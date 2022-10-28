Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Reflects On Being Beaten Up By Six Marines
Shawn Michaels will be the first to admit that he wasn't always the most mature person back in the day. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer may have come out the other side with a remarkable career, but he didn't take the easiest road to get there. Struggles with drug addiction took their toll, and on one October night in 1995, "The Heartbreak Kid" wound up on the receiving end of a real-life beatdown, purportedly by six Marines.
tjrwrestling.net
Jimmy Uso Reacts To Ava Raine’s NXT Debut
Could The Rock’s daughter, Ava Raine, be the next member of The Bloodline?. Last Tuesday, Simone Johnson — who is the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and known in the ring as Ava Raine — made her debut on WWE NXT when she was revealed to be The Schism faction’s fourth member, who before Raine, featured Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler. After Raine was unmasked, she would drop a quick promo.
MMAmania.com
Official ‘Paul vs. Silva’ salaries: What will each fighter earn for tonight’s PPV event?
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will collide in a highly-anticipated boxing match later tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., and the two fighters will earn millions doing it. LIVE! Watch ‘Paul Vs. Silva’ On PPV...
411mania.com
Emma Comments on WWE Return, Listed on SmackDown Roster
– WWE.com is now officially listing Emma as part of the SmackDown roster following her return to WWE last night on SmackDown. After the show, she also tweeted that she has come “home.” You can check out her tweet below:
411mania.com
WWE News: SmackDown Heads to Europe, SmackDown & Level Up Video Highlights
– The WWE SmackDown roster heads to Europe, with a live event scheduled for Glasgow, Scotland at the OVO Hydro. Here’s the announced lineup:. * Braun Strowman & The New Day vs. The Usos & Sami Zayn with Solo Sikoa. * Liv Morgan vs Shayna Baszler. * WWE Intercontinental...
MMA Fighting
Video: Nate Diaz slaps member of Jake Paul’s team backstage at Paul vs. Silva
Nate Diaz got physical with a member of Jake Paul’s team prior to Paul’s matchup with Anderson Silva on Saturday. Backstage at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., following Diaz’s teammate Chris Avila’s dominant decision win over YouTube star Dr. Mike Varshavski, a skirmish broke out backstage.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights
Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights from the main event, courtesy of the Showtime, FITE TV, and other outlets. Paul vs. Silva took place Oct. 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Jake Paul (6-0) collided with the former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-2) in the main event. The fight aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.
Anderson Silva humbly accepts losing to Jake Paul: 'I'm superhero, but sometimes my half human fail'
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Anderson Silva has no excuses for his loss to Jake Paul. Silva, a former longtime UFC middleweight champion, dropped a unanimous decision to Paul in Saturday’s Showtime boxing headliner at Desert Diamond Arena. It was a competitive fight, but a knockdown by Paul in Round 8 locked in his victory on the scorecard, moving the YouTuber to 6-0 in his boxing career.
ringsidenews.com
Iron Sheik Threatens To Break Jake Paul’s Neck After Anderson Silva Fight
Jake Paul has always been part of huge boxing matches, and he manages to build up a ton of hype for his fights. Jake Paul also loves trash-talking his opponents, and it has proven to be an effective strategy. However, even The Problem Child is no match for the Iron Sheik.
MMAmania.com
Anderson Silva issues post-fight statement on decision loss to Jake Paul: ‘I failed my whole strategy’
Anderson Silva was supposed to be the man to finally take out Jake Paul after the YouTuber turned boxer had punked the MMA community multiple times. Alas, it was not to be. After seven closely contested rounds, Paul knocked “The Spider” down in the eighth and final round, cementing a unanimous decision win over Silva (watch the highlights here)
411mania.com
Delirious & Gary Juster Reportedly Join MLW Team
A couple of names have reportedly joined MLW in a backstage capacity, namely Delirious and Gary Juster. PWInsider reports that Hunter “Delirious” Johnston, who was the booker for ROH until it went on hiatus and was bought by Tony Khan, is working for MLW as a producer. Delirious makes his in-ring debut for the company tonight at Fightland.
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin def. Von Wagner & Duke Hudson. Benjamin wasn’t there at first but showed up mid-match.
Cody Rhodes didn’t leave AEW because of The Elite or CM Punk. Source? Cody Rhodes.
As Cody Rhodes continues to rehab and heal up from his torn pec, he’s still finding some time to set the record straight on a few things. Specifically, Rhodes explained why he decided to leave AEW, a company he helped start, to return to WWE. Responding to a fan on Twitter (whose tweet is now hidden), Rhodes said it wasn’t disputes with his fellow EVPs or CM Punk that made him want to leave, nor was it motivated by financial considerations. “I didn’t leave because of the Bucks/Kenny,” Rhodes said. ” … and I didn’t leave because of/or have issues with Punk....
tjrwrestling.net
“Mother Is So Proud” – AJ Lee Reacts To Cora Jade’s Cosplay Of Her At NXT Live Event
AJ Lee is very proud of the look that WWE NXT superstar Cora Jade pulled off during a recent Halloween battle royal. Whether she was a good girl or a bad girl, AJ Lee always knew how to get reactions during her WWE run from 2009 to 2015. After starting on the NXT competition, she joined the main roster in 2011 and quickly became one of the most talked about women in the company.
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins’ New Look Revealed After Recent Tease
Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot during his time in WWE, and there is truly no end to what he can do in the company even now. No matter what, Rollins manages to stay relevant throughout it all. The current United States Champion has competed against the best stars in...
411mania.com
Spoilers On Early Creative Plans For Tonight’s WWE Raw
A new report has some spoilers on the creative plans for tonight’s WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that there is a “Halloween party” segment planned for tonight’s show that will include Halloween costumes. An early idea for this involved Matt Riddle dressed as Ezekiel. The report...
411mania.com
Wrestling Superstars Turn Out for Sheamus’ Wedding (Photos)
– As previously reported, WWE Superstar and former WWE Champion Sheamus is getting married this weekend to his longtime girlfriend, Isabella Revilla. A number of WWE talents and wrestlers also attended the wedding, with Drew McIntyre and Miro serving as groomsmen in Sheamus’ wedding party. Former WWE Superstar Lana...
411mania.com
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 10.31.22
We’re on the way to Crown Jewel but first we need a big stop for Halloween. This is going to include the traditional Trick Or Street Fight, this time between Matt Riddle and Otis, but also an appearance from Roman Reigns. Hopefully it involves the Bloodline and not Logan Paul, but we might not be that lucky. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
WWE News: Bayley on Last Woman Standing Match, Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods Play Gotham Knights
– Bayley wrote the following tweet on facing Bianca Belair in a Last Woman Standing Match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia next week, “In a time and place where we are ever growing the roles of a woman, I will be the last one standing vs @BiancaBelairWWE. #WWECrownJewel”
411mania.com
Shinsuke Nakamura Heading to Pro Wrestling NOAH To Face The Great Muta in January
Shinsuke Nakamura is taking a trip to Japan in January to face off with The Great Muta ahead of the latter’s retirement. Pro Wrestling NOAH announced on Sunday morning that the WWE star will face Muta at The New Year 2023 on New Year’s Day, as you can see below.
Comments / 0