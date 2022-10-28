Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Melbourne Cup: Interpretation the only horse that fails to finish the race
Trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace had plenty to celebrate after their horse Gold Trip powered to victory in 'the race that stops the nation’. However, another of their horses failed to finish, with Interpretation the only one in the field of 22 to do so. The four-year-old from...
Sporting News
F1 qualifying results: Starting grid for Mexican Grand Prix as Max Verstappen holds off Mercedes challenge
Max Verstappen held off the challenge of Mercedes to claim pole position for Sunday's Mexican Grand Prix. The newly crowned back-to-back world champion produced a fine final flying lap to finish ahead of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, who had led the way in the final practice session. Russell said...
'A lot of stuff is going to happen': Phil Mickelson looks to the future after turbulent first year with LIV Golf comes to a close
DORAL, Fla. – One of the fan favorites at the LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami is heading home early. Phil Mickelson lost to Cameron Smith on the final hole on Friday to seal the deal for his team’s defeat to the Aussie’s Punch GC in the quarterfinals of the Saudi Arabia-backed series’ $50 million finale, putting to bed a turbulent year for the six-time major champion.
NBC Sports
2022 World Gymnastics Championships results
Qualifying results from the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England through 2 of 10 subdivisions (full results are here) …. Women’s Team (top eight make Tuesday’s team final) Women’s All-Around (top 24, max. two per country, make Thursday’s final) 3. Jordan Chiles (USA) — 53.998...
Sporting News
'Far too predictable': Carlos Spencer slams All Blacks after 'frustrating' performance
Rugby legend Carlos Spencer has slammed the All Blacks after a “frustrating” attacking display during their 38-31 win over Japan on Saturday. The All Blacks were the heavy favourites ahead of the the fifth official Test match between the two nations, and carried that belief into the Test – racing out to a commanding 18-point lead in just over half an hour.
Jeopardy! player hints at revenge against former winner & scores Second Chance victory before Tournament of Champions
A JEOPARDY! player has hinted at getting revenge against a fellow contestant who had the upper hand the last time they duked it out. Rowan Ward was quite honest when asked by host Ken Jennings about the upcoming Tournament of Champions. During Friday's episode of the Second Chance finals on...
NASCAR World Shocked By Ross Chastain's Move Sunday
The NASCAR world is pretty amazed by what happened with Ross Chastain on Sunday afternoon. While Chastain didn't win Sunday's Cup Series race, he pulled an insane move to get into the top four for the championship moving forward. "ABSOLUTELY WILD! BELL WINS! CHASTAIN WITH AN INCREDIBLE MOVE!" NASCAR tweeted.
