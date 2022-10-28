ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangevale, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash on Fruitridge Road [Sacramento, CA]

The crash occurred on October 27th, at around 6:18 a.m., in the 8000 block of Fruitridge Road. According to reports, a man was walking in the area when he was struck by a vehicle. The impact of the collision left the pedestrian with serious injuries. Meanwhile, the driver of the involved vehicle then fled the scene without rendering aid to the victim.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

5 suspects arrested after Halloween decoration vandalism spree in Roseville

ROSEVILLE – A group has been arrested after a vandalism spree in several Roseville-area neighborhoods that saw people's Halloween decorations destroyed. The Roseville Police Department says, within an hour late Sunday night, they got several reports from residents in the Fiddyment Farms and Sun City areas about people vandalizing Halloween decorations. One resident reported that all of their handmade Halloween lawn decorations they had created over the years had been damaged or destroyed. Other people reported to police that their inflatable decorations had been popped. In total, police say around $6,000 worth of damage was reported.Officers promptly reviewed home...
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Three shootings reported in Stockton on Friday night, early Saturday morning

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) The Stockton Police Department reported three shootings between 6 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Friday night, into Saturday morning. The first reported shooting occurred around 6:07 p.m. in the 600 block of West Worth Street when officers in the Seaport District heard gunshots and responded to the area, according to police. When […]
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Fairfield police looking for suspect in fatal stabbing

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield Police Department officers are searching for a suspect in a fatal stabbing that occurred around 2:45 p.m., Saturday. Police are looking for 40-year-old Milton “Porkchop” O’Neal as a person of interest in a stabbing that killed a man. Officials say they received...
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Elk Grove Dog "Zeus" that bit three people, including a police officer, euthanized

SACRAMENTO - The dog named "Zeus" which was declared dangerous by the city of Elk Grove, has been put down, despite desperate pleas from its owner.The owner had appealed several rulings to euthanize the German shepherd after it bit three people, including a police officer.According to the City of Elk Grove Animal Services, the first unprovoked attack on a resident happened on May 16, 2022. After the attacks, two hearings were held by two separate independent hearing officers on June 8, 2022, and August 15, 2022, animal services said. The first hearing officer confirmed that the dog was properly designated as...
ELK GROVE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Woman Killed in Rollover Crash along Interstate 5 [Stockton, CA]

Traffic Accident near Eight Mile Road Left a Woman Dead. STOCKTON, CA (October 31, 2022) – Early Tuesday morning, a woman died, and her passenger was injured in a rollover crash along Interstate 5. The crash happened on October 25th, at around 2:19 a.m., in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Eight Mile Road. According to reports, the woman was driving along the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 when her car collided with another vehicle. Her vehicle then left the roadway and crashed into an embankment causing it to overturn several times. Following the incident, emergency crews declared the driver of the vehicle dead at the scene. Medics then transported her passenger to a local hospital for treatment of major injuries. Meanwhile, the other involved vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities. At this time, further investigations into the rollover crash along Interstate 5 are currently underway. Police do not suspect DUI as a factor in the crash.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

North Highlands vendors remembers two years after they were hit-and-killed

NORTH HIGHLANDS -- Saturday marked one year since two sisters were hit and killed in North Highlands.  "Sheila was like little sticks of dynamite, and here is Ethal, her little sidekick. And they were never separated. Not one day, not one minute," said sister-in-law Kristine.Ethal Riley and Sheila Berry were well-known in the area after setting up a tent for years and selling sports memorabilia at the corner of Don Julio Boulevard and Watt Avenue. But last October, an 18-year-old driver tried to beat the light, lost control of her car, and slid right into them and their street...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman hit and killed in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS - Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a woman dead.According to Sacramento Metro Fire, on Sunday afternoon, a woman was riding her bike in the area of Roseville Road and Longview Drive when she was hit and killed by a vehicle.Metro Fire does not know the age of the victim, and an investigation is underway.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

14-year-old killed after North Highlands shooting, Sacramento sheriff says

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A 14-year-old died Friday night after a shooting in the North Highlands area, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Dispatchers got a call just after 9 p.m. from a resident in the 3700 block of Lenore Way who reported hearing shots nearby and that somebody might have been lying down in the grass, the sheriff's office said. Deputies arrived and found a male juvenile who was not responding.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Man stops to help Stockton officer caught in a struggle with suspect

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver in Stockton stopped and helped after he noticed an officer caught in a struggle with a suspect, the Stockton Police Officers Association said. The SPOA said an officer pulled a man on a motorcycle over around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near Hammer Lane and Alexandria Place. The officer reportedly searched […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Man convicted for killing grandfather

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento County man was convicted on Friday for killing his grandfather in 2020, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. In March 2020, Frankie Swanson IV killed his grandfather Frank “Pete” Swanson II, 78, after striking the elderly man in the head with a baseball bat several times, […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA

