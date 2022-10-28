Mendell O. Parker, 93, of Roundhill passed away Oct. 29, 2022 at his granddaughter’s home in Green County. The Edmonson County native was a retired shipping and receiving clerk for Reynolds Aluminum, an ordained minister and a US Army Korean War veteran. He was a son of the late Dio Balaam Parker and nannie Bell Slaughter Parker and the husband of the late Versie Seabolt Parker. He was preceded in death by a son, Todd Parker; a granddaughter, Felicia Parker; five brothers, Delbert, Auldon, Vollie, Rayburn and Dio Balaam Parker Jr.; and four sisters, Cleo Priddy, Estelyne Kinser, Willodean Xanthopoulos and Carmeleda Wingfield.

ROUNDHILL, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO