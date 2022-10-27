ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fox Business

Sam's Club memberships increase Monday for the first time in nearly a decade

Walmart-owned Sam's Club is upping its membership fees Monday for the first time in nearly a decade. CEO Kathryn McLay told customers in a recent note the retailer is raising its annual membership fees to $50 from $45 for Club members. The $5 increase is the first in nine years. At the same time, Plus memberships will increase t0 $110 from $100, the first increase since 1999, when they were first introduced.
Boston

Snag one-way fares for as low as $31 during JetBlue’s Monster Sale

Southwest also launched a three-day sale. Ahead of Halloween, JetBlue has announced a three-day Monster Sale with one-way fares as low as $31. Travelers seeking airfare deals this fall and winter can book a JetBlue flight by Thursday at 11:59 p.m. for travel between Nov. 2 and Feb. 15, 2023. To get the deal, travelers must fly on Tuesday or Wednesday, according to the airline.
GOBankingRates

Food Stamps Schedule: November 2022 CalFresh Benefits in California and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts

CalFresh, California’s version of SNAP, provides monthly food assistance to low-income households that meet state and federal eligibility guidelines. Benefits are distributed on the same monthly schedule to CalFresh accounts linked to CalFresh EBT cards, including November CalFresh benefits. EBT cards can be used in grocery stores and participating...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NASDAQ

It's Getting Easier to Score (Some) Free Drinks at Dunkin'

Purchasing store-bought coffee on a regular basis can get expensive. But if it's a must-have for you, then it's easy to see why you might choose to stretch your budget to frequent your favorite coffee chain. If you're a Dunkin' fan, the good news is that frequent visits to your...
AOL Corp

Teachers and truckers love this Crockpot electric lunchbox — grab it on sale for $30

While we love crisp air and cozy sweaters, these fall classics are also the harbingers for the shiver that winter will soon bring. That's not necessarily a bad thing — there's nothing like warming up with a hearty soup or yummy casserole. But bringing a cold sandwich to work for lunch? That just feels sad. There's no reason for ho-hum meals with the bestselling Crockpot Electric Lunch Box. Right now Amazon is offering it up for just $30, down from $45. This thing makes a great gift, and it's adored by thousands of fans, including teachers and truckers. Read on to see why.
WWD

Hiring Part-time Employees for the Holidays Takes Some Extra Muscle

‘TIS THE SEASON, OR IS IT?: With the crucial holiday season in full swing, many retailers are scaling back on their seasonal hiring but staffing remains an issue just the same. Knowing that it will take more than snacks and employee discount to get people to seek holiday employment, some...
Parade

Walmart Thanksgiving Hours 2022: Will Walmart Open Its Doors on Thanksgiving Day This Year?

In past years, Walmart stores have opened on Thanksgiving Day to give shoppers an early start on Black Friday. In 2020, however, the company made the decision to shut Walmart stores on Thanksgiving Day in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, last year, Walmart announced it would be keeping its doors shut again on the holiday. And this year, that tradition will continue, with the company deciding to keep Walmart closed on Thanksgiving.
dallasexpress.com

Woman Complains of Obese Passengers Beside Her on Flight

An American Airlines passenger recently took the internet by storm with complaints about how she was allegedly trapped between two obese people on a flight to Dallas. Sydney Watson, who The Dallas Morning News described as an Australian political commentator, jumped on Twitter to air her grievances, complete with pictures to back up her claim.
DALLAS, TX

