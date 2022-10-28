ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in California

If you live in California and you also love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

LA's Section 8 Housing Application Closed at 5 p.m. on Sunday

The application to register for Los Angeles's Section 8 waiting list lottery closed over the weekend, right before Halloween. The deadline was this Sunday at 5 p.m. For the fortunate people who are selected by lottery, that simply puts them on a waiting list. It can take anywhere from a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

L.A. man arrested in Arcadia for allegedly breaking into bank

A man was taken into custody Saturday night after police found him inside a Chase Bank branch in Arcadia. Arcadia police officers responded to the bank branch at 60 East Huntington Dr. for a report of shattered glass and a person inside the building. When officers arrived on scene, the suspect allegedly took off on […]
ARCADIA, CA
Food Beast

15 Must-Try Taco Joints in Los Angeles

One thing Los Angeles is famous for is top-notch tacos. The history runs deep, thanks to a rich Mexican and Latino culinary heritage supported by countless restaurants, trucks and stands, some nearly 100 years old. In honor of this hand-held classic, we felt it was only right to put together...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRON4 News

Where will the next big Bay Area earthquake shake?

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Predicting where and when the next “big one” will strike the San Francisco Bay Area is a tough task for seismologist. Five major fault lines cross the Bay Area: San Andreas, Calaveras, San Gregorio, Hayward and Rodgers Creek. A fault is defined by the U.S. Geological Survey as “a fracture or zone of […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Pasadena, CA

Pasadena is a charming city in Los Angeles County, California, teeming with numerous tourist spots and outdoor recreation. Before you start or after you explore the city’s great surprises, the trip won’t be completed without dining at one, two, or more restaurants. You must also catch your breath...
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Update: 'The building was swaying'; 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles nerves in Bay Area

SAN JOSE -- A magnitude 5.1 earthquake followed by three aftershocks ranging in magnitude from 3.5 to 2.8 rumbled through the South Bay Tuesday, rattling windows, shelves and nerves all across the Bay Area. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the initial temblor struck at 11:42 a.m. with an epicenter near Mt. Hamilton along the Calaveras Fault with a second jolt at 11:46 a.m. Then a 3.5 aftershock rattled the region at 3:08 p.m. and a magnitude 2.8 temblor struck at 5:20 p.m.   It was the largest earthquake in the Bay Area since a magnitude 6.0 jolt...
CALIFORNIA STATE

