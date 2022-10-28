Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
2 California tickets win over $1.5 million each for second place Lottery prize
Two California Lottery tickets each won $1,556,855 Friday night after matching 5 out of 6 numbers. Those numbers were 19-36-37-46-56, with the two players only missing the sixth Powerball number which was 24. One of the winning tickets was purchased at a CVS Pharmacy on Kenyon Way, in Rancho Cucamonga.
Can you afford a starter home in Los Angeles? See how California’s largest cities compare
Buying a first home in California is harder than ever – you may want to consider these two cities.
Riverside, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the September 2022 and October 2022 real estate market for Riverside, California, which is located in Riverside County.
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market update
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the September 2022 and October 2022 real estate market for Moreno Valley, California, which is located in Moreno Valley County.
4 Great Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you also love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NBC Los Angeles
Deadline to Register for Section 8 Waiting List Lottery Approaches
Time is running out for people who want to register for the Section 8 waiting list lottery. The deadline is this Sunday at 5 p.m., however, winning this lottery does not guarantee housing. Willie Scott, 39, is hoping luck is on his side as he registers for LA City’s section...
This is the best Cheeseburger in California
Thick and juicy, thin and crispy, slapped between a fluffy bun and topped with melting cheese—there's nothing like the perfect cheeseburger. Cheeseburgers are one of California's most wondrous inventions!
NBC Los Angeles
LA's Section 8 Housing Application Closed at 5 p.m. on Sunday
The application to register for Los Angeles's Section 8 waiting list lottery closed over the weekend, right before Halloween. The deadline was this Sunday at 5 p.m. For the fortunate people who are selected by lottery, that simply puts them on a waiting list. It can take anywhere from a...
This California City Is The Most Expensive Place For Fast Food In The U.S
Four California cities are included in MoneyGeek's top 10 list.
The Five Most Romantic Restaurants in Orange County
Have you planned a romantic trip for your special someone, or do you have in mind to propose to your partner? The next step would be to find the best restaurant at a prime location with a nice view, elegant ambiance, and great food.
KTVU FOX 2
These are the worst California cities for renters looking for a starter home
LOS ANGELES - California is an expensive place - this we know. With that being said, inflation and the current state of the economy aren't helping either, driving the cost of land and building materials higher than ever. It isn't the best news for people looking to purchase a starter...
L.A. man arrested in Arcadia for allegedly breaking into bank
A man was taken into custody Saturday night after police found him inside a Chase Bank branch in Arcadia. Arcadia police officers responded to the bank branch at 60 East Huntington Dr. for a report of shattered glass and a person inside the building. When officers arrived on scene, the suspect allegedly took off on […]
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los Angeles
Everyone has their comfort foods, and if you've lived in greater Los Angeles for any amount of time, you inevitably have a go-to hot dog spot that you hit up when you're craving a late-night nosh.
Food Beast
15 Must-Try Taco Joints in Los Angeles
One thing Los Angeles is famous for is top-notch tacos. The history runs deep, thanks to a rich Mexican and Latino culinary heritage supported by countless restaurants, trucks and stands, some nearly 100 years old. In honor of this hand-held classic, we felt it was only right to put together...
Where will the next big Bay Area earthquake shake?
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Predicting where and when the next “big one” will strike the San Francisco Bay Area is a tough task for seismologist. Five major fault lines cross the Bay Area: San Andreas, Calaveras, San Gregorio, Hayward and Rodgers Creek. A fault is defined by the U.S. Geological Survey as “a fracture or zone of […]
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Pasadena, CA
Pasadena is a charming city in Los Angeles County, California, teeming with numerous tourist spots and outdoor recreation. Before you start or after you explore the city’s great surprises, the trip won’t be completed without dining at one, two, or more restaurants. You must also catch your breath...
Update: 'The building was swaying'; 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles nerves in Bay Area
SAN JOSE -- A magnitude 5.1 earthquake followed by three aftershocks ranging in magnitude from 3.5 to 2.8 rumbled through the South Bay Tuesday, rattling windows, shelves and nerves all across the Bay Area. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the initial temblor struck at 11:42 a.m. with an epicenter near Mt. Hamilton along the Calaveras Fault with a second jolt at 11:46 a.m. Then a 3.5 aftershock rattled the region at 3:08 p.m. and a magnitude 2.8 temblor struck at 5:20 p.m. It was the largest earthquake in the Bay Area since a magnitude 6.0 jolt...
