breckinridge County man has been killed in a single-vehicle rollover accident. The Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at approximately 4:00 Friday afternoon in the 4000 block of Hwy 259 near Westview, according to a report by WXBC.com. The sheriff’s office told the news outlet that...
