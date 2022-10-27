Read full article on original website
Pfizer lifts 2022 forecast for Covid-19 vaccine sales as profits rise
Pfizer reported higher quarterly profits Tuesday as it lifted its full-year forecast for coronavirus vaccine sales and predicted Covid-19 would yield billions more in revenues for the forseeable future. Overall, Pfizer reported profits of $8.6 billion in the third quarter, up six percent from the year-ago period on a six percent drop in revenues to $22.6 billion.
beckersdental.com
Align Technology enters $200M stock repurchase agreement
Align Technology entered into an accelerated stock repurchase agreement with Goldman Sachs & Co. to repurchase $200 million of Align's common stock under Align's $1 billion stock repurchase program. As a result of the agreement, Align will initially receive about 849,000 shares, according to an Oct. 31 news release from...
