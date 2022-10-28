ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Melbourne Cup: Interpretation the only horse that fails to finish the race

Trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace had plenty to celebrate after their horse Gold Trip powered to victory in 'the race that stops the nation’. However, another of their horses failed to finish, with Interpretation the only one in the field of 22 to do so. The four-year-old from...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'A lot of stuff is going to happen': Phil Mickelson looks to the future after turbulent first year with LIV Golf comes to a close

DORAL, Fla. – One of the fan favorites at the LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami is heading home early. Phil Mickelson lost to Cameron Smith on the final hole on Friday to seal the deal for his team’s defeat to the Aussie’s Punch GC in the quarterfinals of the Saudi Arabia-backed series’ $50 million finale, putting to bed a turbulent year for the six-time major champion.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

2022 World Gymnastics Championships results

Qualifying results from the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England through 2 of 10 subdivisions (full results are here) …. Women’s Team (top eight make Tuesday’s team final) Women’s All-Around (top 24, max. two per country, make Thursday’s final) 3. Jordan Chiles (USA) — 53.998...
Sporting News

'Far too predictable': Carlos Spencer slams All Blacks after 'frustrating' performance

Rugby legend Carlos Spencer has slammed the All Blacks after a “frustrating” attacking display during their 38-31 win over Japan on Saturday. The All Blacks were the heavy favourites ahead of the the fifth official Test match between the two nations, and carried that belief into the Test – racing out to a commanding 18-point lead in just over half an hour.
The Spun

NASCAR World Shocked By Ross Chastain's Move Sunday

The NASCAR world is pretty amazed by what happened with Ross Chastain on Sunday afternoon. While Chastain didn't win Sunday's Cup Series race, he pulled an insane move to get into the top four for the championship moving forward. "ABSOLUTELY WILD! BELL WINS! CHASTAIN WITH AN INCREDIBLE MOVE!" NASCAR tweeted.

