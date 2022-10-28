ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Emma Comments on WWE Return, Listed on SmackDown Roster

– WWE.com is now officially listing Emma as part of the SmackDown roster following her return to WWE last night on SmackDown. After the show, she also tweeted that she has come “home.” You can check out her tweet below:
411mania.com

Spoilers On Early Creative Plans For Tonight’s WWE Raw

A new report has some spoilers on the creative plans for tonight’s WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that there is a “Halloween party” segment planned for tonight’s show that will include Halloween costumes. An early idea for this involved Matt Riddle dressed as Ezekiel. The report...
411mania.com

Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 10.31.22

We’re on the way to Crown Jewel but first we need a big stop for Halloween. This is going to include the traditional Trick Or Street Fight, this time between Matt Riddle and Otis, but also an appearance from Roman Reigns. Hopefully it involves the Bloodline and not Logan Paul, but we might not be that lucky. Let’s get to it.
DALLAS, TX
411mania.com

Note On How AEW Is Filming Segments Ahead of Time To Save on Travel Costs

Fightful Select reports that AEW has been regularly filming segments for talent ahead of time if they are not planned for the following week’s TV. The reason for this is to save on travel costs, as well as make it easier for talent. This way, wrestlers won’t have to fly in for two days just for a one minute backstage segment.
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin def. Von Wagner & Duke Hudson. Benjamin wasn’t there at first but showed up mid-match.
411mania.com

Anthony Bowens Says Billy Gunn Is ‘Feeling Better’ Ahead Of AEW Dynamite

Billy Gunn was the victim of a vicious attack by Swerve Strickland on last week, and Anthony Bowens have an update on “Daddy Ass” ahead of Dynamite. Last Friday’s show saw Strickland attack Gunn and take a pair of pliers top his fingers in order to prevent him from scissoring.
411mania.com

The Rock Comments On Week Two Success of Black Adam

As previously reported, Black Adam was on top of the box office for a second week, earning $27 million this past weekend. It is expected to be #1 next weekend as well. In a post on Twitter, The Rock spoke about the film’s continued success. He wrote: “Thank you...
411mania.com

Jeff Jarrett Says Road Dogg Was the Most Creatively Talented Member of DX

– During the latest edition of his My World podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett named fellow Hall of Famer and former WWE and TNA colleague Brian “Road Dogg” James as the most “creative” member of D-Generation X (DX). Jarrett stated on Road Dogg (via...
411mania.com

Carmella Shares Her Story On Her Ectopic Pregnancy And Miscarriage

Carmella posted recently on her Instagram to note that she suffered an ectopic pregnancy. The WWE star posted to her account and talked about she suffered a miscarriage in September and was treated for the ectopic pregnancy today. The post reads:. “”I’ve gone back and forth with myself about posting...
411mania.com

Kevin Patrick Will Be The New Co-Host of WWE’s After the Bell Podcast

Sports Illustrated reports that Kevin Patrick will be the new co-host for WWE’s After the Bell podcast with Corey Graves, replacing Vic Joseph. He will start with this week’s episode. Patrick and Graves are the current WWE RAW announce team. Graves said: “Now we get an extra few...
411mania.com

Karrion Kross On Possibility Of Facing Logan Paul

In an interview with The Sun, Karrion Kross spoke about the possibility of facing Logan Paul in the future as well as iis original release from WWE. Here are highlights:. On Logan Paul and the match with Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel: “I would be happy to face Mr. Paul, I have no problem whatsoever being in the ring with him. Absolutely zero. In terms of him paying his dues or whatnot, I understand that that’s a perspective by many people [but] I personally don’t have an opinion on it. I can’t hate this guy’s hustle and I can’t hate his drive in order to challenge himself to do things that people are telling him cannot be done. I do believe that Roman is going to crush him and I think that if he believes that he is only competing against Roman and not the entire Bloodline at this point he’s completely out of his mind. No one else has been able to figure that out against Roman. And I’m pretty sure Roman is well aware of that.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy