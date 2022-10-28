Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
14-year-old boy found shot dead in Northern California, sheriff says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A 14-year-old boy was found shot dead Friday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff. At approximately 9:08 pm, an emergency caller said they heard gunshots and found the teenager lying in their front yard, officials said. When deputies arrived to the home on the 3700 block...
Man claims he needs to retrieve a child’s ball and ends up robbing an elderly woman, police say
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — An 89-year-old woman was robbed after she let someone inside her home who claimed they would “retrieve a ball” from her backyard, according to a press release from the Lincoln Police Department. After 6:30 p.m. Saturday, police said they received a report of a robbery in the area of Lariat Loop. […]
Sacramento police: Wanted felon was suspect in caught on camera attack at Kiki's Chicken
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police say the man shot by Sacramento officers in Elk Grove was wanted on felony financial crimes out of Southern California and was a suspect in a June assault investigation in the Lavender Height's District. "We will pursue these crimes to the absolute best of our...
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash on Fruitridge Road [Sacramento, CA]
The crash occurred on October 27th, at around 6:18 a.m., in the 8000 block of Fruitridge Road. According to reports, a man was walking in the area when he was struck by a vehicle. The impact of the collision left the pedestrian with serious injuries. Meanwhile, the driver of the involved vehicle then fled the scene without rendering aid to the victim.
5 suspects arrested after Halloween decoration vandalism spree in Roseville
ROSEVILLE – A group has been arrested after a vandalism spree in several Roseville-area neighborhoods that saw people's Halloween decorations destroyed. The Roseville Police Department says, within an hour late Sunday night, they got several reports from residents in the Fiddyment Farms and Sun City areas about people vandalizing Halloween decorations. One resident reported that all of their handmade Halloween lawn decorations they had created over the years had been damaged or destroyed. Other people reported to police that their inflatable decorations had been popped. In total, police say around $6,000 worth of damage was reported.Officers promptly reviewed home...
Three shootings reported in Stockton on Friday night, early Saturday morning
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) The Stockton Police Department reported three shootings between 6 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Friday night, into Saturday morning. The first reported shooting occurred around 6:07 p.m. in the 600 block of West Worth Street when officers in the Seaport District heard gunshots and responded to the area, according to police. When […]
Fairfield police looking for suspect in fatal stabbing
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield Police Department officers are searching for a suspect in a fatal stabbing that occurred around 2:45 p.m., Saturday. Police are looking for 40-year-old Milton “Porkchop” O’Neal as a person of interest in a stabbing that killed a man. Officials say they received...
Elk Grove Dog "Zeus" that bit three people, including a police officer, euthanized
SACRAMENTO - The dog named "Zeus" which was declared dangerous by the city of Elk Grove, has been put down, despite desperate pleas from its owner.The owner had appealed several rulings to euthanize the German shepherd after it bit three people, including a police officer.According to the City of Elk Grove Animal Services, the first unprovoked attack on a resident happened on May 16, 2022. After the attacks, two hearings were held by two separate independent hearing officers on June 8, 2022, and August 15, 2022, animal services said. The first hearing officer confirmed that the dog was properly designated as...
L.A. Weekly
Woman Killed in Rollover Crash along Interstate 5 [Stockton, CA]
Traffic Accident near Eight Mile Road Left a Woman Dead. STOCKTON, CA (October 31, 2022) – Early Tuesday morning, a woman died, and her passenger was injured in a rollover crash along Interstate 5. The crash happened on October 25th, at around 2:19 a.m., in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Eight Mile Road. According to reports, the woman was driving along the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 when her car collided with another vehicle. Her vehicle then left the roadway and crashed into an embankment causing it to overturn several times. Following the incident, emergency crews declared the driver of the vehicle dead at the scene. Medics then transported her passenger to a local hospital for treatment of major injuries. Meanwhile, the other involved vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities. At this time, further investigations into the rollover crash along Interstate 5 are currently underway. Police do not suspect DUI as a factor in the crash.
Sacramento Police investigating attempted robberies of C.K. McClatchy High School students
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two attempted robberies in the past week targeted students of Sacramento's C.K. McClatchy High School, the school's principal Andrea Egan said in a letter to parents. In her letter, Egan said that on two separate occasions in the past week, students walking in the neighborhood surrounding...
North Highlands vendors remembers two years after they were hit-and-killed
NORTH HIGHLANDS -- Saturday marked one year since two sisters were hit and killed in North Highlands. "Sheila was like little sticks of dynamite, and here is Ethal, her little sidekick. And they were never separated. Not one day, not one minute," said sister-in-law Kristine.Ethal Riley and Sheila Berry were well-known in the area after setting up a tent for years and selling sports memorabilia at the corner of Don Julio Boulevard and Watt Avenue. But last October, an 18-year-old driver tried to beat the light, lost control of her car, and slid right into them and their street...
Woman hit and killed in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS - Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a woman dead.According to Sacramento Metro Fire, on Sunday afternoon, a woman was riding her bike in the area of Roseville Road and Longview Drive when she was hit and killed by a vehicle.Metro Fire does not know the age of the victim, and an investigation is underway.
Stockton officer searching for citizen who helped arrest suspected armed gang member
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Officers Association is publicly thanking an unknown passerby who they say helped an officer detain a suspected gang member who was armed Wednesday, possibly preventing a deadly shooting. According to the union, a Stockton Police Department officer was on a traffic stop with...
Community worried as suspected Orangevale cat killer Colin Lendewig let out on bail
ORANGEVALE, Calif. — People in Orangevale are worried about their safety after an accused cat killer was released on bond earlier this week. His arraignment was continued Thursday afternoon after he agreed to a ‘no animals’ condition. ABC10 followed 18-year-old Colin Lendewig after he left the courthouse...
abc10.com
Safety concerns after an attempted after-school robbery at McClatchy High School
Officials at McClatchy high school are warning trick-or-treaters to stay in groups and be on alert. This after a pair of attempted after-school robberies.
sjvsun.com
Panel censures San Joaquin Valley judge over New Year’s DUI crash, lying to police
A Central Valley judge has been publicly censured for misconduct after he crashed his SUV while driving under the influence of alcohol, attempted to leave the scene of the crash, and lied to bystanders and police officers, the state Commission on Judicial Performance announced Thursday. The commission said Judge Michael...
KCRA.com
14-year-old killed after North Highlands shooting, Sacramento sheriff says
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A 14-year-old died Friday night after a shooting in the North Highlands area, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Dispatchers got a call just after 9 p.m. from a resident in the 3700 block of Lenore Way who reported hearing shots nearby and that somebody might have been lying down in the grass, the sheriff's office said. Deputies arrived and found a male juvenile who was not responding.
Man stops to help Stockton officer caught in a struggle with suspect
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver in Stockton stopped and helped after he noticed an officer caught in a struggle with a suspect, the Stockton Police Officers Association said. The SPOA said an officer pulled a man on a motorcycle over around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near Hammer Lane and Alexandria Place. The officer reportedly searched […]
Man convicted for killing grandfather
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento County man was convicted on Friday for killing his grandfather in 2020, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. In March 2020, Frankie Swanson IV killed his grandfather Frank “Pete” Swanson II, 78, after striking the elderly man in the head with a baseball bat several times, […]
KCRA.com
Yuba City family demands answers after woman killed by suspected DUI driver
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A Yuba City family is demanding justice after they say 35-year-old Toni Morgan was killed by a drunk driver. Morgan was just 8 minutes away from her home when she was hit last Saturday, according to the family. The California Highway Patrol identified the driver as 24-year-old Serina Ali.
Comments / 6