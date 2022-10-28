ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falls Of Rough, KY

Mendell O. Parker, 93

Mendell O. Parker, 93, of Roundhill passed away Oct. 29, 2022 at his granddaughter’s home in Green County. The Edmonson County native was a retired shipping and receiving clerk for Reynolds Aluminum, an ordained minister and a US Army Korean War veteran. He was a son of the late Dio Balaam Parker and nannie Bell Slaughter Parker and the husband of the late Versie Seabolt Parker. He was preceded in death by a son, Todd Parker; a granddaughter, Felicia Parker; five brothers, Delbert, Auldon, Vollie, Rayburn and Dio Balaam Parker Jr.; and four sisters, Cleo Priddy, Estelyne Kinser, Willodean Xanthopoulos and Carmeleda Wingfield.
ROUNDHILL, KY
