In an interview with The Sun, Karrion Kross spoke about the possibility of facing Logan Paul in the future as well as iis original release from WWE. Here are highlights:. On Logan Paul and the match with Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel: “I would be happy to face Mr. Paul, I have no problem whatsoever being in the ring with him. Absolutely zero. In terms of him paying his dues or whatnot, I understand that that’s a perspective by many people [but] I personally don’t have an opinion on it. I can’t hate this guy’s hustle and I can’t hate his drive in order to challenge himself to do things that people are telling him cannot be done. I do believe that Roman is going to crush him and I think that if he believes that he is only competing against Roman and not the entire Bloodline at this point he’s completely out of his mind. No one else has been able to figure that out against Roman. And I’m pretty sure Roman is well aware of that.”

13 HOURS AGO