2 wounded while interrupting Oakland catalytic converter theft
OAKLAND -- Two people were wounded on Friday night in Oakland amid a soaring level of violence across the San Francisco Bay Area related to catalytic converter thefts.Over the last two months, there have been shootings linked to catalytic converter thefts in Castro Valley, Berkeley, East Oakland, Pacifica and San Leandro.The latest incident took place at 9 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of 42nd Ave. in Oakland. Officers were alerted to the shooting by the city's gunshot detection system.Once on the scene, officers located a man and a woman with shooting injuries. According to a preliminary police investigation, the...
Man stabbed to death in broad daylight
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Fairfield are searching for a man who fatally stabbed another man Saturday afternoon. Police received notification at approximately 2:45 p.m. that a man was stabbed in the 300 block of Jefferson Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police investigators took […]
San Jose police make arrest in ‘suspicious’ death of woman
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police have made an arrest in the “suspicious” death of a woman, the San Jose Police Department announced in a media advisory Monday. Dagoberto Flores-Rogel, 39 of San Jose, was taken into custody Oct. 27 and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on homicide charges. Flores-Rogel was arrested in […]
SFGate
vallejosun.com
Vallejo police officer failed to report crash during pursuit in 2017
VALLEJO – A Vallejo police officer crashed into another car while driving through a red light during a 2017 pursuit, but did not stop to assess the other driver and did not report the crash to the police department for 47 minutes, according to a notice of discipline recently obtained by the Vallejo Sun.
Person attempts suicide on BART tracks in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — BART’s Balboa Park Station was briefly closed Friday evening due to a medical emergency, according to the transit station. Train control reported a man underneath the train at the station. Sergeants, firefighters and multiple police officers arrived on scene to search for the victim. Witnesses reported seeing the man jumping down […]
KTVU FOX 2
Early Halloween festivities in San Jose end in violence
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police responded to two separate fatal shootings and a stabbing on Saturday and Sunday. According to police, the crimes happened within two hours of each other as Halloween weekend festivities turned violent. One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting on...
eastcountytoday.net
An Open Letter to Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe
The following Open Letter is in response to Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe claiming EastCountyToday and another local publication are “creating a dangerous climate in Antioch”. Dear Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe:. The old saying goes that when you point fingers at other people, there are always three fingers pointing...
KTVU FOX 2
Embattled Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith retires
SAN JOSE, Calif. - As expected, embattled Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith retired on Halloween after nearly a half-century in law enforcement and as she awaits a verdict in a civil trial against her. Undersheriff Ken Binder is now the acting sheriff until a new one is elected or...
Man shot near Safeway in Balboa Park
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was shot near a grocery store in Balboa Park on Saturday evening, according to a statement from the San Francisco Police Department. Police say that just after 6 p.m. officers were called to the 5900 block of Mission Street, in front of Safeway, due to a report of a […]
KTVU FOX 2
Movie-themed Halloween House collects San Jose donations
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A homeowner in San Jose is going above and beyond decorating this Halloween, and it’s all for a good cause. The decorations are based on movie themes, and they’re also asking the community to drop off canned goods and other items for those in need.
sfbayview.com
Born with a silver spoon: Taking responsibility for your own actions
When I was 19 years old, I suffered a horrific accident while working in a restaurant and cooking clam fettuccine alfredo. Without proper training and eager to demonstrate a strong work ethic and passion for cooking, I lifted a 40-quart pot of boiling water from the stove and attempted to empty it into a drain some 15 feet away. It only took a few minutes for disaster to strike. I slipped on the floor. I was doused with scalding hot water.
eastcountytoday.net
Former Santa Rita Jail Inmate Sentenced To 7 Years For Distributing Fentanyl That Killed Fellow Inmate
OAKLAND – A federal judge today sentenced Kameron Patricia Reid to 84 months in prison for distributing fentanyl that killed an inmate at the Santa Rita Jail, announced United States Attorney Stephane M. Hinds, FBI San Francisco Special Agent in Charge Robert K. Tripp, and Drug Enforcement Administration Acting Special Agent in Charge Bob P. Beris. The sentence was handed down by United States District Judge Jon S. Tigar.
2 dead, 3 injured following two separate shootings, double stabbing overnight
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Two men are dead and three are injured following two separate shootings and a double stabbing that occurred overnight, according to the San Jose Police Department Twitter. On Saturday around 11:30 p.m., two victims were transported to local hospitals following a shooting incident in the 700 block of Kaufmann Court. […]
Man on motorized scooter involved in Vacaville collision
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — An adult man on a motorized scooter was involved in a traffic accident with a vehicle near Alamo Drive and Nut Tree Road in Vacaville, according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. Police said that officers are currently on the scene of the accident and there will be […]
Teen hurt, four homes hit in three separate overnight Stockton shootings
STOCKTON, Calif. — Three separate overnight shootings left a teenager hurt and at least four homes and three cars damaged, officials with the Stockton Police Department said. In all three incidents, police do not have information on a shooter or shooters. The first shooting happened around 6 p.m. Friday...
oaklandside.org
Halloween was once a chaotic night of pranks and violence in the East Bay
Fifteen-year-old Elgin Peacock and his teenage buddies John and Donald were having a wicked good time. The roguish boys were sneaking along Miles Avenue in North Oakland ringing doorbells and scurrying into the darkness to chuckle quietly from hiding places while annoyed homeowners answered their doors only to be greeted by nothing.
SFist
Two Arrested In Slaying of Oakland Dentist; One Is Victim's Longtime Boyfriend
Two men were arrested Thursday in connection with the August murder of Lili Xu in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood, and one of the suspects is Xu's longtime boyfriend who was with her at the time of the killing. It appeared to be another random act of violence. 60-year-old Lili Xu,...
NBC Bay Area
Shooting Death of East Bay Dentist Appears to be Murder-for-Hire: Officials
The August shooting death of a well-regarded dentist in Oakland's Little Saigon appears to be a murder-for-hire, officials said Friday, adding that two suspects had been arrested. Dr. Lili Xu was shot and killed Aug. 21 in the 1000 block of Fifth Avenue. The two suspects who were arrested –...
