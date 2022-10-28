Read full article on original website
"She Sings" concert to benefit local nonprofit Sistercare
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A choral rendition of Pharrell Willam’s 2013 hit “Happy” is just one of the many joyful noises you can expect to hear ringing from Eastminster Presbyterian’s sanctuary Nov. 1st. After a couple of years away due to the pandemic Columbia’s all-female, all-volunteer...
Graveside Chronicles take visitors through a tour of the historic Sumter Cemetery
SUMTER, S.C. — To get in the Halloween spirit, a Sumter woman is leading the Graveyard Chronicles to teach people a piece of the past. Diana Roof has spent months in the historic Sumter Cemetery, learning about some of the 13,000 people buried in the 45 acres since 1831.
Senior Helping Center holds community event
The Orangeburg Senior Helping Center held a fish fry and community awareness event on Oct. 20. The event was open to the public and served lunch to approximately 250 guests. The Orangeburg Senior Helping Center is a PACE Healthcare Program. For more information about services provided, reach out to Rob...
One Camden resident fills her yard with skeletons and ghosts, letting those come visit for free
CAMDEN, S.C. — Over thirty strands of lights, dozens of blow-up ghosts, and even a cemetery fill the yard of 121 Green Ivy Court in Camden. "I love the holidays, every year I add just a little bit more and a little bit more, it just kinda grew, our yard in Deleware," says Danielle Eichenberg, who has turned her front yard into a Halloween spooktacular for those in the community. "I had so much stuff and we had a very long yard so you couldn't see it all, so we decided to make a path through the yard so that you could actually see all the things through the yard,"
Family remembers Benedict College alum after death Homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia community is mourning the loss of a Benedict College graduate after he died over the weekend. Investigators say 25-year-old Cin'Que Wilson died Saturday night when he was hit by a car along Bluff Road, not far from Williams-Brice stadium, during homecoming celebrations. Family say...
Sewing classes offered for kids in West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A West Columbia tailor wants to reinforce home economics skills. Brianna Etheridge owns Bri L. Designs and Alterations, a design and alterations shop along Meeting Street and has for the past year. It's just her and one other helper working the shop. She's asked around...
City of Columbia’s Spooktacular Halloween Carnival happening tonight!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Get ready to trick or treat at the City of Columbia’s free Spooktacular Halloween Carnival tonight! The event is for everyone ages 6 and up. It’s from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Dutch Square Mall. You and the kids can enjoy plenty...
“Black is a Rainbow Color” removed from school libraries, pending review
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A children’s book has been removed from libraries in Lexington-Richland School District Five following a formal challenge. The book being questioned is called “Black Is A Rainbow Color,” written by Angela Joy. According to Joy, “Black Is A Rainbow Color” is about...
Richland One says Cin'Que Wilson "touched many students’ lives"
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Friends of Benedict College alum Cin'Que Wilson are holding on to memories of him. Investigators say the 25-year-old died Saturday night when he was hit by a car along Bluff Road during homecoming celebrations. Marquisha Neal went to Benedict College with Wilson. She said they shared...
Columbia Urban League receives largest contribution in its 55-year history
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Urban League on Monday announced a gift of $1.5 million to help grow its work to empower underserved and disadvantaged communities. The gift, by philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott, is the largest contribution in the affiliate’s 55-year history. “We are thankful to MacKenzie...
Alumni at Benedict College are celebrating a busy weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A weekend full of reunions and smiles unfolded for the alumni at Benedict College as the Homecoming weekend kicked off with a massive parade down Sumter Street and was followed by a historic win. "The best part about Homecoming is just coming back and reuniting with...
Elloree Museum celebrates 20 years with classic recipe book honoring past generations of Elloree women
ELLOREE, S.C. — The Elloree Heritage Museum and Cultural Center is celebrating 20 years. “It just truly is a celebration of a dream that had came true," said volunteer Pat McLaurin. The museum itself has come a long way. Before it was built, Hurricane Hugo had torn off the...
Community mourns loss of Cin'Que Wilson, who died during Benedict College homecoming celebrations
Family members say 25-year-old Cin'Que Wilson carried many names, including friend and coach. He was hit by a car along Bluff Road during homecoming celebrations.
Well sweet potato pie! Lexington Two students can bake
CAYCE, S.C. — The true farm to table test. Students at Lexington Two's Busbee Creative Arts Academy grew their own crop to sample in a contest Friday. All 20 classrooms were a part of the effort making tasty treats from the sweet potato garden they maintain outside the school.
Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office holding trunk-or-treat Halloween event
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is holding their annual Trunk-or-Treat event for Halloween. It takes place from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. tonight at the new county admin building located at 320 Walnut Street. Don’t forget to wear your costumes!
A full mile of fear: Terror Trail donates 100% of proceeds to local groups, nonprofits
SUMTER, S.C. — The Terror Trail at 2nd Mill Pond in Sumter donates 100% of its proceeds to local nonprofits and groups. "It’s just naturally that dark and creepy in there," trail coordinator Brian Davis said. "The Terror Trail started as really just 300 yards long and had eight scares on it the first year. We are now over a mile long and over 25 scares."
Lexington One students host candidate forum for those running for school board
LEXINGTON, S.C. — As we get closer to election day candidates are doing everything they can to win your vote. Thursday night at River Bluff High School, candidates for the school board in Lexington District One held a discussion that was open to the public but with a bit of a twist. At this candidate event, the students were the ones asking all the questions.
Sumter Master Gardeners prep Chocolate Garden for winter
SUMTER, S.C. — At Swan Lake Iris Gardens, the Sumter County Master Gardeners brought their shovels and they’re digging in to get the Chocolate Garden ready for winter. Sheryn Lavanish became a master gardener in 2008. "I love flowers! I love the color, I love the scent, I...
Rhythm on the River hosting final fall event of the year on Friday
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Rhythm on the River, a longstanding 18-year tradition in West Columbia will have its last hurrah of the fall season Friday night. It's just as it sounds, a free community event with tunes by the water, all organized by the Cayce West Columbia Chamber and completely funded by hospitality tax dollars.
Columbia, Benedict College partnership preparing engineering students for success
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A partnership between the City of Columbia and Benedict College is helping prepare students for careers in engineering. The private college has created an elective course focused on water quality and green infrastructure to teach students how to improve stormwater conditions. Jayla Berry, a May graduate,...
