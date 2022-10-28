ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

Comments / 0

Related
News19 WLTX

"She Sings" concert to benefit local nonprofit Sistercare

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A choral rendition of Pharrell Willam’s 2013 hit “Happy” is just one of the many joyful noises you can expect to hear ringing from Eastminster Presbyterian’s sanctuary Nov. 1st. After a couple of years away due to the pandemic Columbia’s all-female, all-volunteer...
COLUMBIA, SC
etxview.com

Senior Helping Center holds community event

The Orangeburg Senior Helping Center held a fish fry and community awareness event on Oct. 20. The event was open to the public and served lunch to approximately 250 guests. The Orangeburg Senior Helping Center is a PACE Healthcare Program. For more information about services provided, reach out to Rob...
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

One Camden resident fills her yard with skeletons and ghosts, letting those come visit for free

CAMDEN, S.C. — Over thirty strands of lights, dozens of blow-up ghosts, and even a cemetery fill the yard of 121 Green Ivy Court in Camden. "I love the holidays, every year I add just a little bit more and a little bit more, it just kinda grew, our yard in Deleware," says Danielle Eichenberg, who has turned her front yard into a Halloween spooktacular for those in the community. "I had so much stuff and we had a very long yard so you couldn't see it all, so we decided to make a path through the yard so that you could actually see all the things through the yard,"
CAMDEN, SC
News19 WLTX

Sewing classes offered for kids in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A West Columbia tailor wants to reinforce home economics skills. Brianna Etheridge owns Bri L. Designs and Alterations, a design and alterations shop along Meeting Street and has for the past year. It's just her and one other helper working the shop. She's asked around...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Well sweet potato pie! Lexington Two students can bake

CAYCE, S.C. — The true farm to table test. Students at Lexington Two's Busbee Creative Arts Academy grew their own crop to sample in a contest Friday. All 20 classrooms were a part of the effort making tasty treats from the sweet potato garden they maintain outside the school.
CAYCE, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy