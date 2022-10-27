Read full article on original website
Here’s where you can score freebies and discounted treats this Halloween
Trick-or-treaters aren't the only ones who can score free food on Halloween.
Check your Pandemic-EBT cards, you might have money waiting for you
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, also known as the P-EBT, was issued as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but did you know 92% of states continued to send money to those cards?. The P-EBT was part of the U.S. government’s solution...
I’m a criminologist – Walmart & Kroger use ‘zones of control’ at self-checkout – they know shoppers are guilty
RETAILERS such as Walmart and Kroger should create “zones of control” as part of their efforts to tackle self-checkout thefts, a criminologist has suggested. Adrian Beck believes it would make it harder for thieves to steal groceries when they use the machines. Reports of self-checkout thefts have become...
Sam's Club memberships increase Monday for the first time in nearly a decade
Walmart-owned Sam's Club is upping its membership fees Monday for the first time in nearly a decade. CEO Kathryn McLay told customers in a recent note the retailer is raising its annual membership fees to $50 from $45 for Club members. The $5 increase is the first in nine years. At the same time, Plus memberships will increase t0 $110 from $100, the first increase since 1999, when they were first introduced.
Snag one-way fares for as low as $31 during JetBlue’s Monster Sale
Southwest also launched a three-day sale. Ahead of Halloween, JetBlue has announced a three-day Monster Sale with one-way fares as low as $31. Travelers seeking airfare deals this fall and winter can book a JetBlue flight by Thursday at 11:59 p.m. for travel between Nov. 2 and Feb. 15, 2023. To get the deal, travelers must fly on Tuesday or Wednesday, according to the airline.
Publix announces major self-checkout update but customers are left divided over the move
PUBLIX has introduced self-checkout to almost half its stores - and it says more are coming. Media relations manager for Publix, Lindsey Willis, confirmed that the grocery store will be adding self-checkouts whenever "there is space." Willis said that more than 600 stores of the Lakeland-based chain already have self-checkouts.
Food Stamps Schedule: November 2022 CalFresh Benefits in California and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
CalFresh, California’s version of SNAP, provides monthly food assistance to low-income households that meet state and federal eligibility guidelines. Benefits are distributed on the same monthly schedule to CalFresh accounts linked to CalFresh EBT cards, including November CalFresh benefits. EBT cards can be used in grocery stores and participating...
Turkey will be more expensive this Thanksgiving
Turkey producers have been hit with an increase in costs this year, and that will impact the price that customers pay at the grocery store as they’re shopping for Thanksgiving.
How Much Does a Costco Membership Really Save You?
It seems like a good idea -- getting that membership to Costco so you can save lots of money on groceries and household products. But if you're on the fence about whether a membership would be right...
It's Getting Easier to Score (Some) Free Drinks at Dunkin'
Purchasing store-bought coffee on a regular basis can get expensive. But if it's a must-have for you, then it's easy to see why you might choose to stretch your budget to frequent your favorite coffee chain. If you're a Dunkin' fan, the good news is that frequent visits to your...
I’ve cut my grocery bill by $100 a week with 11 simple tricks – I now spend just $9 a day including eating out
A SELF-DESCRIBED grocery addict has revealed the ways she’s able to save up to $100 a week on groceries, and these are tips that anyone can employ to boost their savings. Ashley Schuering is the blogger behind Confessions of a Grocery Addict, a website dedicated to helping readers eat healthy on a budget.
Teachers and truckers love this Crockpot electric lunchbox — grab it on sale for $30
While we love crisp air and cozy sweaters, these fall classics are also the harbingers for the shiver that winter will soon bring. That's not necessarily a bad thing — there's nothing like warming up with a hearty soup or yummy casserole. But bringing a cold sandwich to work for lunch? That just feels sad. There's no reason for ho-hum meals with the bestselling Crockpot Electric Lunch Box. Right now Amazon is offering it up for just $30, down from $45. This thing makes a great gift, and it's adored by thousands of fans, including teachers and truckers. Read on to see why.
Hiring Part-time Employees for the Holidays Takes Some Extra Muscle
‘TIS THE SEASON, OR IS IT?: With the crucial holiday season in full swing, many retailers are scaling back on their seasonal hiring but staffing remains an issue just the same. Knowing that it will take more than snacks and employee discount to get people to seek holiday employment, some...
Chick-fil-A franchise gives employees 3-day workweek option
A Chick-fil-A restaurant in Florida has introduced a three-day workweek option, allowing employees to choose 13- to 14-hour shifts in exchange for four days off. The experiment began in February and has drawn good results and high employee retention, according to Inc. magazine.
Walmart Thanksgiving Hours 2022: Will Walmart Open Its Doors on Thanksgiving Day This Year?
In past years, Walmart stores have opened on Thanksgiving Day to give shoppers an early start on Black Friday. In 2020, however, the company made the decision to shut Walmart stores on Thanksgiving Day in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, last year, Walmart announced it would be keeping its doors shut again on the holiday. And this year, that tradition will continue, with the company deciding to keep Walmart closed on Thanksgiving.
Costco Expanding With Six New U.S. Locations This November
As we approach this busy time of the year, Costco is gearing up for another busy month of grocery shopping over the holiday period with new openings across the country. The warehouse chain will be opening a further six new stores in November.
Costco selling 60,000-piece jigsaw puzzle that measures 29 feet wide, 8 feet long
Here’s a puzzler -- a jigsaw puzzle that measures 29 feet wide and 8 feet long. Costco is offering the ultimate jigsaw puzzle for sale, according to a product description on the big box company’s website. The puzzle, called “What a Wonderful World,” has 60,000 pieces and is...
Woman Complains of Obese Passengers Beside Her on Flight
An American Airlines passenger recently took the internet by storm with complaints about how she was allegedly trapped between two obese people on a flight to Dallas. Sydney Watson, who The Dallas Morning News described as an Australian political commentator, jumped on Twitter to air her grievances, complete with pictures to back up her claim.
