EXCLUSIVE: Newen Connect has unveiled a raft of deals on Canadian director Christian Duguay’s new feature Ride Above, starring Carmen Kassovitz as a teenager raised in a horse racing milieu who rises above the challenges of a tragic, life-changing accident. The film has sold to Germany (DCM Film Distribution), Austria (Polyfilm), Spain (Deaplaneta), Portugal (Lusomundo), Italy (Eagle Pictures), Switzerland (Pathé) Belgium (Vertigo) Poland (Best Film), Czech & Slovak Rep. (AQS), Bulgaria (Beta Film), Canada (Films Opale) Australia (Madman), Singapore (Shaw Renters), Latin America (CDC United Networks) and Skeye (Airlines). Pathé is gearing up to give the film a wide in France on...

11 MINUTES AGO