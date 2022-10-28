ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

CBS San Francisco

2 wounded while interrupting Oakland catalytic converter theft

OAKLAND -- Two people were wounded on Friday night in Oakland amid a soaring level of violence across the San Francisco Bay Area related to catalytic converter thefts.Over the last two months, there have been shootings linked to catalytic converter thefts in Castro Valley, Berkeley, East Oakland, Pacifica and San Leandro.The latest incident took place at 9 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of 42nd Ave. in Oakland. Officers were alerted to the shooting by the city's gunshot detection system.Once on the scene, officers located a man and a woman with shooting injuries. According to a preliminary police investigation, the...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Man stabbed to death in broad daylight

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Fairfield are searching for a man who fatally stabbed another man Saturday afternoon. Police received notification at approximately 2:45 p.m. that a man was stabbed in the 300 block of Jefferson Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police investigators took […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police make arrest in ‘suspicious’ death of woman

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police have made an arrest in the “suspicious” death of a woman, the San Jose Police Department announced in a media advisory Monday. Dagoberto Flores-Rogel, 39 of San Jose, was taken into custody Oct. 27 and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on homicide charges. Flores-Rogel was arrested in […]
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Suspect in murder-for-hire of Oakland dentist dies in jail

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A 73-year-old man arrested on suspicion of hiring someone to kill his longtime girlfriend, a prominent San Francisco Bay Area dentist, died by suicide while in police custody, authorities said. The fatal shooting of Lili Xu, 60, last August in Oakland was believed at the...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland dentist Lili Xu killing was murder-for-hire: police

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department announced Friday that it made two arrests in the August killing of Oakland dentist Lili Xu. At a news conference Friday afternoon, law enforcement officials said that Xu’s killing was not a random act, or a hate crime, but rather a targeted murder-for-hire killing. Oakland resident Nelson […]
OAKLAND, CA
vallejosun.com

Vallejo police officer failed to report crash during pursuit in 2017

VALLEJO – A Vallejo police officer crashed into another car while driving through a red light during a 2017 pursuit, but did not stop to assess the other driver and did not report the crash to the police department for 47 minutes, according to a notice of discipline recently obtained by the Vallejo Sun.
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Person attempts suicide on BART tracks in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — BART’s Balboa Park Station was briefly closed Friday evening due to a medical emergency, according to the transit station. Train control reported a man underneath the train at the station. Sergeants, firefighters and multiple police officers arrived on scene to search for the victim. Witnesses reported seeing the man jumping down […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Early Halloween festivities in San Jose end in violence

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police responded to two separate fatal shootings and a stabbing on Saturday and Sunday. According to police, the crimes happened within two hours of each other as Halloween weekend festivities turned violent. One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting on...
SAN JOSE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

An Open Letter to Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe

The following Open Letter is in response to Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe claiming EastCountyToday and another local publication are “creating a dangerous climate in Antioch”. Dear Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe:. The old saying goes that when you point fingers at other people, there are always three fingers pointing...
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Embattled Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith retires

SAN JOSE, Calif. - As expected, embattled Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith retired on Halloween after nearly a half-century in law enforcement and as she awaits a verdict in a civil trial against her. Undersheriff Ken Binder is now the acting sheriff until a new one is elected or...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Man shot near Safeway in Balboa Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was shot near a grocery store in Balboa Park on Saturday evening, according to a statement from the San Francisco Police Department. Police say that just after 6 p.m. officers were called to the 5900 block of Mission Street, in front of Safeway, due to a report of a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Movie-themed Halloween House collects San Jose donations

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A homeowner in San Jose is going above and beyond decorating this Halloween, and it’s all for a good cause. The decorations are based on movie themes, and they’re also asking the community to drop off canned goods and other items for those in need.
SAN JOSE, CA
sfbayview.com

Born with a silver spoon: Taking responsibility for your own actions

When I was 19 years old, I suffered a horrific accident while working in a restaurant and cooking clam fettuccine alfredo. Without proper training and eager to demonstrate a strong work ethic and passion for cooking, I lifted a 40-quart pot of boiling water from the stove and attempted to empty it into a drain some 15 feet away. It only took a few minutes for disaster to strike. I slipped on the floor. I was doused with scalding hot water.
BERKELEY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Former Santa Rita Jail Inmate Sentenced To 7 Years For Distributing Fentanyl That Killed Fellow Inmate

OAKLAND – A federal judge today sentenced Kameron Patricia Reid to 84 months in prison for distributing fentanyl that killed an inmate at the Santa Rita Jail, announced United States Attorney Stephane M. Hinds, FBI San Francisco Special Agent in Charge Robert K. Tripp, and Drug Enforcement Administration Acting Special Agent in Charge Bob P. Beris. The sentence was handed down by United States District Judge Jon S. Tigar.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
FOX40

Man on motorized scooter involved in Vacaville collision

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — An adult man on a motorized scooter was involved in a traffic accident with a vehicle near Alamo Drive and Nut Tree Road in Vacaville, according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. Police said that officers are currently on the scene of the accident and there will be […]
VACAVILLE, CA
oaklandside.org

Halloween was once a chaotic night of pranks and violence in the East Bay

Fifteen-year-old Elgin Peacock and his teenage buddies John and Donald were having a wicked good time. The roguish boys were sneaking along Miles Avenue in North Oakland ringing doorbells and scurrying into the darkness to chuckle quietly from hiding places while annoyed homeowners answered their doors only to be greeted by nothing.
OAKLAND, CA

