Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Cora Jade Gives Shoutout to ‘Mother’ AJ Lee for WWE NXT Halloween Battle Royal
– As noted, NXT Superstars took part in a Halloween Battle Royal for last night’s WWE NXT live event in Melbourne, Florida, and Cora Jade dressed up as former WWE Superstar AJ Lee. Cora Jade gave a shoutout to her inspiration on Instagram, which you can see below. Jade...
411mania.com
Mick Foley On Why The Undertaker Is His All-Time Favorite Opponent, His Reaction To Their Buried Alive Match
On a recent edition of Foley Is Pod, Mick Foley discussed his reaction to the Buried Alive Match with The Undertaker at In Your House 11, why Undertaker is his all-time favorite opponent, and much more. You can read his comments below. Mick Foley on his reaction to the Buried...
411mania.com
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 10.31.22 – The Miz Addresses Johnny Gargano’s Accusations and More!
-I lost out on high scorer in my fantasy football league by 0.02 points because Cleveland gave Nick Chubb one extra carry in garbage time. Cleveland Head Coach, Stefanski, owes me $25. Happy Halloween! Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by...
411mania.com
Erick Redbeard On Being Part of Brodie Lee Tribute Show, Why He Didn’t Join AEW After
Erick Redbeard has made a couple of AEW appearances, most notably at the Brodie Lee tribute show, and he recently discussed that experience and why he didn’t join AEW full-time after. Redbeard spoke with Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
411mania.com
Emma Comments on WWE Return, Listed on SmackDown Roster
– WWE.com is now officially listing Emma as part of the SmackDown roster following her return to WWE last night on SmackDown. After the show, she also tweeted that she has come “home.” You can check out her tweet below:
411mania.com
Spoilers On Early Creative Plans For Tonight’s WWE Raw
A new report has some spoilers on the creative plans for tonight’s WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that there is a “Halloween party” segment planned for tonight’s show that will include Halloween costumes. An early idea for this involved Matt Riddle dressed as Ezekiel. The report...
411mania.com
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 10.31.22
We’re on the way to Crown Jewel but first we need a big stop for Halloween. This is going to include the traditional Trick Or Street Fight, this time between Matt Riddle and Otis, but also an appearance from Roman Reigns. Hopefully it involves the Bloodline and not Logan Paul, but we might not be that lucky. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Note On How AEW Is Filming Segments Ahead of Time To Save on Travel Costs
Fightful Select reports that AEW has been regularly filming segments for talent ahead of time if they are not planned for the following week’s TV. The reason for this is to save on travel costs, as well as make it easier for talent. This way, wrestlers won’t have to fly in for two days just for a one minute backstage segment.
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin def. Von Wagner & Duke Hudson. Benjamin wasn’t there at first but showed up mid-match.
411mania.com
Anthony Bowens Says Billy Gunn Is ‘Feeling Better’ Ahead Of AEW Dynamite
Billy Gunn was the victim of a vicious attack by Swerve Strickland on last week, and Anthony Bowens have an update on “Daddy Ass” ahead of Dynamite. Last Friday’s show saw Strickland attack Gunn and take a pair of pliers top his fingers in order to prevent him from scissoring.
411mania.com
The Rock Comments On Week Two Success of Black Adam
As previously reported, Black Adam was on top of the box office for a second week, earning $27 million this past weekend. It is expected to be #1 next weekend as well. In a post on Twitter, The Rock spoke about the film’s continued success. He wrote: “Thank you...
411mania.com
Jeff Jarrett Says Road Dogg Was the Most Creatively Talented Member of DX
– During the latest edition of his My World podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett named fellow Hall of Famer and former WWE and TNA colleague Brian “Road Dogg” James as the most “creative” member of D-Generation X (DX). Jarrett stated on Road Dogg (via...
411mania.com
Carmella Shares Her Story On Her Ectopic Pregnancy And Miscarriage
Carmella posted recently on her Instagram to note that she suffered an ectopic pregnancy. The WWE star posted to her account and talked about she suffered a miscarriage in September and was treated for the ectopic pregnancy today. The post reads:. “”I’ve gone back and forth with myself about posting...
411mania.com
Jake Paul Mimics Triple H at Weigh-Ins for Anderson Silva Fight, Triple H Comments
– Jake Paul, brother of WWE No. 1 contender Logan Paul, is set for action this weekend in a boxing match for Showtime Sports. During yesterday’s weigh-in, Logan Paul channeled Triple H and did his classic water spit and pose, which you can see below. Logan Paul also noted...
411mania.com
Kevin Patrick Will Be The New Co-Host of WWE’s After the Bell Podcast
Sports Illustrated reports that Kevin Patrick will be the new co-host for WWE’s After the Bell podcast with Corey Graves, replacing Vic Joseph. He will start with this week’s episode. Patrick and Graves are the current WWE RAW announce team. Graves said: “Now we get an extra few...
411mania.com
Solo Sikoa Was Worried About Losing His Name On the Main Roster, Talks Joining The Bloodline
Solo Sikoa is a major part of The Bloodline on Smackdown, and he noted that when he moved up from NXT he was worried about possibly losing his name. Sikoa spoke with Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport for a new interview and talked about his move to the Bloodline from NXT and more. You can check out some highlights below:
411mania.com
Shinsuke Nakamura Heading to Pro Wrestling NOAH To Face The Great Muta in January
Shinsuke Nakamura is taking a trip to Japan in January to face off with The Great Muta ahead of the latter’s retirement. Pro Wrestling NOAH announced on Sunday morning that the WWE star will face Muta at The New Year 2023 on New Year’s Day, as you can see below.
411mania.com
WWE Planning Special Wheel of Fortune Episodes Before Wrestlemania, Note On How Xavier Woods Did In His Guest Appearance
Xavier Woods was a guest on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, where he won $96,350 for his charity Gamers Outreach. He won both games but failed to win the bonus rounds. Later on, he announced that WWE will be teaming up with contestants on special episodes of Wheel that will air before Wrestlemania.
411mania.com
WWE News: Titus O’Neil Heading To Saudi Arabia, Nikki Cross Wishes Happy Halloween
– Titus O’Neil is headed over to Saudi Arabia for WWE. PWInsider reports that O’Neil is heading over to the country, where WWE will present Crown Jewel on Sunday at 12 AM ET. – Nikki Cross posted the following video wishing everyone a Happy Halloween:
411mania.com
Karrion Kross On Possibility Of Facing Logan Paul
In an interview with The Sun, Karrion Kross spoke about the possibility of facing Logan Paul in the future as well as iis original release from WWE. Here are highlights:. On Logan Paul and the match with Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel: “I would be happy to face Mr. Paul, I have no problem whatsoever being in the ring with him. Absolutely zero. In terms of him paying his dues or whatnot, I understand that that’s a perspective by many people [but] I personally don’t have an opinion on it. I can’t hate this guy’s hustle and I can’t hate his drive in order to challenge himself to do things that people are telling him cannot be done. I do believe that Roman is going to crush him and I think that if he believes that he is only competing against Roman and not the entire Bloodline at this point he’s completely out of his mind. No one else has been able to figure that out against Roman. And I’m pretty sure Roman is well aware of that.”
Comments / 0